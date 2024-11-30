TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Between OECD and BRICS: Indonesia's ‘bebas-aktif’ conundrum

Indonesia's ambition to join both blocs could provide opportunities for the nation but may also undermine its interests.

Maula Mohamad Haykal (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sat, November 30, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Between OECD and BRICS: Indonesia's ‘bebas-aktif’ conundrum Foreign Minister Sugiono arrives at the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, on Oct. 24, 2024. (BRICS Russia 2024 via Reuters/Kirill Zykov)

W

hen discussing Indonesia's foreign policy, the term bebas-aktif (free and active) frequently arises. It is a foreign policy principle of Indonesia first articulated by Mohammad Hatta, the country’s first vice president. It was conceived early in the nation's independence as a means to navigate the geopolitical dynamics of the time.

 

Over the years, it has become the cornerstone of Indonesia's foreign policy and is still regarded as an inseparable principle despite the changing nature of successive administrations. In contemporary Indonesian foreign policy, the principle is being implemented more literally.

This is evident in Indonesia's desire to join the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the BRICS economic blocs. The aspiration to join these blocs has drawn diverse opinions from experts; some criticize the move while others support it.

In this opinion essay, I argue that Indonesia's ambition to join both blocs could provide opportunities for the nation but may also undermine its national interests.

Regarding background, Indonesia has been a vital partner of the OECD since 2007 and aims to become a member state by 2027. In a press statement by then-coordinating economic minister Airlangga Hartarto in May 2024, he announced that Indonesia had been accepted as an accession state at the OECD Ministerial Council Meeting in Paris on May 2 and 3, 2024.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Regarding BRICS, then-president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo was invited to the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg in 2023, attending in Indonesia's capacity as ASEAN chair for that year. During the summit, Indonesia was invited to become a permanent member of BRICS. However, president Jokowi declined the invitation, citing the need to consult with other ASEAN members first.

Popular

Regional polls help Prabowo tighten grip on power

Regional polls help Prabowo tighten grip on power
France requests transfer of death row convict held in Indonesia: Senior minister

France requests transfer of death row convict held in Indonesia: Senior minister
Analysis: Confident Prabowo is “rowing between two reefs”

Analysis: Confident Prabowo is “rowing between two reefs”

Related Articles

Is the G77 the future of multilateralism?

Indonesian government aims to return foreign prisoners by January

A better alternative to Trump's tariffs

Legal uncertainty: What can we learn from the sugar import case?

Indonesia, Ukraine foreign ministers discuss peace plan

Related Article

Is the G77 the future of multilateralism?

Indonesian government aims to return foreign prisoners by January

A better alternative to Trump's tariffs

Legal uncertainty: What can we learn from the sugar import case?

Indonesia, Ukraine foreign ministers discuss peace plan

Popular

Regional polls help Prabowo tighten grip on power

Regional polls help Prabowo tighten grip on power
France requests transfer of death row convict held in Indonesia: Senior minister

France requests transfer of death row convict held in Indonesia: Senior minister
Analysis: Confident Prabowo is “rowing between two reefs”

Analysis: Confident Prabowo is “rowing between two reefs”

More in Opinion

 View more
A police official looks on between national flags on Oct. 9, 2024, during the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits in Vientiane.
Academia

ASEAN in the global economy: A half-century journey
'No threat': Police detain a woman (center) outside the West Kowloon Magistrates' Court in Hong Kong on Nov. 19.
Academia

How China misses great chances to prove its great status
Fragile economy: United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivers a speech during a press conference at 10 Downing street in central London on August 1.
Academia

Trump tariffs could upend Brexit calculus

Highlight
A voter dips her finger in an ink bottle after casting her vote at a polling station at the Kendari Women's Penitentiary in Southeast Sulawesi on Nov. 27, 2024, the voting day for the simultaneous regional elections in 37 provinces and more than 500 cities and regencies across the archipelago.
Politics

Jakarta, regions see historically low voter turnout in local polls
Resident watch the vote counting process at the TPS 5 polling station in Petamburan, Tanah Abang, Central Jakarta, on Wednesday, November 27, 2024. The Jakarta general Elections Commission (KPUD) recorded 8.2 million people were on the final voter list for the 2024 Jakarta gubernatorial election, in which most of voters were aged in between 40-55 years old.
Politics

Six poll workers die in Wednesday's elections, KPU says
President Prabowo Subianto (second right) talks with his predecessor Joko “Jokowi” Widodo after sharing a dinner in Surakarta, Central Java, on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024.
Politics

Ruling coalition outclasses opposition

The Latest

 View more
Europe

France shows off restored Notre Dame after 'impossible' restoration
Sports

Audi's deal with Qatar deepens Formula One's Gulf ties
Americas

Canada PM Trudeau visits Florida to meet with Trump amid tariff threat
Middle East and Africa

Hamas delegation to hold ceasefire talks in Cairo: Official
Food

Global wine output to hit lowest level since 1961
Economy

Indonesia in talks with US, Russia for nuclear power technology
Entertainment

Lady Gaga to hold free concert at Rio's Copacabana Beach
Politics

Komnas HAM launches probe into fatal Semarang shooting
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Between OECD and BRICS: Indonesia's ‘bebas-aktif’ conundrum

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Generating Questionnaires

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.