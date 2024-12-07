TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Analysis: New PLN commissioners amid change in energy SOEs’ boards

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sat, December 7, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Analysis: New PLN commissioners amid change in energy SOEs’ boards A technician from state electricity company PLN stands atop a transmission tower during regular maintenance work on Dec. 27, 2023, in Palu, Central Sulawesi. (Antara/Basri Marzuki)

S

tate-owned electricity giant PT PLN has four new commissioners, mostly close allies of President Prabowo Subianto. The change is much anticipated following similar changes in the boards of state-owned oil and gas giant Pertamina, where Prabowo’s allies fill key positions. Board replacement at the energy state-owned enterprises (SOEs) with politicians indicates an effort to pay back Prabowo’s allies and raises further questions about his ambitious target of energy self-sufficiency.

The four new PLN commissioners are Second Deputy State-Owned Enterprises Minister Aminuddin Ma’ruf, who was then-secretary of Prabowo-Gibran Rakabuming Raka’s national presidential campaign team (TKN), National Awakening Party (PKB) politician and former TKN deputy chairman Ali Masykur Musa, (ret) Insp. Gen. Yazid Fanani and Second Deputy Finance Minister Suahasil Nazara.1

Their appointments follow the earlier appointment of former Bank Indonesia governor and Prabowo-Gibran expert council chief Burhanuddin Abdullah as PLN chief commissioner and Democratic Party politician Andi Arief as independent commissioner.2 In addition, the government, through the SOEs Ministry, reappointed PLN CEO Darmawan Prasodjo and finance director Sinthya Roesly for another term. Darmawan, an Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) politician, followed the path of former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo and changed allegiance to Prabowo, who is also chairman of the Gerindra Party.

The leadership of PLN and other energy giant Pertamina has always been political in nature because of the sheer size of these two companies. Every president would put their people in the companies’ leadership positions because the bulk of the government’s fuels and electricity subsidies go through the two companies.

Recently, Prabowo appointed two Gerindra politicians, Simon Aloysius Mantiri and (ret) Comr. Gen. Mochamad Iriawan as Pertamina CEO and chief commissioner respectively.34 The recent appointment of Prabowo’s allies to the leadership of PLN and Pertamina follows Prabowo’s target of achieving energy self-sufficiency, as outlined in Prabowo's Asta Cita vision.5

PLN has broader challenges ahead as it must achieve electricity security and affordability, while ensuring environmental sustainability through energy transition to achieve the net zero emissions target by 2060. The problem is that energy transition is costly as Indonesia has been relying upon coal-fired power plants (CFPP). 

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia has argued that Indonesia has been relying on CFPP because electricity from renewable power plants costs six times more than that from coal.6 Consequently, Indonesia has been slow in developing renewables. Only 13.1 percent of the country’s energy mix comes from renewables, far from the 23 percent target for 2025.7

Popular

Indonesia should think twice about joining BRICS and OECD

Indonesia should think twice about joining BRICS and OECD
Kebaya, Reog Ponorogo now listed as UNESCO cultural heritage

Kebaya, Reog Ponorogo now listed as UNESCO cultural heritage
Businesses await Prabowo’s guidelines on the palm oil industry

Businesses await Prabowo’s guidelines on the palm oil industry

Related Articles

Analysis: New PLN commissioners amid change in energy SOEs’ boards

Govt eyes $6 billion in forex revenue from solar power exports

Analysis: Legislative agenda excludes much-awaited asset forfeiture bill

Analysis: Same old KPK, same old challenges

PLN doubles down on renewables with 47 GW target over 10 years

Related Article

Analysis: New PLN commissioners amid change in energy SOEs’ boards

Govt eyes $6 billion in forex revenue from solar power exports

Analysis: Legislative agenda excludes much-awaited asset forfeiture bill

Analysis: Same old KPK, same old challenges

PLN doubles down on renewables with 47 GW target over 10 years

Popular

Indonesia should think twice about joining BRICS and OECD

Indonesia should think twice about joining BRICS and OECD
Kebaya, Reog Ponorogo now listed as UNESCO cultural heritage

Kebaya, Reog Ponorogo now listed as UNESCO cultural heritage
Businesses await Prabowo’s guidelines on the palm oil industry

Businesses await Prabowo’s guidelines on the palm oil industry

More in Opinion

 View more
A group of people take part in a rally supporting women's rights and gender equality in Jakarta on March 8, 2024, to mark International Women's Day.
Academia

Reflection on women’s fight for equality in Indonesian politics
Visitors look at the humanoid robot Optimus displayed on July 5 in the booth of automotive tech company Tesla at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) 2024 in Shanghai, China.
Academia

The techno-realist manifesto
The menu icons of Google's artificial intelligence app BardAI, branded ChatBot, OpenAI's ChatGPT and other AI apps are displayed on a smartphone screen in Oslo, in this illustration created on July 12, 2023.
Academia

Indonesia’s drive for AI leadership in Southeast Asia

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto's aide Maj. Teddy Indra Wijaya, who is later appointed as cabinet secretary, salutes the president during the announcement of Red and White Cabinet member at the State Palace in Jakarta on Oct. 20, 2024.
Politics

Presidential aide calls cabinet members to keep them in line
Protesters take part in a candlelight rally calling for the ouster of South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol on the steps of the National Assembly in Seoul on Thurday, December 5, 2024. Yoon was still clinging to power on December 5, with his party announcing they will oppose an impeachment motion after his short-lived imposition of martial law stunned the world.
Editorial

K-drama worth watching
Losing faith: Public order officers seal on July 2, 2024 a house of worship belonging to the minority Ahmadiyah community in Ngamplang village in Garut, West Java. The government has declared Ahmadiyah heretical.
Archipelago

Thousands of Ahmadiyah members stranded as authorities ban mass gathering

The Latest

 View more
Markets

Fed seen poised to cut rates this month, debate 2025 pause
Europe

Frenchman sails around the world in 80 days... on dry land
Sports

Final season with Mercedes has been 'emotional' struggle: Lewis Hamilton
Americas

Murder, memes and snark: A killing lays bare US health care frustrations
Asia & Pacific

'Creeping coup': Lack of internet access is costing livelihoods in Pakistan
Society

'Modern slavery': Indonesians in clutches of scam syndicates
Middle East and Africa

North Gaza air strikes bring chaos to nearby hospital
Asia & Pacific

South Korea president stops short of resigning after martial law fiasco
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Analysis: New PLN commissioners amid change in energy SOEs’ boards

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Generating Questionnaires

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.