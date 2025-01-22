Prabowo’s future with millennials and Gen Z hinges on free meals

Failure could undermine the President's credibility and weaken his political standing, particularly among the country’s younger generations.
n the opening months of his presidency, Prabowo Subianto has launched a defining initiative for his administration: the free nutritious meals program. This ambitious policy aims to tackle Indonesia’s entrenched challenges of malnutrition and food insecurity, potentially reshaping the socioeconomic landscape of Southeast Asia’s largest nation.
While the program’s scope and intent are laudable, its delivery, cost and political ramifications pose significant challenges that will test Prabowo’s leadership and define his legacy.
The program addresses a critical issue: the widespread, chronic malnutrition of children. The initiative aims to provide free, nutritious meals to schoolchildren, preschoolers and mothers during crucial stages of development.
By the end of his term, Prabowo's government plans to reach more than 80 million Indonesians, establishing it as one of the largest social welfare initiatives in the region. Beyond tackling nutritional deficits, the program seeks to strengthen local economic capacity by fostering the systems and resources needed for meal delivery.
The potential socioeconomic impact of the program is substantial. By raising nutritional standards, the initiative could enhance educational performance, boost workforce productivity and reduce long-term healthcare costs. Moreover, its focus on hygiene and waste management ensures the program does not contribute to Indonesia’s environmental challenges. This holistic approach could serve as a model for future government initiatives in a nation confronting rapid urbanization and ecological strain.
However, the scale presents significant logistical and financial strains. The program’s cost is estimated to reach up to half a percent of Indonesia’s gross domestic product (GDP) annually and could consume as much as a sixth of the national budget at its full extent. Amid domestic economic pressures as well as international challenges, this raises serious concerns about fiscal sustainability. Delivering this while safeguarding other key priorities will further test Prabowo’s leadership.
For Prabowo, the program is not merely a policy, it is a high-stakes political gambit. Its success could cement his reputation as a transformative leader who prioritized the well-being of Indonesia’s most vulnerable citizens. Conversely, failure could undermine his credibility and weaken his political standing, particularly among the country’s younger generations.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!