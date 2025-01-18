TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Analysis: BI compelled to inject Rp 150 trillion in liquidity, delay govt debt

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sat, January 18, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Analysis: BI compelled to inject Rp 150 trillion in liquidity, delay govt debt The logo of Bank Indonesia is seen in front of the central bank's building in Jakarta. Bank Indonesia (BI) has forecast a U-shaped recovery for the country’s economy as the coronavirus pandemic took a greater toll than previously expected, threatening to cause a deep contraction in the second quarter. (JP/Rafaela Chandra)

B

ank Indonesia (BI) planned to increase the liquidity in the economy by buying government bonds (SBN) from the secondary market amounting to Rp 150 trillion ($ 9.25 billion) in 2025 through a debt switching mechanism. This expansive monetary policy aims to stabilize the rupiah after sequential depreciation against the United States dollar in December 2024. However, the risk of surging inflation may harm BI’s independence and credibility.

Market talks have it that BI finally agreed to purchase Rp 150 trillion in government bonds in the secondary market this year following a move by the Indonesian Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) to investigate possible corruption involving BI’s corporate social responsibility spending, much of which was allegedly distributed to foundations affiliated with legislators who are part of House of Representatives Commission XI on finance.

A few days after KPK investigators searched the office of BI Governor Perry Warjiyo for evidence, Perry made an announcement that BI would spend around Rp 150 trillion or more to purchase government bonds in the secondary market in 2025 in a bid to stabilize the financial market and the rupiah.

Some analysts liken BI’s recent move to the burden sharing mechanism during COVID-19, when BI was compelled to help the government handle the pandemic by buying government bonds in the primary market. This way, BI injected liquidity when economic activity slowed down during the pandemic. BI’s commitment to purchasing a certain amount of government bonds under normal circumstances could undermine BI’s independence and credibility.

Some parties, however, have dismissed the link between the KPK investigation and BI’s commitment to purchasing government bonds as BI often conducts open market operations through quantitative easing (QE), a prevalent practice implemented by major economies, including the United States, the United Kingdom and Japan. Through quantitative easing, BI purchases bonds in the secondary market to curb bond field increase and lower long-term interest rates. This measure injects liquidity into the market, boosts spending, increases inflation rate and curbs the rise in government bond yields.

As of Jan.7, 2025, the government bond yield has climbed to 7.123 percent, which means it is more costly for the government to issue new bonds. This increase is linked to the US Treasury bond yield hike because of speculations over US economic policies under Donald Trump's presidency, which has dampened investor demand.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The rising government bond yield becomes a concern as the government plans to issue new bonds totaling Rp 775.87 trillion (US$47.85 billion) this year, as stated in the 2025 state budget. Much of the debt will be used for debt interest payments totaling Rp 552.85 trillion ($34.1 billion), consisting of 479.6 trillion for domestic debt interest payments and Rp 55.2 trillion for foreign debt interest payments.

Popular

Prabowo rules out alms money for free meals program

Prabowo rules out alms money for free meals program
Indonesian cities cease public transport amid funding shortage

Indonesian cities cease public transport amid funding shortage
Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend

Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend

Related Articles

Analysis: Prabowo’s commitment to fighting corruption in question

Two suspects already named in BI graft case, KPK says

Inflation drops further to just above low end of BI target range

Hospitality industry braces for tougher periods in ‘survival mode’

Legal uncertainty: What can we learn from the sugar import case?

Related Article

Analysis: Prabowo’s commitment to fighting corruption in question

Two suspects already named in BI graft case, KPK says

Inflation drops further to just above low end of BI target range

Hospitality industry braces for tougher periods in ‘survival mode’

Legal uncertainty: What can we learn from the sugar import case?

Popular

Prabowo rules out alms money for free meals program

Prabowo rules out alms money for free meals program
Indonesian cities cease public transport amid funding shortage

Indonesian cities cease public transport amid funding shortage
Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend

Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend

More in Opinion

 View more
Outlining key agendas: Foreign Minister Sugiono speaks during the Foreign Minister's Annual Press Statement (PPTM) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Building, Jakarta, on Jan. 10. The Foreign Ministry is committed to continuing to strengthen Indonesia's position on the global stage by becoming a member of BRICS and is in the process of accession to be included in the membership of The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), which affirms its active role in various world economic forums such as the G20, APEC, IPEF, MIKTA and the CPTPP.
Academia

Why Indonesia’s foreign policy direction lacks clarity
Food party: Children hold balloons on Jan. 10, 2025 in Jakarta as their mothers help them eat preprepared lunches provided through the government’s free nutritious meal program.
Academia

Free meals: Corruption lessons from Colombia
Facing music: Impeached South Korean President Yoon Sukyeol arrives on Jan. 15, 2025 at the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) in Gwacheon in the Seoul Metropolitan Area.
Academia

'Squid Game' and ‘musyawarah’: Democracy with compromise and negotiation

Highlight
A passenger gets on Bali's public bus Trans Metro Dewata (TMD) in an undated photo. As of Jan. 1, 2024 the bus has ceased operations after the Transportation Ministry's Buy The Service (BTS) subsidized contract ended and the local government decided to discontinue program.
Regulations

Indonesian cities cease public transport amid funding shortage
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto (left) visits US President Joe Biden (right) in the Oval Office of the White House, Washington DC, on Nov. 13, 2024.
Editorial

Prabowo’s US envoy
Meal packages are arranged before being distributed to students of SDN 10 Palangka Raya state elementary school in Central Kalimantan on Jan. 16, 2025. The Central Kalimantan provincial administration allocate Rp 70 billion (US$4.3 million) budget from its for the free nutritious meal program in the province.
Society

Food poisoning mars second week of free meals rollout

The Latest

 View more
Science & Tech

Homo erectus, not sapiens, first humans to survive desert: Study
Art & Culture

Pompeii reveals 'impressive' bath complex
Economy

IMF raises global growth outlook and flags rising economic divergence
Entertainment

Chinese, U.S. users of RedNote find rare space for candid exchanges
Asia & Pacific

Two Cambodian deminers killed by anti-tank mine
Middle East and Africa

Displaced Gazans awaiting truce so they can go home
Americas

TikTok's US future in limbo after Supreme Court ruling
Americas

Trump, Xi speak by phone, vow improved ties despite threats
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Analysis: BI compelled to inject Rp 150 trillion in liquidity, delay govt debt

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!