TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Analysis: Early signs of militarization under Prabowo’s presidency

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sat, December 14, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Analysis: Early signs of militarization under Prabowo’s presidency President Prabowo Subianto (front, third left) attends a warm-up session during the retreat with members of his Red and White Cabinet at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java, on Oct. 25, 2024. (-/Prabowo’s Media Team/Handout via Reuters)

T

he inauguration of Maj. Gen. Ariyo Windutomo as head of the Presidential Secretariat in place of Heru Budi Hartono on Nov. 29 has only reignited concerns about the so-called militarization of the government, which began with the appointment of ministers, deputy ministers and heads of government agencies with military backgrounds by President Prabowo Subianto, himself a retired Army general.

State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi installed Ariyo and 24 other second-echelon officials within the institution, which is not among the government agencies in which active military personnel are allowed to hold concurrent positions, according to the 2004 Indonesian Military (TNI) Law. The new officials include Maj. Gen. Kosasih as the presidential military secretary, while the others are civilians.

Among the members of Prabowo’s cabinet who used to serve in the military are Presidential Chief of Staff AM Putrato, Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, Coordinating Infrastructure and Regional Development Minister Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, Transmigration Minister Iftitah Sulaiman Suryanagara, Foreign Minister Sugiono, State Intelligence Agency (BIN) chief Muhammad Herindra and Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Jaya.

Ariyo previously headed the Defense University’s supervisory unit and was head of the general affairs bureau at the Defense Ministry’s Secretariat General, while Kosasih was an expert staffer to then-defense minister Prabowo. Both Ariyo and Kosasih are said to have gained recognition after President Prabowo entrusted them to organize the cabinet retreat at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java, in late October.

Ariyo, in particular, is a rising star in the military, having received two promotions from 2022 to 2024, becoming a two-star general. He is the third alumnus of the Military Academy’s class of 1996 to have obtained the rank of major general, after Maj. Gen. Deddy Suryadi, the Diponegoro regional commander overseeing Central Java, and Maj, Gen. Putranto Gatot Sri Handoyo, the Pattimura regional commander overseeing Maluku and North Maluku.

The appointment of former Defense Ministry officials to strategic posts, such as ministers and presidential secretary, is perceived to be part of President Prabowo’s efforts to solidify his authority in the government. After all, any president will name his or her trusted aides to sit in the government's core institutions.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The appointment of Maj. Teddy, a former adjutant of former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo and a personal assistant of then-defense minister Prabowo, as cabinet secretary, however, caused controversy not because of his mid-level rank but because the appointment might violate the TNI Law.

Popular

Jokowi told PPP to get ‘closer to the people’: Sandiaga

Jokowi told PPP to get ‘closer to the people’: Sandiaga
Stop with the LGBTQ scapegoating

Stop with the LGBTQ scapegoating
Police brutality persistent this year, study finds

Police brutality persistent this year, study finds

Related Articles

Analysis: Post-election evaluations call for electoral reforms

Analysis: Prabowo cuts free meal budget per portion, ride-hailing apps help deliver

Analysis: Regional elections entrench ex-president Jokowi’s political position

Jokowi looks to Prabowo after PDI-P shuts door on reconciliation

Analysis: New PLN commissioners amid change in energy SOEs’ boards

Related Article

Analysis: Post-election evaluations call for electoral reforms

Analysis: Prabowo cuts free meal budget per portion, ride-hailing apps help deliver

Analysis: Regional elections entrench ex-president Jokowi’s political position

Jokowi looks to Prabowo after PDI-P shuts door on reconciliation

Analysis: New PLN commissioners amid change in energy SOEs’ boards

Popular

Jokowi told PPP to get ‘closer to the people’: Sandiaga

Jokowi told PPP to get ‘closer to the people’: Sandiaga
Stop with the LGBTQ scapegoating

Stop with the LGBTQ scapegoating
Police brutality persistent this year, study finds

Police brutality persistent this year, study finds

More in Opinion

 View more
A Laos policeman looks on during the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits in Vientiane, Laos on Oct. 11, 2024.
Academia

Confronting impunity crisis in Southeast Asia
Balinese women carry offerings on their heads on Oct. 16, 2024, as they proceed to the site of a ritual in the Alas Kedaton tourist area in Kukuh village, Tabanan regency, Bali.
Academia

Tourism and turmoil: Can Bali survive the price of its own success?
Protecting democracy: A protester holds a poster with an image of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol during a candlelight rally calling for the ouster of the president in Gwanghwamun in Seoul, on Dec. 5.
Academia

Can South Koreans protect their democracy?

Highlight
A local poll administrator (KPPS) shows a ballot to the witnesses during the vote tabulation of the revote for Central Sulawesi gubernatorial election in Palu, Central Sulawesi on Dec. 5, 2024. The revote was held due to technical errors committed by the KPPS during the manual vote tabulation for the voting day of the simultaneous regional elections on Nov. 27.
Politics

Prabowo’s suggestion for indirect regional polls lambasted 
Rink Hanifah holds up pictures of her late son Agus Riansyah, one of the 135 people who died in the October 1, 2022, Kanjuruhan soccer stadium disaster, as she attends the trial at Surabaya courthouse, in Surabaya, East Java, on January 16, 2023.
Archipelago

Families of Kanjuruhan stadium crush victims seek Rp 17.5b in compensation
A 'living library' project in Malaysia’s capital is lending out older people’s knowledge to the young, to improve the lives of pensioners and bridge Kuala Lumpur’s generation gap.
Economy

As the world ages, Indonesia sees business opportunities

The Latest

 View more
Americas

Biden administration inks renewed science cooperation deal with China
Markets

Moody's downgrades France credit rating to Aa3
Environment

'Huge disappointment' at ICJ climate hearings: Global South representative
Asia & Pacific

Filipina on death row says planned transfer home as 'miracle'
Middle East and Africa

'Syria freed!': Thousands cheer at famed Damascus mosque
Asia & Pacific

Second martial law impeachment vote for South Korean president on knife edge
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia to evacuate more citizens from Syria

Entertainment

'Astro Bot' wins highest award at Oscars of video games
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Analysis: Early signs of militarization under Prabowo’s presidency

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.