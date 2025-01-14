TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Indonesia’s pension age hike: Who is paying the price?

While the current pension benefits (JP) program maintains ample cash flow and a strong balance sheet, it could face a deficit as early as 2038. 

Ibrahim Kholilul Rohman and Mohammad Alvin Prabowosunu (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, January 14, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Indonesia’s pension age hike: Who is paying the price? All about money: Dozens of workers rally outside the Manpower Ministry on Jl. Gatot Subroto in South Jakarta on Feb. 18, 2022, to demand the cancellation of a ministerial regulation that postpones the retirement age. (Antara/Aditya Pradana Putra)

T

he Manpower Ministry has announced that the pension age for participants in the pension benefits (JP) program managed by the Workers Social Security Agency (BPJS Ketenagakerjaan) will be extended to 59 years, effective in 2025.

This decision, outlined in Ministerial Regulation No. 29/2015, aims to ensure the program's financial sustainability but has sparked discussions regarding its impact on future retirees.

Proponents argue that the change is necessary to maintain the JP program’s solvency, ensuring funds remain available for future generations. However, critics highlight that delaying pension payouts could cause financial difficulties for individuals who retire earlier than 59, as they will face income gaps and postponed access to benefits.

To recall, a pension fund is like a large savings plan designed to provide people with income after retirement. While working, employees and their employers contribute a portion of the employee's salary into the fund, which is then invested in assets such as stocks and bonds to grow over time.

Professional managers oversee these investments, balancing risks and returns. When employees retire, the accumulated savings and investment earnings are paid back, usually as a monthly income, helping retirees maintain financial stability.

This process requires proper asset-liability matching (ALM) to align the fund’s assets with its liabilities, which are the pensions promised to retirees. The process ensures that the returns generated by the assets are sufficient to cover the fund’s future obligations, even decades ahead.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

By carefully managing this balance, the fund maintains financial stability and ensures timely pension payments to beneficiaries.

Popular

WTO favours EU over Indonesia on palm oil restrictions

WTO favours EU over Indonesia on palm oil restrictions
BRICS aims to 'build' global ties as Trump takes office: Brazil

BRICS aims to 'build' global ties as Trump takes office: Brazil
Megawati calls for unity amid alleged efforts to derail her leadership

Megawati calls for unity amid alleged efforts to derail her leadership

Related Articles

Cooperate, not compete: ASEAN's critical mineral strategy for energy transition

Indonesia’s pension age hike: Who is paying the price?

President Prabowo arrives in Malaysia for working visit

Indonesia joins BRICS bloc as full member

The risks of bringing informal businesses into formal economy

Related Article

Cooperate, not compete: ASEAN's critical mineral strategy for energy transition

Indonesia’s pension age hike: Who is paying the price?

President Prabowo arrives in Malaysia for working visit

Indonesia joins BRICS bloc as full member

The risks of bringing informal businesses into formal economy

Popular

WTO favours EU over Indonesia on palm oil restrictions

WTO favours EU over Indonesia on palm oil restrictions
BRICS aims to 'build' global ties as Trump takes office: Brazil

BRICS aims to 'build' global ties as Trump takes office: Brazil
Megawati calls for unity amid alleged efforts to derail her leadership

Megawati calls for unity amid alleged efforts to derail her leadership

More in Opinion

 View more
Energy transition: Workers check on packages of battery cells at the Hyundai LG Indonesia (HLI) Green Power plant in Karawang, West Java, following its inauguration on July 3, 2024. The plant is Indonesia's first electric vehicle battery factory.
Academia

Cooperate, not compete: ASEAN's critical mineral strategy for energy transition
Oil palm belt: An oil palm plantation in Pangkalan Banteng in the Central Kalimantan regency of West Kotawaringin is seen from the air on Nov. 7, 2022. Indonesia is the world’s largest producer of palm oil.
Academia

Palm oil dilemma: Why soil health must lead Indonesia’s ambition
A woman takes notes during an Amica Center for Immigrant Rights (formerly known as CAIR Coalition) presentation on immigration enforcement at a school in Washington, DC on Jan. 10, 2025.
Academia

Are highly skilled immigrants a problem?

Highlight
The Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chair Megawati Soekarnoputri delivers a speech during the party's 52nd anniversary in Jakarta on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025.
Politics

‘We’re not enemies,’ Megawati says of Prabowo
Civil society activists and university students hold a banner that reads “Police reform“ (left) and “People's killer“ during a protest in front of the Central Java Police in Semarang on Nov. 28, 2024. The protesters demand the police to investigate thoroughly the police officer who shot a 17-year-old high school student to death on the early morning of Nov. 24.
Editorial

Man behind the gun
Communications and Information Minister Budi Arie Setiadi (left) talks with House of Representative Commission I chair Meutya Viada Hafid of the Golkar Party (right) when signing a draft of the Electronic Information and Transactions (ITE) Law during a hearing in Jakarta on Nov. 22, 2023. The Commission I and the government unanimously agreed to pass the law revision in the next plenary session.
Tech

Government vows to complete AI regulation in three months

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Police investigate fatal blasts at Mojokerto officer's home
Americas

Trump would have been convicted if he wasn't elected: special counsel
Middle East and Africa

Biden defends foreign policy record despite ongoing crises
Tech

Government vows to complete AI regulation in three months
Jakarta

'Not for the poor': Jakartans face housing, commute woes
Economy

InJourney Airports records 4% passenger growth in 2024
FEATURES

Brave new beginnings
Tech

China reportedly exploring possible sale of US TikTok to Musk
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Indonesia’s pension age hike: Who is paying the price?

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!