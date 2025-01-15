TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Ambassador Hasjim Djalal’s lasting global legacy

Hasjim Djalal's role in shaping the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) of 1982 was crucial.

Jamil Maidan Flores (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, January 15, 2025

Foreign Minister Sugiono (left) places flowers on the grave of senior diplomat Hasjim Djalal at the Kalibata Heroes Cemetery, Jakarta, on Jan. 13, 2025. Hasjim passed away at the age of 90. (Antara/Reno Esnir)

W

hen former ambassador Hasjim Djalal departed from this life on Sunday, we did not just feel the loss of an extraordinary man. Perforce we awoke to the tenor and endurance of his legacy.

Known as the “father of the archipelagic principle”, ambassador Hasjim left an indelible mark on maritime law, diplomacy and international relations. Yet, aside from his extraordinary professional achievements, he will be remembered as a humble, self-effacing mentor who inspired generations of diplomats, scholars and policymakers.

Hasjim was a remarkable man at least partly because he was the product of a remarkable society. The celebrated novelist James A. Michener once famously said, “If I were given a choice of being born in any nation, I would choose Indonesia, because there are so many options available to an Indonesian.”

Michener was, of course, paying tribute to the country’s cultural diversity, the range of its geography and the spirituality and political fervor of its people. Arguably, only a society like Indonesia can produce a Hasjim Djalal.

In fact, Hasjim’s profound understanding of his country’s unique geography served as the foundation of his pioneering contributions to international law. His role in shaping the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) of 1982 was crucial.

UNCLOS, often called the “Constitution of the Oceans”, revolutionized maritime governance by codifying the rights and responsibilities of nations concerning their use of the world’s bodies of water. The inclusion of the archipelagic principle among its provisions is a testament to Djalal’s vision and negotiating skills. It is widely considered one of Indonesia’s greatest diplomatic achievements.

This principle, which recognizes the unique maritime jurisdiction of archipelagic states, ensured that Indonesia’s sovereignty and unity as a maritime nation were respected under international law.

Cooperate, not compete: ASEAN's critical mineral strategy for energy transition

Indonesia’s pension age hike: Who is paying the price?

Development, free and active foreign policy will be FM Sugiono’s priorities

Indonesia aims for bolder non-alignment policy

Indonesia joins BRICS bloc as full member

Cooperate, not compete: ASEAN's critical mineral strategy for energy transition

Indonesia’s pension age hike: Who is paying the price?

Development, free and active foreign policy will be FM Sugiono’s priorities

Indonesia aims for bolder non-alignment policy

Indonesia joins BRICS bloc as full member

A child who fled the ongoing battles between Turkish-backed groups and Syrian Kurdish forces in the northern Aleppo province stands behind laundry hanging in the yard of a school on Jan. 5, 2025, in the northeastern city of Hasakeh, where families took refuge.
Academia

The “new Syria”: Should Turkey be repatriating Syrians?
Motorists pass 2024 election campaign banners in Jakarta on Dec. 19, 2023.
Academia

Citizens can lead change despite democratic backsliding
Government officials attend a plenary session in the outreach/BRICS Plus format on Oct. 24, 2024, at the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia.
Academia

Letter to editor: Russian ambassador responds

Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri (center) and secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto (left) salutes the red-and-white flag during the 79th Independence Day flag ceremony aat the party's building in Jakarta on Aug. 17, 2024.
Politics

PDI-P offers to act as ‘partner’ to government
Bald patch: Larges swaths of cleared land divides a smallholder oil palm plantation during a tree regeneration program on April 29, 2023, in Mesuji Raya district, Ogan Komering Ilir regency, South Sumatra.
Editorial

Facing palm oil nonsense
Cars pass along Jl. Gatot Subroto in Jakarta on June 19, 2024.
Economy

Car sales plunge 14 percent in 2024 as EVs gain ground

Academia

The “new Syria”: Should Turkey be repatriating Syrians?
Academia

Citizens can lead change despite democratic backsliding
Academia

Letter to editor: Russian ambassador responds
Companies

Riding the wave: Momentum in Indonesia’s plantation sectors
Academia

Getting rich without getting fat: The challenge of developing countries
Politics

AGO to protect expert reported for tin graft state losses estimate
Academia

Digitalization key to transforming core tax system
Opinion

Analysis: Corruption watchdog puts Jokowi's reputation in jeopardy
The Jakarta Post
