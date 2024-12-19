TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Policy progress in female circumcision in Indonesia

On the policy level, the government has shown extraordinary and commendable action.

Lies Marcoes (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, December 19, 2024

Policy progress in female circumcision in Indonesia

he world is working hard to halt femicide, or the murder of women based on prejudice against their bodies, sexuality or social/gender roles that are seen as not in line with men’s desires. This practice is in principle the same as genocide, killing of a certain (minority) ethnic group based on ethnic prejudice against them.

One femicide practice that is truly brutal but difficult to rouse public awareness about is female circumcision. This mutilation is often carried out silently as a cultural practice intertwined with religious views.

According to the Survey of Women’s Life Experience (SPHPN) in 2024, female circumcision was still practiced by 46.3 percent of those surveyed in Indonesia. Previously, the nationwide Basic Health Research (Riskesdas) put together by Statistics Indonesia in 2013 found that circumcision was used on 52 percent of females, from babies to adults.

Fortunately, on the policy level, the government has shown extraordinary and commendable action. Government Regulation No. 28/2024 has banned the practice of mutilation or cutting female genitals.

The SPHPN survey also noted that the main motive behind performing circumcision is religious teachings that have been absorbed into traditions passed down from generation to generation.

The government is also firm about this: freedom of religion and belief is protected by the law. At the same time, Indonesia has also been very firm that violence against women is a violation of human rights and must be prohibited.

