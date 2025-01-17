TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

VAT hike sparks criminal risks for entrepreneurs

The recent VAT hike has created a dual rate system that presents liabilities to both entrepreneurs and consumers, pointing to a need for accountability on the part of the public in understanding regulations as well as on the part of government in terms of outreach to ensure effective implementation and to avoid penalizing potential errors resulting from regulatory missteps.

Ismail Khozen (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, January 17, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
VAT hike sparks criminal risks for entrepreneurs High-end bags and accessories are displayed at a luxury outlet in this undated stock photo. (Shutterstock/-)

T

he government, through Finance Minister Regulation No. 131/2024, has imposed a value-added tax (VAT) rate of 12 percent, albeit limited to luxury goods and services.

The policy introduces a new dynamic to Indonesia’s taxation landscape. According to the preamble to the regulation, it aims to promote fairness across society.

However, this policy also serves as a test of vigilance and compliance for taxable entrepreneurs (PKPs). Misunderstanding or misapplying the regulation could not only harm consumers but also expose PKPs to serious legal consequences. Why is this the case?

Specifically, the 12 percent VAT rate applies only to luxury goods and services that were previously subject to the luxury goods sales tax (PPnBM). Non-luxury goods and services remain subject to the standard 11 percent VAT.

This new regulation creates a dual rate system, requiring businesses to be extra meticulous in tax classification and collection. In practice however, many PKPs either misinterpret the rule or deliberately apply the 12 percent rate uniformly to all goods and services. As a result, consumers are overcharged by 1 percent.

The real issue is that this 1 percent surcharge doesn’t go to the national treasury. Instead, it becomes an unintended windfall for businesses, unless a refund mechanism is put in place.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

As of Jan. 3, 2025, the refund mechanism for such surcharges is governed by the recently issued Taxation Director General Regulation No. 1/2025. This regulation stipulates that PKPs must refund any excess VAT collection resulting from incorrect tax bases to the party that paid it. The mechanism requires the PKP to revise or replace the tax invoice or equivalent document according to the consumer’s request.

Popular

Facing palm oil nonsense

Facing palm oil nonsense
Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend

Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend
Indonesia’s fact-checkers slam Meta’s decision to end US fact-checking program

Indonesia’s fact-checkers slam Meta’s decision to end US fact-checking program

Related Articles

Trump would have been convicted if he wasn't elected: special counsel

String of acid attacks highlights lack of monitoring of dangerous chemicals

House suggests initial VAT rollout for just luxury goods

Google alerts users of 12% VAT on services from Jan. 1

The hidden cost of the Jokowi-era infrastructure boom

Related Article

Trump would have been convicted if he wasn't elected: special counsel

String of acid attacks highlights lack of monitoring of dangerous chemicals

House suggests initial VAT rollout for just luxury goods

Google alerts users of 12% VAT on services from Jan. 1

The hidden cost of the Jokowi-era infrastructure boom

Popular

Facing palm oil nonsense

Facing palm oil nonsense
Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend

Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend
Indonesia’s fact-checkers slam Meta’s decision to end US fact-checking program

Indonesia’s fact-checkers slam Meta’s decision to end US fact-checking program

More in Opinion

 View more
The Syrian independence flag waves on Dec. 26, 2024, in Damascus.
Academia

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham: A new hope, or a new threat?
Nickel smelters spew emissions into the skies above Indonesia Morowali Industrial Park and a nearby residential area on Jan. 26, 2024, in Bahodopi district, Morowali regency, Central Sulawesi.
Academia

How nickel mining impacts forests and local communities
Ekalak Paenoi (center), a suspect in the alleged killing of Lim Kimya, a former lawmaker of the dissolved Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), is escorted by police officers upon his return from Cambodia on Jan. 11, 2025, at the police airport in Bangkok.
Academia

Thailand lets autocratic neighbors hunt down opponents on its soil

Highlight
Cashing in: Retirees line up to cash their monthly pension fund in Jakarta on Feb. 15, 2011.
Regulations

BPJS raises pension age to ensure its long-term solvency
A bamboo fence sprawls along the coast of Tangerang, Banten on Jan. 11, 2024.
Editorial

Bamboo barrier brouhaha
River of life: A man sits in front of his makeshift house in the banks of the Ciliwung River in Roxy area, West Jakarta, on June 27, 2024. The poor accounted for 4.44 percent of the population in Jakarta last year, down from 4.69 percent in the previous year.
Economy

Poverty rate at historic low despite uptick in inequality

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

Govt may revoke permits of ‘unproductive’ oil and gas companies
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia welcomes Gaza ceasefire deal, urges reconstruction
People

'Mulholland Drive' and 'Twin Peaks' director David Lynch dies at 78
Science & Tech

Meta's 'Community Notes' model will not apply to paid ads
Americas

Oligarchs already own much of US - can they buy democracy?
Economy

Kadin congress settles Arsjad, Anindya leadership feud
Asia & Pacific

President Prabowo to visit India from January 24-26, meet PM Modi
Consumer Insights

iPhone 16 ban: National pride vs Apple obsession
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

VAT hike sparks criminal risks for entrepreneurs

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!