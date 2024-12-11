TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

The bottom-up wave of democratic rejuvenation

Public participation is a growing focus among many organizations seeking to expand democratic processes and inclusiveness across the globe as part of a wider movement to protect democracy.

Simone Galimberti (The Jakarta Post)
Kathmandu
Wed, December 11, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
The bottom-up wave of democratic rejuvenation Local poll administrators (KPPS) tabulate votes cast in the Jakarta gubernatorial election on Nov. 27 at a polling station in Tanah Abang, Central Jakarta, during the 2024 regional head elections. (Antara/Aprillio Akbar)

I

am a strong supporter of volunteering because, as we already know well, volunteerism is a powerful engine of civic engagement and public participation.

As the world celebrated International Volunteer Day on Dec. 5, I would like to take a brief look at what's going on around the world in terms of people's participation in civic society.

For the last few years, I have been drawn to ways to strengthen democracy. It's a fact that democratic societies around the world are in crisis.

I am also fascinated by the idea that a complex political system, such as the one governing China, cannot change overnight, but rather evolves through localized forms of deliberative democracy. This is a possibility based on the so-called village democracy model, which is quite spread out in several areas of China.

The issues at stake when we talk about bottom-up forms of democracy are so exciting that I even tried to get a PhD in this area, albeit unsuccessfully – at least so far.

What is really fascinating is the fact that at the same time, there is a complementary, intensive, overlapping and perhaps confusing whirlpool of activities happening on the ground at both the theoretical and academic levels.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The dynamics at play are even more compelling and difficult to follow because there are so many things happening in the Global South and North.

Let's not forget that Indonesia and the whole of Southeast Asia count in Kota Kita (Our City), a pearl of an organization based in Surakarta, Central Java, that is pushing for citizen participation and engagement in reforming the way cities and urban spaces are designed and experienced.

The bottom line is simple: Engaging and involving people in localized decision-making (but also at national and transnational levels) offers the best way to come up with solid, farsighted, long-term solutions.

The past two months have been very intensive, as academic institutions, local and global movements and organizations have been organizing a ton of events on the issue.

It started from Vancouver: The Canadian metropolis hosted the Democracy R&D conference on Sept. 19-20, with a focus on reviewing and learning from the best practices around citizens' assemblies, a model that is taking root around the world.

This is deliberation at its best, and a lot of interesting examples are emerging throughout the world.

It then shifted to South America: In early November, the Faculty of Political Science and International Relations at Argentina’s National University of Rosario held its biennial Congress on Democracy with a theme very suited to the times, "The Perpetual Crises of Democracy: From perplexity to understanding".

From Nov. 20 to 22, the thriving South African city of Johannesburg was the venue of the 12th Global Assembly of the World Movement for Democracy, an initiative very much rooted in the Global South.

Others have followed. The Centre for Deliberative Democracy and Global Governance (CDDGG) at the University of Canberra, among the most authoritative academic institutions in this field, has been conducting monthly webinars on the occasion of its 10th anniversary to explore the 10 most pressing questions related to deliberation.

There have also been attempts to think, devise and implement multinational spaces for deliberation.

Nicole Curato, a professor at the center, has taken a lead with the Global Citizens' Assemblies Network (GloCAN), which is conducting "action-oriented empirical research on global citizens' assemblies and multinational forums of citizen deliberation", according to its website.

Curato is the leading academic on ensuring that deliberative spaces are inclusive and able to break with hegemonic democratic practices, where the elites capture the whole process.

We also have plenty of practical tools and manuals on how to start involving citizens in decision-making.

One of these is the Legislative Theatre run by Katy Rubin, founder of The People Act. This model aims to involve people who might not be naturally inclined toward or are excluded by default in any attempts to reform democracy.

Interestingly, it is a based on the Theater of the Oppressed, a form of interactive theater created by Brazilian theater director Augusto Boal.

Finally, Democracy Fitness runs workshops and training programs around the world to help people enhance key democratic skills or, as it calls them, democracy "muscles".

"Just like the muscles in our body, we might forget to exercise them, but we all have them! With Democracy Fitness training, we exercise our democracy muscles and keep them toned to engage in our democracy," explains the organization’s website.

Readers should be reassured that there are many more examples of bottom-up democracy practices around the world. Interestingly, the leading nation in deliberative practices is found in Asia.

Claudia Chwalisz, the founder CEO of DemNext, a leading nonprofit aiming to enable deliberative democracy, said in a recent LinkedIn post that Japan “has the most examples of citizens' assemblies in the world”.

On Dec. 15, the country is hosting a national forum on citizens' assemblies, which are often referred to as "mini publics".

There is no doubt that revitalizing democracy is one of our greatest challenges. Maybe it is the greatest challenge because if we do not address, inclusively and innovatively, the root causes of the democratic malaise, then other daunting challenges cannot be won.

Let's enthusiastically embrace the coming wave of bottom-up democratic rejuvenation. There’s space for everyone.

---

The author is a freelance columnist who writes about development, democracy, human rights and climate issues in the Asia-Pacific.

Popular

Diageo expands factory in Bali, strengthens Indonesia as Southeast Asia supply hub

Diageo expands factory in Bali, strengthens Indonesia as Southeast Asia supply hub
Indonesia mulling social media ban for children

Indonesia mulling social media ban for children
Police brutality persistent this year, study finds

Police brutality persistent this year, study finds

Related Articles

The bottom-up wave of democratic rejuvenation

The fall and rise of American democracy

ASEAN Human Rights Declaration: Now and the road ahead

The crucial role of opposition in safeguarding democracy

Collaborative governance a pathway to resolving agrarian conflicts in RI

Related Article

The bottom-up wave of democratic rejuvenation

The fall and rise of American democracy

ASEAN Human Rights Declaration: Now and the road ahead

The crucial role of opposition in safeguarding democracy

Collaborative governance a pathway to resolving agrarian conflicts in RI

Popular

Diageo expands factory in Bali, strengthens Indonesia as Southeast Asia supply hub

Diageo expands factory in Bali, strengthens Indonesia as Southeast Asia supply hub
Indonesia mulling social media ban for children

Indonesia mulling social media ban for children
Police brutality persistent this year, study finds

Police brutality persistent this year, study finds

More in Opinion

 View more
Local poll administrators (KPPS) tabulate votes cast in the Jakarta gubernatorial election on Nov. 27 at a polling station in Tanah Abang, Central Jakarta, during the 2024 regional head elections.
Academia

The bottom-up wave of democratic rejuvenation
Protesters hold a demonstration in front of the Central Java Police headquarters in Semarang on Nov. 28, 2024. They demanded a complete and transparent investigation into the shooting by a police officer of a 17-year-old high school student in the city on Nov. 24.
Academia

Police brutality: Fundamental problems in the institution
Workers load and unload containers on Oct. 16, 2024, at the Ahmad Yani seaport in Ternate, North Maluku.
Academia

Free trade deals increase Indonesian imports more than exports

Highlight
Police officers march after a roll call on joint security personnel for the 2024 simultaneous regional elections in Banda Aceh, Aceh on Nov. 25, 2024.
Politics

Police unveil new antigraft corps
Jakarta gubernatorial candidate Pramono Anung (left) talks to his running mate Rano Karno (right) during a press briefing in Cipete, South Jakarta on Nov. 28, 2024. The Pramono-Rano pair declared victory in the single round of the Jakarta election after claiming to get 2.18 million or 50.07 percent of total valid votes during the Wednesday's voting day according to the real count done by the Jakarta Elections Commission (KPU).
Editorial

Narrow margin
(From left) the pair of candidates for Governor-Deputy Governor of DKI Jakarta Ridwan Kamil and Suswono, Dharma Pongrekun and Kun Wardana, and Pramono Anung-Rano Karno show their serial numbers during the plenary meeting of the draw and determination of the serial numbers of the Candidates for Governor and Deputy Governor of DKI Jakarta at the KPU DKI Jakarta, Jakarta, Monday (23/9/2024). The pair of Ridwan Kamil and Suswono got number one, the couple Dharma Pongrekun and Kun Wardana got number two, and the Pramono Anung-Rano Karno couple got number three in the 2024 Regional Elections.
Politics

Dharma’s surprising uptick in support reflects growing protest votes

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

South Korea police raid president's office
Europe

US disburses $20 billion Ukraine loan backed by profits from Russian assets
Regulations

Trump says anyone investing $1 billion in US will receive expedited permits
Asia & Pacific

Car torched, buildings painted with anti-Israel graffiti in Australia
Academia

The bottom-up wave of democratic rejuvenation
Academia

Police brutality: Fundamental problems in the institution
Academia

Free trade deals increase Indonesian imports more than exports
Economy

Consumers upbeat on RI economy in November, but spending boost unlikely
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Generating Questionnaires

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.