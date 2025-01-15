Ambassador Hasjim Djalal’s lasting global legacy

Foreign Minister Sugiono (left) places flowers on the grave of senior diplomat Hasjim Djalal at the Kalibata Heroes Cemetery, Jakarta, on Jan. 13, 2025. Hasjim passed away at the age of 90. (Antara/Reno Esnir)

W hen former ambassador Hasjim Djalal departed from this life on Sunday, we did not just feel the loss of an extraordinary man. Perforce we awoke to the tenor and endurance of his legacy.

Known as the “father of the archipelagic principle”, ambassador Hasjim left an indelible mark on maritime law, diplomacy and international relations. Yet, aside from his extraordinary professional achievements, he will be remembered as a humble, self-effacing mentor who inspired generations of diplomats, scholars and policymakers.

Hasjim was a remarkable man at least partly because he was the product of a remarkable society. The celebrated novelist James A. Michener once famously said, “If I were given a choice of being born in any nation, I would choose Indonesia, because there are so many options available to an Indonesian.”

Michener was, of course, paying tribute to the country’s cultural diversity, the range of its geography and the spirituality and political fervor of its people. Arguably, only a society like Indonesia can produce a Hasjim Djalal.

In fact, Hasjim’s profound understanding of his country’s unique geography served as the foundation of his pioneering contributions to international law. His role in shaping the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) of 1982 was crucial.

UNCLOS, often called the “Constitution of the Oceans”, revolutionized maritime governance by codifying the rights and responsibilities of nations concerning their use of the world’s bodies of water. The inclusion of the archipelagic principle among its provisions is a testament to Djalal’s vision and negotiating skills. It is widely considered one of Indonesia’s greatest diplomatic achievements.

This principle, which recognizes the unique maritime jurisdiction of archipelagic states, ensured that Indonesia’s sovereignty and unity as a maritime nation were respected under international law.