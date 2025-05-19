TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Tax incentives fall flat when thuggery rules on the ground

The government must first tackle the mafia-style organizations polluting the streets in industrial zones, or else it is just pouring trillions in tax incentives into the gutter.

Ismail Khozen (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, May 19, 2025 Published on May. 18, 2025 Published on 2025-05-18T13:13:08+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Tax incentives fall flat when thuggery rules on the ground Police officers stand in formation during roll call on May 9, 2025, in preparation for a two-week operation until May 23 to curb thuggery and street brawls across Jakarta. (Antara/Fauzan)

F

or years, Indonesia has placed its bet on tax incentives as a primary strategy to lure investors. The logic is straightforward: by offering tax breaks, the government hopes to make it cheaper and more profitable to do business in Indonesia, especially in strategic sectors.

These incentives are expected to drive foreign direct investment (FDI), which in turn will boost the economy by creating jobs, transferring technology, increasing exports and spurring local business activities.

Billions of rupiah have been sacrificed in the name of this goal through tax holidays, tax allowances and tax base and taxable base reductions. According to the 2023 Tax Expenditure Report from the Fiscal Policy Agency (2024), Indonesia gave up Rp 362.5 trillion (US$21.9 billion) in revenue, equivalent to 1.73 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), to stimulate economic activity.

But the fundamental question remains: How effective are these fiscal incentives, really? Behind the impressive numbers lies a grimmer reality.

A recent investigation by the Kompas daily revealed an embarrassing truth: More than half of the investment barriers in industrial zones do not stem from bureaucratic red tape, but from local NGOs and mass organizations that act like mafia-style groups. They control waste projects, demand a cut of employment quotas and threaten factories with protests if their demands aren’t met.

In 2023 alone, one industrial area in West Java received 130 proposals from such groups, most concerning waste management. The pattern continued into the following year: of 122 proposals, only one addressed labor issues while the rest targeted waste, now seen as a gold mine by thuggish groups cloaked as social organizations.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

This troubling pattern coincides with a broader decline in investor confidence, as reflected in weakening FDI performance over the years. According to data from the International Monetary Fund, FDI net inflows as a percentage of Indonesia’s GDP have been on a downward trend, falling from 2.2 percent in 2019 to 1.8 percent in 2020 and 2021, and then rising slightly to 1.9 percent in 2022 before dropping to 1.6 percent in 2023.

Popular

Essay competition: ‘Rethinking work: Driving sustainable growth in the digital age’

Essay competition: ‘Rethinking work: Driving sustainable growth in the digital age’
Indonesia seizes ship carrying narcotics worth $426 million

Indonesia seizes ship carrying narcotics worth $426 million
JIHS Hackathon 2025 concludes with breakthrough innovations in Jakarta’s SCBD

JIHS Hackathon 2025 concludes with breakthrough innovations in Jakarta’s SCBD

Related Articles

Economists project RI economy to grow below 5% this year

Indonesia’s economic growth: Between optimism and reality

What civil society must do now to defend Indonesia’s future

Kadin moves to address extortion issues by regional branch in Cilegon

Consumer confidence inches up from multi-month low

Related Article

Economists project RI economy to grow below 5% this year

Indonesia’s economic growth: Between optimism and reality

What civil society must do now to defend Indonesia’s future

Kadin moves to address extortion issues by regional branch in Cilegon

Consumer confidence inches up from multi-month low

Popular

Essay competition: ‘Rethinking work: Driving sustainable growth in the digital age’

Essay competition: ‘Rethinking work: Driving sustainable growth in the digital age’
Indonesia seizes ship carrying narcotics worth $426 million

Indonesia seizes ship carrying narcotics worth $426 million
JIHS Hackathon 2025 concludes with breakthrough innovations in Jakarta’s SCBD

JIHS Hackathon 2025 concludes with breakthrough innovations in Jakarta’s SCBD

More in Opinion

 View more
A worker oversees a production line on April 30, 2025, at a steel factory in Lahore, Pakistan.
Academia

Carbon pricing is advancing despite Trump
Attendants await visitors on July 16, 2024, next to a thermal nuclear reactor model during the 26th China Beijing International High-Tech Exhibition at the National Convention Center in Beijing.
Academia

Borrowed standards, buried sovereignty: Indonesia’s nuclear dilemma
People sit atop the hull of a snorkeling boat that capsized in large waves near Nusa Penida, Bali, as they wait to be rescued on March 21, 2025, in this handout photo provided on March 22 by the Klungkung Police.
Academia

Tourist safety should be the highest priority, even in peacetime

Highlight
Fatal incident: Search and rescue personnel attempt to remove bodies of two traditional gold miners entrapped in a landslide in Banti village, Tembagapura, Timika, Papua, on July 29.
Archipelago

Rescue teams search for 19 people after landslide at gold mine in Papua
A mural by Berlin-based graffitti artist Eme Freethinker of US President Donald Trump and the lettering reading 'Made in China' is pictured on a wall at the Mauerpark public park in Berlin, Germany on April 26, 2025.
Editorial

Sigh of relief, for now
Fading glory: Only few Jakartans could be seen in the aging mall on Feb. 1, 2025. Once a prestigious shopping center, Pasaraya Blok M now struggles to attract visitors and tenants and is partially converted into office and co-working spaces. (JP/Nur Janti)
Economy

Govt cool on business calls for consumer spending stimulus

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

Lack of grid investment stalls progress on clean energy
Jakarta

Transjakarta adjusts routes for 'ojol' demonstration on Tuesday
Economy

Economists project RI economy to grow below 5% this year
Jakarta

Jakartans embrace 24-hour park access, but wary of nighttime crime
Markets

JPMorgan upgrades emerging market equities as Sino-US trade war eases
Companies

CATL to start EV battery production in Indonesia by March 2026
Companies

Medco launches production at Forel, Terubuk fields
Europe

Navy chief of staff visits UAE, Turkey to strengthen cooperation
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Tax incentives fall flat when thuggery rules on the ground

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.