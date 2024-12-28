BRICS agenda: How Prabowo’s foreign policy contrasts with Jokowi’s

Foreign Minister Sugiono arrives at the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, on Oct. 24, 2024. (BRICS Russia 2024 via Reuters/Kirill Zykov)

Prabowo is focusing on a dual track strategy with regard to OECD and BRICS membership, opting for a more flexible approach in view of current geopolitical dynamics that reinforces Indonesia's independence as well as its positioning as a good neighbor.

I ndonesia’s decision to pursue membership in BRICS, a bloc of emerging economies comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, signals that President Prabowo Subianto is steering foreign policy in a direction that contrasts with his predecessors.

During the two terms of Joko “Jokowi” Widodo’s administration, then-foreign minister Retno Marsudi led efforts to integrate Indonesia’s economy with Western institutions by working to secure OECD membership.

Since BRICS is an alternative to Western-dominated organizations, many observers scrutinized and questioned Indonesia’s commitment to nonalignment. However, incumbent Foreign Minister Sugiono argues that BRICS aligns with Indonesia’s “free and active” foreign policy, thus allowing the country to collaborate widely without aligning too closely with any single bloc.

For Sugiono, joining BRICS means paving the way to advance the Prabowo administration’s goals of food security, energy independence, poverty alleviation and human capital development. BRICS offers access to funding, technology and trade opportunities to tackle key challenges in those sectors, with its emphasis on fairness and cooperation, it supports Indonesia’s vision for a more inclusive and sustainable future.

The shift from Retno’s OECD focus to Sugiono’s BRICS approach reflects at least two visions.

First, Indonesia seeks to reassess its strategic position as the leading economy in Southeast Asia. Second, it seeks to switch from its nonalignment stance to multi-alignment. This will help navigate partnerships with both developed and emerging economies, balancing traditional alliances with new opportunities.

Joining BRICS can amplify Indonesia’s influence in its already strong ties with each member country and unlock opportunities beyond one-on-one partnerships.

Indonesia’s pivot to BRICS reflects both its relationship with major powers, such as China and the US, and regional pressures.

Neighboring countries Malaysia and Thailand have recently expressed interest in BRICS, creating a sense of competition within Southeast Asia. Both countries joining the bloc could erode Indonesia’s leadership and influence in the region, especially in global affairs.

Through ASEAN, Indonesia has sought to act as a regional stabilizer and mediator amid rising polarization between the West and China.

As its de facto leader, Indonesia has historically championed initiatives like the South China Sea Code of Conduct and Myanmar’s peace process. Its Group of 20 (G20) presidency further underscored its role as a mediator between global powers.

This fear of missing out has spurred Indonesia’s interest in BRICS.

Joining BRICS ahead of its regional peers ensures that Indonesia maintains its leadership position in ASEAN. For the Prabowo administration, BRICS offers a platform to advance the country’s interests in maritime security, economic growth and global governance. It is a strategic move beyond an economic decision to amplify its voice on global issues and prevent fellow Southeast Asian countries from overtaking it in shaping the bloc’s agenda.

Indonesia’s BRICS membership announcement highlights the new administration’s foreign policy ambitions centered on two key shifts: adopting a multi-alignment strategy and strengthening its “good neighbor” policy.

Prabowo envisions engaging with all nations, fostering friendly relations while opposing oppression. This approach resonates with Indonesia’s historical commitment to sovereignty and equality in international relations.

Indonesia has traditionally adhered to a nonalignment principle. This has aided the country in navigating major power blocs without binding itself to any single alliance. However, the current geopolitical climate, marked by intensifying tensions between global powers, regional conflicts and intricate challenges, demands a more flexible and strategic approach.

By joining BRICS, Indonesia avoids taking sides and instead diversifies its partnerships to maximize benefits. This multi-aligned approach enables active participation in BRICS discussions on multilateral reform.

Prabowo’s good neighbor policy further underscores the importance of maintaining positive relations with all countries. It empowers developing nations and advocates for a more equitable global order and economic system. This strategy also facilitates Indonesia’s resilience by fostering partnerships in food and energy security, poverty alleviation and human capital development.

Such collaborations reduce reliance on Western financial systems and enhance autonomy. Ultimately, these strategic directions position Indonesia as a sovereign and dynamic player capable of balancing global relationships while advancing its own priorities.

This move does not mean the OECD accession is off the table for Indonesia. Instead, Prabowo’s approach reflects a dual track strategy that values both alliances for their respective benefits.

OECD membership remains a long-term objective to enhance Indonesia’s economic governance and regulatory standards, and serves the goal of providing the country with stable relationships within the Western economic framework. Meanwhile, BRICS offers an immediate avenue for Indonesia to deepen ties with equivalent economies and actively shape policies that impact the Global South.

Sugiono’s statement in Kazan emphasized Indonesia’s commitment to engaging in other forums, including the G20 and OECD discussions. It highlighted the country’s flexibility in international alliances.

This dual track strategy reinforces Indonesia’s role as a bridge between developed and developing nations, maximizing the benefits of both alliances without sacrificing its autonomy.

Indonesia’s decision to join BRICS marks a significant evolution in its foreign policy. By participating in BRICS, Indonesia positions itself as a critical player in global discussions on economic reform and development, asserting its voice within a multipolar world order.

Indonesia is charting a path that balances traditional alliances with emerging opportunities, reinforcing its role as a dynamic, independent player on the world stage.

The writer is the head of the politics, government and international relations department at Brawijaya University. This article is republished under a Creative Commons license.