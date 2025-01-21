The Indo-Pacific in focus: Opportunities and challenges under Trump 2.0

The Trump presidency's second term brings with it both opportunities and challenges for countries across the Indo-Pacific, indicating a pivotal moment for redefining the global landscape through balancing national interests with regional collaboration.

T he inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th president of the United States signals a pivotal moment for global geopolitics. With a renewed “America First” agenda, Trump’s administration is poised to reshape US foreign and economic policies, particularly in Asia. The implications for the Indo-Pacific and South Asia are profound, spanning trade, security and regional partnerships.

Central to Trump’s Asia policy is his determination to counter China’s growing influence. His administration’s hawkish appointments, such as Marco Rubio as Secretary of State and Mike Waltz as National Security Advisor, reflect this focus. Both are staunch critics of Beijing and emphasize the need for stronger US alliances in Asia.

Rubio’s legislative efforts to sanction China for human rights abuses and security threats align with Trump’s vision of curbing Beijing’s dominance. Waltz advocates redirecting US resources to counter China’s assertiveness, reinforcing military modernization and strategic cooperation with allies. This policy stance amplifies US efforts to secure a free and open Indo-Pacific.

However, achieving these objectives requires balancing economic and security priorities. For instance, nations like Japan and South Korea face pressure to increase defense spending and adopt policies aligned with Trump’s strategic goals. Similarly, Southeast Asian nations such as Vietnam and the Philippines remain cautious, weighing the benefits of US support against the risks of antagonizing China.

Trump’s second term will likely intensify his protectionist economic policies. His focus on tariffs, renegotiated trade agreements and domestic manufacturing aligns with his broader vision of economic nationalism. The administration’s proposed 60 percent tariffs on Chinese imports and reciprocal trade levies highlight a confrontational stance.

For South Asia, these policies present both challenges and opportunities. Bangladesh, for example, risks significant losses in its ready-made garment (RMG) sector, which relies heavily on exports to the US. A 5 percent tariff increase on Bangladeshi goods could translate into nearly half a billion dollars in annual losses. India, while benefiting from its strategic role in the Indo-Pacific, also faces hurdles as tighter US immigration policies impact remittance flows and student exchanges.

Trump’s approach could reshape global supply chains, encouraging manufacturers to relocate from China to alternative destinations like Vietnam, India and Thailand. However, competition for foreign direct investment remains fierce, with countries like Vietnam outperforming Bangladesh in infrastructure and regulatory efficiency.