Driving growth: Diageo Indonesia's vision for responsible business and sustainable impacts

Rajesh said Diageo not only wanted to be the best performing company, but also the most trusted and most respected company to achieve sustainable growth.

Rajesh Joshi

General manager of Diageo Indonesia. As general manager, he leads the company’s team to achieve its ambition of transforming Diageo into a supply hub for Asia-Pacific and Southeast Asia markets.

Newly appointed general manager of Diageo Indonesia Rajesh Joshi sees the feasibility of evolving Diageo Indonesia as a strategic supply hub for Asia-Pacific and Southeast Asia markets and become the best performing, most trusted and respected company as it continually expands to make it a world-class facility.

Rajesh said Diageo not only wanted to be the best performing company, but also the most trusted and most respected company to achieve sustainable growth.

“And everything that we do, every ambition, every vision that we have for any market is anchored a lot in our trust and respect,” said Rajesh, who joined Diageo Indonesia as general manager in July 2024.

Another aspect that Rajesh emphasizes as far as the vision is concerned is growing together with communities in which Diageo that operates as the company aims to make sustainable and meaningful impacts on these communities.

Viewpoint Every Thursday Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Despite his relatively short term in office at Diageo Indonesia, Rajesh has clicked with the company thanks largely to his work portfolio, which reflects his leadership, strategic management and decision-making skills to navigate a complex and constantly changing business environment.

Prior to joining Diageo Indonesia, Rajesh worked with Diageo Philippines as general manager for 2.5 years. He led Diageo Malaysia & Singapore JV with Moet Hennessy (MHD) for seven years and Diageo India where he managed the vodka and rum category and adapted the global growth model to local insights and culture.

With more than 25 years of experience in commercial, consumer marketing and general management roles in the beverage, liquor and FMCG sectors, Rajesh is well familiar with environmental, governance and social (ESG) initiatives on responsible drinking, inclusion and diversity, and sustainability.

Rajesh mentioned an ecotourism program in Nyambu village, Bali, where Diageo’s factory is located, and the Diageo Bar Academy as the company’s ongoing initiatives that have a long-term and sustainable impact on local communities.

In collaboration with different parties, Diageo helped local people develop sustainable Nyambu ecotourism, which provides job opportunities, Rajesh said.

Diageo, in partnership with a local bamboo foundation, enhances the water sensitivity in those areas. “We upskill local communities. So, we are not only providing employment, but we also create a hub or a space where we are able to discuss their challenges and work together to solve them.”

Apart from the Nyambu ecotourism program, Diageo has also continuously contributed to the surrounding community through the Diageo Bar Academy, an initiative where Diageo as an F&B company improves and upskills staff working in bars.

“The academy teaches bar staff on how to make the perfect drinks and perfect cocktails, how to serve customers better,” he pointed out.

Rajesh revealed the uniqueness of the Indonesian market, which is close to many markets. “I believe we have the strategic advantage to supply many other markets like Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines and other Asian markets,” he said, referring to the supply side.

From the brand side, Diageo Indonesia is highly favorable given the increasing size of Indonesia's middle and affluent consumer class, offering opportunities for a company with a big portfolio.

“Being one of the best alcohol companies in the world gives us the opportunity to have a wide portfolio, which caters to different consumers across different price segments and different categories--from beer to different types of spirits,” he said.

“As consumers are rising in prosperity to the middle class, we are able to offer a unique advantage in this particular market,” he added.

Preferred supply source

Rajesh further explained the operational strategy that he has prioritized.

Apart from investing in production facilities under Diageo's manufacturing facility-expansion plan, Diageo has also invested in world-class certification to make sure that “We become the preferred supply source for the wider markets and we are able to create an infrastructure catering to the long-term sustainable business,” he said.

Rajesh, with his extensive experience in reviving and growing brands, knows well how to position Diageo’s portfolio in the local market.

According to him, it is of importance to understand consumers’ tastes, preferences, the occasions in their lives and how their tastes and consumption are evolving.

Revealing the consumer trend, he said that consumers today prefer lighter, fruitier, sweeter offerings. “And those are the kind of offerings where we try to see how we can meet those nuances. So, it's all about doing data analytics and finding the right insights and trends as per the local requirements,” he said.

Rajesh cited single-malt whiskeys and tequila as trends in categories that are growing much faster than other categories, showcasing the evolving consumer tastes, which need to be answered.

Aside from that, the company has started to help local communities cope with the waste problem under a sustainability initiative by promoting the use of circular economy, especially in bars where they can opt to buy the ecoSPIRITS bottles, where each bottle can be returned to be refilled and reused, therefore reducing wastes.

However, he acknowledged the challenges arising from differences at both local and national level, prompting Diageo to strive to collaborate to ensure that “we are able to execute smoothly across, while respecting local policies and national policies.”

Bamboo reforestation

In supporting global sustainability goals, Diageo’s operations refer to the 2030 ESG target, known as the Spirit of Progress 2030.

According to Rajesh, the Spirit of Progress comprises three pillars, one of which is to encourage the marketing of Diageo’s products in a responsible manner. “We are also educating consumers on how to consume alcohol responsibly,” he said.

With regard to the responsible consumption of alcohol, there is a program, called Smashed, that Diageo runs across many markets in the world.

Implemented in collaboration with local NGOs, the program educates underage students about the harmful effects of alcohol, further preventing alcohol consumption and warns against the danger of tainted alcohol.

Diageo’s Spirit of Progress 2030 also covers sustainability. In Indonesia, Diageo carried out a program to increase water efficiency in its factory in Bali. “We have reduced our water consumption by 80 percent in our factory,” he said.

“Our manufacturing facility is using 100 percent renewable energy. It helps us achieve our global goals when we reduce our water consumption,” he said.

Rajesh acknowledged that diversity of policies at local and national level could be a challenge when it came to implementing the global Spirit of Progress 2030 “but all of these challenges can be resolved by engaging the relevant stakeholders,” Rajesh said.

Diageo Indonesia’s commitment in collaborating with stakeholders across different backgrounds in sustainability has recently earned the company a recognition from the The European Business Chamber of Commerce in Indonesia (EuroCham) and Indonesia’s Ministry of Investment, where the company is awarded with the Appreciation Award for Sustainable Investment during the Indonesia-Europe Investment Summit 2024.

“Thus, sustainable practices in Indonesia’s plants contribute to Diageo’s regional and global goals, which demonstrates Diageo’s sustainability commitment,” he said.

In his visit to Bali recently Rajesh witnessed how the reforestation of bamboo helps improve the water retention level in the soil.

Following the successful bamboo reforestation program, Diageo has established the Nyambu Sustainability Hub, a new facility where villagers and community can come and discuss what challenges they face and what solutions they seek.

“The hub is not only part of conservation efforts, but also Diageo Indonesia’s commitment to improving the welfare of the people,” Rajesh said.

Sharing his experience in how to adapt his leadership and business strategies to different markets, Rajesh said that in any company, there was the power of brand and people. “I think as leaders, the biggest impact we can make is unlocking the potential of our people and it's all anchored in culture, the kind of culture being created in the organization,” he said.

“Another aspect of leadership is being proud of what we do, making sure that everyone feels proud of what they do and how they contribute, making them really inclusive,” he pointed out.

“These two leadership values of freedom to succeed and pride in what we do, I believe, are the right enablers to create a winning culture.”

“A winning culture is required to unlock the potential of people and that I believe is the secret of any success in markets anywhere,” he said.

As general manager of Diageo Indonesia, Rajesh’s roles include overseeing the company’s day-to-day operations, ensuring compliance with regulations and helping the company run smoothly.

Rajesh balances work and personal passions. Outside of work, he loves eating and traveling. “Indonesia is so rich in flavorful cuisines. I love eating nasi Padang [Minang-style rice with various side dishes],” he said.

In his leadership role at Diageo Indonesia, Rajesh is eager to see Indonesia becoming a supply hub for the overall Asian markets. “Another legacy I want to make is growing talent in the Indonesian team. So, Indonesia will not only serve as an export hub for production, but also an export hub for talent,” Rajesh said.

Source - Diageo