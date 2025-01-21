TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

The Indo-Pacific in focus: Opportunities and challenges under Trump 2.0

The Trump presidency's second term brings with it both opportunities and challenges for countries across the Indo-Pacific, indicating a pivotal moment for redefining the global landscape through balancing national interests with regional collaboration.

M.A. Hossain (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Dhaka
Tue, January 21, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
The Indo-Pacific in focus: Opportunities and challenges under Trump 2.0 United States president-elect Donald Trump speaks on Dec. 22 during AmericaFest 2024 of Turning Point in Phoenix, Arizona. (AFP/Josh Edelson)

T

he inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th president of the United States signals a pivotal moment for global geopolitics. With a renewed “America First” agenda, Trump’s administration is poised to reshape US foreign and economic policies, particularly in Asia. The implications for the Indo-Pacific and South Asia are profound, spanning trade, security and regional partnerships.

Central to Trump’s Asia policy is his determination to counter China’s growing influence. His administration’s hawkish appointments, such as Marco Rubio as Secretary of State and Mike Waltz as National Security Advisor, reflect this focus. Both are staunch critics of Beijing and emphasize the need for stronger US alliances in Asia.

Rubio’s legislative efforts to sanction China for human rights abuses and security threats align with Trump’s vision of curbing Beijing’s dominance. Waltz advocates redirecting US resources to counter China’s assertiveness, reinforcing military modernization and strategic cooperation with allies. This policy stance amplifies US efforts to secure a free and open Indo-Pacific.

However, achieving these objectives requires balancing economic and security priorities. For instance, nations like Japan and South Korea face pressure to increase defense spending and adopt policies aligned with Trump’s strategic goals. Similarly, Southeast Asian nations such as Vietnam and the Philippines remain cautious, weighing the benefits of US support against the risks of antagonizing China.

Trump’s second term will likely intensify his protectionist economic policies. His focus on tariffs, renegotiated trade agreements and domestic manufacturing aligns with his broader vision of economic nationalism. The administration’s proposed 60 percent tariffs on Chinese imports and reciprocal trade levies highlight a confrontational stance.

For South Asia, these policies present both challenges and opportunities. Bangladesh, for example, risks significant losses in its ready-made garment (RMG) sector, which relies heavily on exports to the US. A 5 percent tariff increase on Bangladeshi goods could translate into nearly half a billion dollars in annual losses. India, while benefiting from its strategic role in the Indo-Pacific, also faces hurdles as tighter US immigration policies impact remittance flows and student exchanges.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Trump’s approach could reshape global supply chains, encouraging manufacturers to relocate from China to alternative destinations like Vietnam, India and Thailand. However, competition for foreign direct investment remains fierce, with countries like Vietnam outperforming Bangladesh in infrastructure and regulatory efficiency.

Popular

Jakarta ‘never heard’ of Trump’s plan to relocate Gazans to Indonesia

Jakarta ‘never heard’ of Trump’s plan to relocate Gazans to Indonesia
Facing palm oil nonsense

Facing palm oil nonsense
Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend

Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend

Related Articles

Indonesia’s defense diplomacy to navigate bilateral ties under Trump 2.0

Top Beijing official urges Elon Musk to deepen ties with China

Preparing the ASEAN Economic Community for increased securitization

Superholding for maritime SOEs: Risks and opportunities

Think Business, Think Hong Kong: Spotlighting Asia opportunities in Jakarta

Related Article

Indonesia’s defense diplomacy to navigate bilateral ties under Trump 2.0

Top Beijing official urges Elon Musk to deepen ties with China

Preparing the ASEAN Economic Community for increased securitization

Superholding for maritime SOEs: Risks and opportunities

Think Business, Think Hong Kong: Spotlighting Asia opportunities in Jakarta

Popular

Jakarta ‘never heard’ of Trump’s plan to relocate Gazans to Indonesia

Jakarta ‘never heard’ of Trump’s plan to relocate Gazans to Indonesia
Facing palm oil nonsense

Facing palm oil nonsense
Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend

Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend

More in Opinion

 View more
Unpredictable outcomes: The TikTok logo is displayed on a mobile phone next to the United States Supreme Court building in Washington D.C. in this picture illustration taken on Jan. 17.
Academia

The TikTok boomerang
A man waves a Palestinian flag as people celebrate the ceasefire deal in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza City on Jan. 19, 2025.
Academia

Beyond the Israel-Hamas ceasefire, the future looks unclear
United States president-elect Donald Trump addresses a news conference on Dec. 16, 2024, at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.
Academia

How should liberal democracies respond to a Trumpian world?

Highlight
Displaced Palestinians make their way to return to their homes before a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas takes effect, in Gaza City, on Sunday, January 19, 2025.
Middle East and Africa

Jakarta ‘never heard’ of Trump’s plan to relocate Gazans to Indonesia
Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump attends a campaign rally, in Salem, Virginia, U.S. November 2, 2024.
Editorial

It's Trump's world
Fishermen from Tanjung Pasir dismantle a makeshift bamboo fence on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in the coastal waters off Tangerang, Banten.
Society

Companies, individuals hold land permits ashore from illegal sea fence

The Latest

 View more
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia calls on UNSC to work toward lasting peace in Gaza
Regulations

Govt pitches RI for factories relocating from China to evade US tariffs
Archipelago

Landslides kill more than a dozen in Central Java, Bali
Archipelago

Extreme weather triggers massive flood in Lampung
Society

Protests at higher education ministry end as minister retracts dismissal of subordinate
Archipelago

Landslide kills 16 in Central Java
Markets

Prabowo vows no more fuel imports by end of his presidency
Archipelago

Search continues for victims of Glodok Plaza fire
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

The Indo-Pacific in focus: Opportunities and challenges under Trump 2.0

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!