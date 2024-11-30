Between OECD and BRICS: Indonesia's ‘bebas-aktif’ conundrum

Foreign Minister Sugiono arrives at the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, on Oct. 24, 2024. (BRICS Russia 2024 via Reuters/Kirill Zykov)

Indonesia's ambition to join both blocs could provide opportunities for the nation but may also undermine its interests.

W hen discussing Indonesia's foreign policy, the term bebas-aktif (free and active) frequently arises. It is a foreign policy principle of Indonesia first articulated by Mohammad Hatta, the country’s first vice president. It was conceived early in the nation's independence as a means to navigate the geopolitical dynamics of the time.

Over the years, it has become the cornerstone of Indonesia's foreign policy and is still regarded as an inseparable principle despite the changing nature of successive administrations. In contemporary Indonesian foreign policy, the principle is being implemented more literally.

This is evident in Indonesia's desire to join the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the BRICS economic blocs. The aspiration to join these blocs has drawn diverse opinions from experts; some criticize the move while others support it.

In this opinion essay, I argue that Indonesia's ambition to join both blocs could provide opportunities for the nation but may also undermine its national interests.

Regarding background, Indonesia has been a vital partner of the OECD since 2007 and aims to become a member state by 2027. In a press statement by then-coordinating economic minister Airlangga Hartarto in May 2024, he announced that Indonesia had been accepted as an accession state at the OECD Ministerial Council Meeting in Paris on May 2 and 3, 2024.

Regarding BRICS, then-president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo was invited to the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg in 2023, attending in Indonesia's capacity as ASEAN chair for that year. During the summit, Indonesia was invited to become a permanent member of BRICS. However, president Jokowi declined the invitation, citing the need to consult with other ASEAN members first.