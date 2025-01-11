Sustainable tourism: Between revenues and national heritage preservation

Devastated heritage: Kedonganan Beach in Badung, Bali, is covered with trash on March 20, 2024. Comprised of mostly plastic materials, the waste has disrupted the activities of tourists and fishermen alike. (Antara/Fikri Yusuf)

Devastated heritage: Kedonganan Beach in Badung, Bali, is covered with trash on March 20, 2024. Comprised of mostly plastic materials, the waste has disrupted the activities of tourists and fishermen alike. (Antara/Fikri Yusuf)

Countries are counting the costs of overtourism, such as environmental degradation, garbage crises, water shortages and irresponsible behaviors of tourists whose numbers have overwhelmed authorities and infrastructure.

T he Tourism Ministry has confirmed that 12.66 million foreign tourists visited the country during the period of January to November 2024. With December data still being tabulated, the full-year numbers expected to be released in February could be close to 14 million. Though this would be short of the record of 16.1 million tourist arrivals in 2019, the significant rebound indicates a healthy recovery.

During the same period, Thailand recorded 32 million and Vietnam 15.8 million foreign tourist arrivals. Across ASEAN, the tourism sector is nearing pre-pandemic levels. Given the sector’s critical importance to national economies, service sector jobs, local communities and foreign exchange earnings, there should be much reason for celebration.

However, celebrations are muted as countries are counting the cost of overtourism, such as ugly and excessive construction, defilement of sacred monuments, environmental degradation, garbage crises, water shortages and irresponsible behaviors of tourists whose numbers have overwhelmed authorities and infrastructure.

Several of these problems have been observed in Indonesia in the past year with stakeholders from Bali to Lake Toba to Yogyakarta to Manado flagging concerns.

Globally, some of the favorite tourism nations like the Netherlands, France, Italy and Greece in Europe, and Japan, South Korea and New Zealand in Asia Pacific and several others are voicing concerns about the long-term negative impacts created by the current model of tourism.

Under this vast number of international tourists (a huge 1.1 billion globally from January to November 2024), travel to destinations made popular through social media, articles, rankings, campaigns, influencers and word-of-mouth. Low-cost airlines, budget hotels, customized tour packages, minimal visa requirements, group travel, conferences and events are all contributing to the surge.

Viewpoint Every Thursday Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

To be photographed at the trending destination and count likes and hearts seems to be the overriding objective of most tourists. Few are careful about their “garbage footprint” and the cultural etiquette of the country that they are visiting.