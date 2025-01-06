TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Southeast Asia’s human rights and democracy: A reflection

Democracy in Southeast Asia endures but remains perilously fragile.  

Yuyun Wahyuningrum (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, January 6, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Southeast Asia’s human rights and democracy: A reflection Democracy in action: An official holds a ballot during vote counting for the 2024 presidential election at a polling station in Banda Aceh, Aceh, on Feb. 14, 2024. (AFP/Chaideer Mahyuddin)

A

s 2025 begins, Southeast Asia finds itself at a pivotal moment. The region’s trajectory reflects a delicate balance between entrenched challenges and enduring aspirations for democracy, human rights and justice.

Indonesia’s 2024 general election reflected both the promise and peril of democracy in the digital age. The peaceful transfer of power reaffirmed Indonesia’s commitment to democratic principles, yet the pervasive influence of disinformation revealed the fragility of electoral processes.

Manipulative propaganda diluted public discourse, shifting focus away from meaningful debates on governance and human rights. This underscores the urgent need for robust fact-checking mechanisms and media literacy initiatives to safeguard informed democratic participation.

Encouragingly, the divisive identity politics that marred Indonesia’s 2014 and 2019 elections played a diminished role in 2024. The presence of three presidential candidates disrupted polarizing tactics, steering campaigns toward policy promotion and constructive messaging.

This shift was bolstered by the participation of youth, who made up over 56 percent of the electorate. Their digital literacy and skepticism of misinformation highlighted the transformative power of an informed and engaged voter base.

Thailand’s elections, by contrast, underscored democracy’s ongoing struggles under entrenched military influence. Despite public yearning for reform, constitutional constraints and restricted freedoms stifled progress. Thailand’s electoral framework, shaped by the 2017 constitution imposed by the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) military junta, entrenched systemic imbalances.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The Move Forward Party (MFP), which secured 151 parliamentary seats on a progressive platform, faced insurmountable resistance from military-appointed senators and lawmakers aligned with the previous regime. The party’s proposal to amend the royal defamation law (Article 112) was framed as a threat to the monarchy, triggering legal challenges that jeopardized its existence.

These dynamics expose the structural barriers that continue to hinder Thailand’s democratic aspirations and underscore the urgent need for constitutional and institutional reforms.

These elections illustrate a critical truth: Democracy in Southeast Asia endures but remains perilously fragile. The experiences of Indonesia and Thailand emphasize the need for decisive reforms to protect democratic institutions from digital manipulation, entrenched authoritarian legacies and systemic barriers to participation.

Disinformation emerged as one of the most significant challenges in 2024, reshaping electoral landscapes and threatening democratic integrity across the region. The proliferation of artificial intelligence amplified the spread of deepfakes and propaganda, exploiting Southeast Asia’s high social media penetration.

Governments and election bodies were largely unprepared to counter these evolving threats, leaving electoral processes vulnerable to distortion. Political violence and institutional weaknesses further eroded electoral credibility. Candidates, voters and civil society actors frequently faced intimidation, restricting their ability to participate freely.

Electoral commissions, constrained by limited independence and resources, struggled to ensure fair and transparent elections. Meanwhile, systemic barriers continued to marginalize women, ethnic minorities and other vulnerable groups, perpetuating inequities in political representation and participation.

Addressing these pervasive challenges requires coordinated, comprehensive action. Governments, civil society and regional organizations must prioritize strengthening institutional frameworks, dismantling exclusionary practices and enhancing digital and media literacy. These measures are essential to ensuring that elections genuinely reflect the will of diverse populations and safeguard the region’s democratic integrity.

Beyond electoral politics, the region’s democratic spaces continued to shrink in 2024 under restrictive laws and targeted attacks on activists, journalists and civil society groups. These actions undermine public trust, erode accountability and weaken governance.

Parliamentarians must step forward as defenders of these spaces, advocating for reforms that protect fundamental freedoms and ensure inclusive, resilient democratic processes. As elected representatives, they hold the unique ability to amplify marginalized voices, rebuild public trust and champion legislative reforms.

The region will face a decisive test in 2025, with critical elections in Cambodia and the Philippines alongside Myanmar’s planned polls under its military junta. Cambodia’s democratic deficits are compounded by restrictive laws and crackdowns on opposition figures, while Myanmar’s junta continues its brutal suppression of dissent, displacing millions and committing egregious human rights abuses. The persistent failure of ASEAN’s Five-Point Consensus to deliver meaningful progress highlights the bloc’s limitations in addressing these crises.

Malaysia’s chairmanship of ASEAN in 2025 presents a crucial opportunity to recalibrate the bloc’s approach to regional crises. ASEAN must impose tangible consequences for the Myanmar junta’s non-compliance, engage legitimate stakeholders and prioritize delivering humanitarian aid through trusted community-based organizations.

The broader systemic issues threatening democratic resilience must also be addressed. Southeast Asia’s rapid economic growth, while remarkable, has often come at the expense of human rights and environmental sustainability. Governments must enforce robust labor protections, hold corporations accountable for supply chain abuses and design equitable policies that benefit marginalized communities while preserving natural resources.

The urgency of climate action cannot be overstated. The typhoons, droughts and rising sea levels of 2024 disproportionately impacted marginalized communities, underscoring the interconnectedness of environmental and human rights challenges. ASEAN must adopt rights-based climate resilience strategies, ensuring that affected communities are central to decision-making.

As we enter 2025, the lessons of 2024 serve as powerful reminders that progress is within reach when principled leadership is paired with collective resolve.

Democracy thrives on the bedrock of freedom, respect for human rights and the integrity of periodic elections; principles that must guide the region’s commitment to strengthening governance and accountability. Achieving this vision requires the active participation of all stakeholders, including governments, parliamentarians, civil society and citizens alike.

These collective efforts are vital to building an inclusive and cohesive ASEAN Community that celebrates and respects the region's rich political, social, religious, cultural and ethnic diversity.

The time is now to seize this moment, to rise to the occasion and to shape a future where democracy is not just an aspiration, but a lived reality for every individual in Southeast Asia.

We hope that these principles and aspirations find a prominent place in the ASEAN Community Vision 2045, which is set for adoption by mid-2025.

***

The writer is executive director of ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR) and Indonesian representative to the ASEAN Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights for 2019–2024.

 

Popular

Hanoi declared world's most polluted city

Hanoi declared world's most polluted city
Ministry to probe sexual harassment allegations against RI envoy in Nigeria

Ministry to probe sexual harassment allegations against RI envoy in Nigeria
Volunteers clean up Bali's beach from "worst" monsoon-driven trash

Volunteers clean up Bali's beach from "worst" monsoon-driven trash

Related Articles

How 2025 is geopolitically different from 1945

The myth of the middle-income trap

Just getting started

Syrian democracy and religious moderation: A path forward

Stop with the LGBTQ scapegoating

Related Article

How 2025 is geopolitically different from 1945

The myth of the middle-income trap

Just getting started

Syrian democracy and religious moderation: A path forward

Stop with the LGBTQ scapegoating

Popular

Hanoi declared world's most polluted city

Hanoi declared world's most polluted city
Ministry to probe sexual harassment allegations against RI envoy in Nigeria

Ministry to probe sexual harassment allegations against RI envoy in Nigeria
Volunteers clean up Bali's beach from "worst" monsoon-driven trash

Volunteers clean up Bali's beach from "worst" monsoon-driven trash

More in Opinion

 View more
A craftsperson looks at her embroidery work on an Islamic garment at the Almira Handmade boutique in Malang, East Java, on Aug. 20, 2024.
Academia

The right decision to separate Tourism and Creative Economy ministries
A woman takes a look at instant foods on offer in a supermarket in Cikutra, Bandung, West Java, on Sept. 3, 2024.
Academia

Turning food waste into Indonesia’s opportunity for change
Foreign Minister Sugiono smiles before his inauguration at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Oct. 21, 2024.
Editorial

Sugiono's direction

Highlight
Students pray before eating their lunch on the first day of a free-meal program at an elementary school in Banda Aceh, Aceh, on January 6, 2025. Indonesia launched an ambitious US$4.3 billion free-meal program on January 6 to combat stunted growth due to malnutrition, a key election promise of President Prabowo Subianto.
Society

Indonesia launches ambitious free-meal program to combat stunting
Newly-appointed Indonesia's Foreign Minister Sugiono smiles before his inauguration at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, on October 21, 2024.
Editorial

Sugiono's direction
A shack stands next to a forest in Lhoong, Aceh on March 21, 2023.
Regulations

Govt to convert 20 million ha of forest for food, energy self-sufficiency program

The Latest

 View more
Politics

Calls grow for House to fall in line with nixed nomination threshold
Europe

Norway PM worried by Musk involvement in politics outside US
Asia & Pacific

Taiwan says cyberattacks double in 2024, China main culprit
Economy

Vietnam economy expands by 7% in 2024, beating expectations
Society

Indonesia launches HMPV monitoring after uptick in China
Markets

Foreign investors favor BI securities over stocks, government bonds
Archipelago

More than 260 Rohingya refugees arrive in Aceh
Markets

Indonesia approves first bullion bank
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!