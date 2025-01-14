TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Analysis: Prabowo’s commitment to fighting corruption in question

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, January 14, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Analysis: Prabowo’s commitment to fighting corruption in question President Prabowo Subianto arrives at the government palace to meet with Peru's President Dina Boluarte, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, in Lima on Nov. 14. (Reuters/Agustin Marcarian) (Reuters/Agustin Marcarian)

J

ust a few months into his term, President Prabowo Subianto faced a test of his commitment to integrity after he proposed a form of amnesty for corrupt individuals and to keep their crimes a secret as long as they returned their ill-gotten wealth to the state. After mounting criticism, however, he displayed his intention to assertively deal with graft, saying those found guilty of stealing state money should serve 50 years in prison.

Prabowo said the culture of markups and budget misappropriation must be eliminated since they adversely affect the country and people. He argued that government officials should play an important role in ensuring clean and transparent budget management.

Prabowo has also promoted the utilization of digital technology, such as e-catalogues and e-government, to reduce corruption in the bureaucracy.

Coordinating Law, Human Rights, Immigration and Correctional Services Minister Yusril Ihza Mahendra said the amnesty would be offered to those found guilty of drug abuse, slander against the head of state and treason, apart from graft convicts.

According to Yusril, more than just punishing people who commit acts of corruption, the battle against graft should benefit the state and economy. This is because corruption inflicts material losses on the state.

Legal experts have criticized the idea as the prevailing law regulating the reimbursement of state losses by fraudsters does not eliminate serving time in prison or any other criminal consequences.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Such an arrangement has been tried in the case of Achsanul Qosasi, a former Supreme Audit Agency (BPK) member, who returned around Rp 40 billion in bribe money in the case of the Telecommunication and Information Accessibility Agency (BAKTI) while still serving his jail term.

Popular

WTO favours EU over Indonesia on palm oil restrictions

WTO favours EU over Indonesia on palm oil restrictions
BRICS aims to 'build' global ties as Trump takes office: Brazil

BRICS aims to 'build' global ties as Trump takes office: Brazil
Megawati calls for unity amid alleged efforts to derail her leadership

Megawati calls for unity amid alleged efforts to derail her leadership

Related Articles

Analysis: Prabowo’s commitment to fighting corruption in question

Analysis: Hasto’s criminalization escalates Jokowi-Megawati tensions

Govt mulls importing wheat as animal feed if corn in short supply

Nomination threshold removal puts loyalty of ruling coalition to test

Analysis: XL Axiata, Smartfren $6.5b merger consolidates RI telecom industry

Related Article

Analysis: Prabowo’s commitment to fighting corruption in question

Analysis: Hasto’s criminalization escalates Jokowi-Megawati tensions

Govt mulls importing wheat as animal feed if corn in short supply

Nomination threshold removal puts loyalty of ruling coalition to test

Analysis: XL Axiata, Smartfren $6.5b merger consolidates RI telecom industry

Popular

WTO favours EU over Indonesia on palm oil restrictions

WTO favours EU over Indonesia on palm oil restrictions
BRICS aims to 'build' global ties as Trump takes office: Brazil

BRICS aims to 'build' global ties as Trump takes office: Brazil
Megawati calls for unity amid alleged efforts to derail her leadership

Megawati calls for unity amid alleged efforts to derail her leadership

More in Opinion

 View more
Energy transition: Workers check on packages of battery cells at the Hyundai LG Indonesia (HLI) Green Power plant in Karawang, West Java, following its inauguration on July 3, 2024. The plant is Indonesia's first electric vehicle battery factory.
Academia

Cooperate, not compete: ASEAN's critical mineral strategy for energy transition
Oil palm belt: An oil palm plantation in Pangkalan Banteng in the Central Kalimantan regency of West Kotawaringin is seen from the air on Nov. 7, 2022. Indonesia is the world’s largest producer of palm oil.
Academia

Palm oil dilemma: Why soil health must lead Indonesia’s ambition
A woman takes notes during an Amica Center for Immigrant Rights (formerly known as CAIR Coalition) presentation on immigration enforcement at a school in Washington, DC on Jan. 10, 2025.
Academia

Are highly skilled immigrants a problem?

Highlight
The Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chair Megawati Soekarnoputri delivers a speech during the party's 52nd anniversary in Jakarta on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025.
Politics

‘We’re not enemies,’ Megawati says of Prabowo
Civil society activists and university students hold a banner that reads “Police reform“ (left) and “People's killer“ during a protest in front of the Central Java Police in Semarang on Nov. 28, 2024. The protesters demand the police to investigate thoroughly the police officer who shot a 17-year-old high school student to death on the early morning of Nov. 24.
Editorial

Man behind the gun
Communications and Information Minister Budi Arie Setiadi (left) talks with House of Representative Commission I chair Meutya Viada Hafid of the Golkar Party (right) when signing a draft of the Electronic Information and Transactions (ITE) Law during a hearing in Jakarta on Nov. 22, 2023. The Commission I and the government unanimously agreed to pass the law revision in the next plenary session.
Tech

Government vows to complete AI regulation in three months

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Police investigate fatal blasts at Mojokerto officer's home
Americas

Trump would have been convicted if he wasn't elected: special counsel
Middle East and Africa

Biden defends foreign policy record despite ongoing crises
Tech

Government vows to complete AI regulation in three months
Jakarta

'Not for the poor': Jakartans face housing, commute woes
Economy

InJourney Airports records 4% passenger growth in 2024
FEATURES

Brave new beginnings
Tech

China reportedly exploring possible sale of US TikTok to Musk
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Analysis: Prabowo’s commitment to fighting corruption in question

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!