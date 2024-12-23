TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
Analysis: Prabowo wants elections on the cheap

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, December 23, 2024

Analysis: Prabowo wants elections on the cheap People check candidates before casting their ballots during the local executive elections to elect governors, mayors and regents in Darul Imarah, on the outskirts of Banda Aceh on November 27, 2024. (AFP/Chaideer Mahyudin)

P

resident Prabowo Subianto has again openly criticized the electoral process in Indonesia as being too costly and is now proposing, for a start, that the country do away with direct elections for heads of regional governments. This is from a man who won the democratic presidential election in February after three attempts.

In a Dec. 12 speech at the 60th anniversary of the Golkar Party, which is the biggest party in his coalition government, Prabowo urged all political parties to rethink the electoral process by recognizing that the current system has many shortcomings. In particular, he noted the trillions of rupiah spent on organizing the elections and on candidates’ campaigns for office.

He compared the electoral systems in neighboring countries like Singapore, Malaysia and India which he said are more efficient.

The gathering was attended by the chairs of all the big political parties, with the exception of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), whose matron Megawati Soekarnoputri turned down the invitation. Her daughter Puan Maharani attended the meeting in her capacity as Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Pushing for a consensus and noting Puan’s presence in the room, he asked the gathering: “Can’t we decide this right here, right now?”

While many heads nodded in agreement, that is now how it works reforming the electoral laws. That decision will be in the hands of the eight political parties in the House and they will likely take their time and calculate the gains and losses in changing the regulations.

Prabowo’s Gerindra Party is only the third largest in the House with 86 of the 580 seats. The other six parties in his coalition may make up for the number, but they don’t necessarily see eye to eye when it comes to reforming the electoral laws. And there is the PDI-P, which has the largest number of seats and is not part of the coalition.

More in Opinion

 View more
Villagers face an increased risk of flooding as sea levels rise and the ground beneath them sinks in Timbulsloko village in Demak, Central Java, on June 20, 2023.
Academia

The world needs ocean-based climate solutions
Threatened ecosystem: Visitors walk among mangroves at the Angke Kapuk Nature Tourism Park in Jakarta on Dec. 7.
Academia

Promising outcomes from the summit to conserve and restore mangroves
A woman removes boiled green mussels from their shells beside her daughter on March 19, 2024, at a fishing port in Jakarta.
Academia

Celebrating the women behind Indonesia’s fisheries

Highlight
Rescue workers from the Trenggalek Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) evacuate a senior citizen suffering from short breaths using a rubber dinghy amid flooding in Kelutan subdistrict, Trenggalek district, Trenggalek regency, East Java, on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. The flooding has cut the access to the Trenggalek city center.
Archipelago

Floods, landslides hit various regions ahead of year-end holidays
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol bows during a public address from his official residence in Seoul in this handout photo issued by the South Korean Presidential Office via Yonhap on Dec. 14, 2024. Yoon on Dec. 14 said he would “step aside“ after parliament voted to remove him from office, urging an end to “politics of excess and confrontation“. South Korean lawmakers on Saturday impeached Yoon over his failed martial law bid, with the opposition declaring a “victory of the people“.
Editorial

Lessons from Korea
United States President Joe Biden and his grandson Beau Biden are seen on board Marine One as they return to the South lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on Dec. 19, 2024.
Americas

Fade out: Biden disappears into background

The Latest

 View more
Companies

Pertamina subsidiary begins geothermal exploration project in Lampung
Economy

Ministry sees positive tourism outlook, prompting quality tourism
Jakarta

Greater Jakarta LRT begins operations of women-only carriages
Americas

Musk, president? Trump says 'not happening'
Science & Tech

Scientists observe 'negative time' in quantum experiments
Americas

Trump says it could be worth keeping TikTok in US for a little while
Companies

Honda, Nissan set to announce launch of integration talks, sources say
Art & Culture

Arahmaiani: Indonesia's Frida Kahlo testing the limits of freedom
Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!