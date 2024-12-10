TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

President Prabowo should make Indonesia a global champion of democracy

By championing democracy as a universal value, not a Western imposition, Indonesia can offer a model that resonates across the Global South.

Kevin Casas-Zamora (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
San José
Tue, December 10, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
President Prabowo should make Indonesia a global champion of democracy Delegates enter the Nusa Dua Convention Center in Bali on Dec. 8, 2022, ahead of the opening of the 15th Bali Democracy Forum. (Antara/Nyoman Hendra Wibowo)

T

he world is watching to see if Indonesia under newly elected President Prabowo Subianto will reclaim a leadership role in speaking up for democracy both regionally and globally. Indonesia’s longstanding leadership in the Global South, rooted in the history and principles of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), a strong commitment to multilateralism and Indonesia’s legacy as a vibrant democracy, offers a compelling basis for Prabowo to prioritize democratic diplomacy as a cornerstone of his foreign policy.

Indonesia’s heritage offers a unique chance to support democracy free from the geopolitical baggage of global powers. The core NAM principles of sovereignty, self-determination and non-intervention reflect Indonesia’s own experience as a post-colonial democracy. By championing democracy as a universal value, not a Western imposition, Indonesia can offer a model that resonates across the Global South.

As 2025 will mark the 70th anniversary of the Asia-Africa Conference, which led to the formation of the NAM, renewed democratic engagement from Indonesia would be a timely symbolic commitment and reinforce Indonesia’s moral authority in international forums. It could counterbalance the global rise of authoritarianism and provide a much-needed voice advocating for strengthening democratic resilience in the face of challenges such as growing inequality, climate change and technological disruption.

President Prabowo’s early moves suggest a more outward-looking foreign policy, with visits to key partners like China, Japan, Malaysia and Australia, and a renewed emphasis on ASEAN. This proactive approach is appropriate at a time when democracy is under strain across the region, from Myanmar’s ongoing crisis to Thailand’s lawfare on political parties.

Indonesia’s regional leadership in ASEAN is critical to addressing these challenges. By supporting democratic transitions in the region, including championing ASEAN’s Five-Point Consensus for Myanmar, a framework for ending violence, fostering dialogue among stakeholders, providing humanitarian assistance and appointing a special envoy to mediate the crisis, Prabowo can solidify Indonesia’s role as a regional anchor for democracy.

Indonesia has already established another robust platform for the promotion of democracy through the Bali Democracy Forum (BDF), launched in 2008 under president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY). When the BDF began, Indonesia had just entered its 10th year of democracy after civil unrest overthrew the dictatorship of then president Soeharto in 1998.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The BDF was a groundbreaking initiative, bringing together countries with diverse political systems to discuss democratic practices without imposing prescriptions.

Popular

Diageo expands factory in Bali, strengthens Indonesia as Southeast Asia supply hub

Diageo expands factory in Bali, strengthens Indonesia as Southeast Asia supply hub
Indonesia mulling social media ban for children

Indonesia mulling social media ban for children
Surviving via 'VCS': Indonesians turn to virtual sex work amid COVID-19

Surviving via 'VCS': Indonesians turn to virtual sex work amid COVID-19

Related Articles

Analysis: Prabowo cuts free meal budget per portion, ride-hailing apps help deliver

President Prabowo should make Indonesia a global champion of democracy

Govt’s pitch to foreign housing developers no easy sell

Indian firms eye investment in Indonesia’s pharma sector, ambassador says

Why is soccer fandom so linked to violence?

Related Article

Analysis: Prabowo cuts free meal budget per portion, ride-hailing apps help deliver

President Prabowo should make Indonesia a global champion of democracy

Govt’s pitch to foreign housing developers no easy sell

Indian firms eye investment in Indonesia’s pharma sector, ambassador says

Why is soccer fandom so linked to violence?

Popular

Diageo expands factory in Bali, strengthens Indonesia as Southeast Asia supply hub

Diageo expands factory in Bali, strengthens Indonesia as Southeast Asia supply hub
Indonesia mulling social media ban for children

Indonesia mulling social media ban for children
Surviving via 'VCS': Indonesians turn to virtual sex work amid COVID-19

Surviving via 'VCS': Indonesians turn to virtual sex work amid COVID-19

More in Opinion

 View more
.
Academia

South Tangerang awards SWA’s World Robot Olympiad winner
A coal power plant is seen along the north coast of Jakarta on July 4, 2024.
Academia

Illusions of green: The hard truth about Indonesia's energy future
Seeking critical change: The G20 logo is displayed as Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira speaks during a press conference following the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Feb. 22.
Academia

What the G20 can do for Africa's energy agenda

Highlight
Riot police guard during a protest against planned controversial revisions to election law outside the Indonesian Parliament building in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 22, 2024.
Politics

Police brutality persistent this year, study finds
A teenager uses her mobile phone to access social media on Jan. 31, 2024 in New York City, US.
Academia

Time to regulate
This aerial picture shows residential areas surrounding the city center in Jakarta on Dec. 2, 2021.
Economy

Govt’s pitch to foreign housing developers no easy sell

The Latest

 View more
Society

Mangroves save $855b in global flood mitigation costs: Study
Society

Asa Ren, Health Ministry continue work on collecting biological samples
Markets

Govt to slash corn, salt, sugar import quotas for 2025
Economy

Xi says trade war with US will have 'no winners'
Markets

China stocks jump on Politburo policy shift; Aussie falls after RBA
Middle East and Africa

Trial of Prime Minister Netanyahu resumes in Tel Aviv
Academia

South Tangerang awards SWA’s World Robot Olympiad winner
Middle East and Africa

Syria rebel leader discusses 'transfer of power' after Assad's fall
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

President Prabowo should make Indonesia a global champion of democracy

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Generating Questionnaires

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.