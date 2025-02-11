TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Governance challenges in implementing Prabowo’s vision

The current planning process lacks sufficient cross-sectoral coordination, leaving development programs fragmented, not only across ministries but also within different units of the same ministry.

Eko Prasojo (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, February 11, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Governance challenges in implementing Prabowo’s vision Loyalty to the state: Civil servants attend a ceremony to mark National Education Day on May 2, 2023 at Tegar Beriman Square in Cibinong, Bogor regency, West Java. (Antara/Yulius Satria Wijaya)

P

resident Prabowo Subianto has set Asta Cita (eight missions) as his administration’s vision for national development over the next five years. This mission is the foundation of the National Medium-Term Development Plan (RPJMN) 2025-2029, to be formalized through a presidential regulation.

According to the initial RPJMN draft, the government has outlined 17 priority programs, eight quick-win programs, eight national priorities and seven regional development initiatives. While the Asta Cita mission is ambitious and well-intended, ensuring its successful implementation over the next five years presents considerable challenges.

Reflecting on the past decade under former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, whose administration was guided by the Nawa Cita mission, governance issues emerged as the primary roadblock to achieving national development targets. As noted by the national development planning minister in a hearing at the legislature on Nov. 4, 2024, by the end of the RPJMN 2020-2024 period, only five out of 19 national development indicators were fully achieved, a mere 26.31 percent.

Several key factors contributed to these shortcomings, including overly ambitious target-setting, an excessive number of priority programs that diluted focus, limited development funding and weak governance across planning, execution, monitoring and evaluation. This article focuses specifically on two governance challenges in implementing Asta Cita, namely performance management of the program and multilevel governance issues.

Governance is a crucial enabler of effective national development programs and public service delivery. However, despite various reform efforts, Indonesia has yet to fully establish a robust governance framework.

According to the 2023 Worldwide Governance Indicators (WGI) published by the World Bank, Indonesia’s government effectiveness score stands at 69.81, an improvement from 49.7 in 2013. Although this marks significant progress, Indonesia still lags behind Malaysia (79.72) and Singapore (100), while ranking above Thailand (58.49), the Philippines (58.02) and Vietnam (56.13). This improvement is largely attributable to ongoing bureaucratic reform efforts.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Despite the establishment of numerous development programs within the RPJMN, challenges arise in planning and budgeting. The primary issue is starting in the formulation of strategic plans (Renstra) by ministries and government agencies, which often operate in silos and reflect sectoral egos rather than integrated national development goals.

Popular

Bali, the willing cash cow of national interest

Bali, the willing cash cow of national interest
Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship is off to a disappointing start

Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship is off to a disappointing start
Japan’s leading patisserie reaffirms plan to build second factory in Indonesia

Japan’s leading patisserie reaffirms plan to build second factory in Indonesia

Related Articles

Envisioning FAO reform, addressing planetary crisis

Semarang City Police transferred amid fatal shooting case investigation

VP Gibran’s complaint desk efficiency questioned

Why Indonesia should join the Minerals Security Partnership

Improving the effectiveness of central-regional governance

Related Article

Envisioning FAO reform, addressing planetary crisis

Semarang City Police transferred amid fatal shooting case investigation

VP Gibran’s complaint desk efficiency questioned

Why Indonesia should join the Minerals Security Partnership

Improving the effectiveness of central-regional governance

Popular

Bali, the willing cash cow of national interest

Bali, the willing cash cow of national interest
Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship is off to a disappointing start

Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship is off to a disappointing start
Japan’s leading patisserie reaffirms plan to build second factory in Indonesia

Japan’s leading patisserie reaffirms plan to build second factory in Indonesia

More in Opinion

 View more
The big show: United States President Donald Trump speaks to the press as he signs an executive order to create a US sovereign wealth fund, in the Oval Office of the White House, on Feb. 3, 2025, in Washington, DC.
Academia

Donald Trump's smoke and mirrors
Much to mourn: Tributes are placed beneath the covered seal of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) at their headquarters in Washington, DC, on Feb. 7, 2025.
Academia

In freezing foreign aid, the US leaves people to die
A member of an indigenous community holds a poster that reads “We need regulations that protect our rights from state and corporate crimes“ during a protest in front of the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Oct. 11, 2024. The protesters demanded lawmakers push for protection of indigenous communities' rights and acknowledgement of their areas, as well as resolution of agrarian conflicts.
Academia

Let indigenous peoples lead just energy transition

Highlight
A general view shows the presidential palace during the 79th Independence Day celebrations in Nusantara, East Kalimantan on Aug. 17, 2024.
Politics

IKN Authority deputy resigns as budget for new capital frozen
Businessman Hashim Djojohadikusumo, who is appointed by his brother President Prabowo Subianto as special presidential envoy on environment and climate, delivers a statement during the United Nations climate conference (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan on Nov. 12, 2024.
Editorial

Why we should stick with Paris Agreement
Residents line up on Monday to exchange 3-kilogram lique- fied petroleum gas (LPG) canisters in Cibodas, Tangerang city, Banten on Monday, February 3, 2025. Residents have said that it has been difficult for them to get the gas canisters following the government’s new policy prohibiting their sale at the retailer level and requiring people to buy them from official distribution centers.
Archipelago

MUI declares use of subsidized fuels by wealthy people haram

The Latest

 View more
Companies

State-run radio, TV cut contract workers, contributors amid budget cuts
Asia & Pacific

Trump says he has spoken to Xi since inauguration
Regulations

BPH Migas to reduce Solar diesel purchase quota
Politics

IKN Authority deputy resigns as budget for new capital frozen
Archipelago

Proposal to time limit rusunawa rentals under review
Regulations

House asks govt to postpone mandatory Coretax implementation
Companies

Musk-led group makes $97.4 billion bid for control of OpenAI
Science & Tech

Chinese auto giant BYD to integrate DeepSeek
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Governance challenges in implementing Prabowo’s vision

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.