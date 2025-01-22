TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Prabowo’s future with millennials and Gen Z hinges on free meals

Failure could undermine the President's credibility and weaken his political standing, particularly among the country’s younger generations.

Adi Abidin (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, January 22, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Prabowo’s future with millennials and Gen Z hinges on free meals Workers stack packaged lunches for students of SMA Muhammadiyah 2 high school in Sidoarjo, East Java, on Jan. 6, 2025, the first day of the free nutritious meals program. (Antara/Umarul Faruq)

I

n the opening months of his presidency, Prabowo Subianto has launched a defining initiative for his administration: the free nutritious meals program. This ambitious policy aims to tackle Indonesia’s entrenched challenges of malnutrition and food insecurity, potentially reshaping the socioeconomic landscape of Southeast Asia’s largest nation.

While the program’s scope and intent are laudable, its delivery, cost and political ramifications pose significant challenges that will test Prabowo’s leadership and define his legacy.

The program addresses a critical issue: the widespread, chronic malnutrition of children. The initiative aims to provide free, nutritious meals to schoolchildren, preschoolers and mothers during crucial stages of development.

By the end of his term, Prabowo's government plans to reach more than 80 million Indonesians, establishing it as one of the largest social welfare initiatives in the region. Beyond tackling nutritional deficits, the program seeks to strengthen local economic capacity by fostering the systems and resources needed for meal delivery.

The potential socioeconomic impact of the program is substantial. By raising nutritional standards, the initiative could enhance educational performance, boost workforce productivity and reduce long-term healthcare costs. Moreover, its focus on hygiene and waste management ensures the program does not contribute to Indonesia’s environmental challenges. This holistic approach could serve as a model for future government initiatives in a nation confronting rapid urbanization and ecological strain.

However, the scale presents significant logistical and financial strains. The program’s cost is estimated to reach up to half a percent of Indonesia’s gross domestic product (GDP) annually and could consume as much as a sixth of the national budget at its full extent. Amid domestic economic pressures as well as international challenges, this raises serious concerns about fiscal sustainability. Delivering this while safeguarding other key priorities will further test Prabowo’s leadership.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

For Prabowo, the program is not merely a policy, it is a high-stakes political gambit. Its success could cement his reputation as a transformative leader who prioritized the well-being of Indonesia’s most vulnerable citizens. Conversely, failure could undermine his credibility and weaken his political standing, particularly among the country’s younger generations.

Popular

Indonesia launches international carbon exchange

Indonesia launches international carbon exchange
Jakarta ‘never heard’ of Trump’s plan to relocate Gazans to Indonesia

Jakarta ‘never heard’ of Trump’s plan to relocate Gazans to Indonesia
Facing palm oil nonsense

Facing palm oil nonsense

Related Articles

Prabowo apologizes for delay in free meals distribution

School meals provide food for thought, fuel for development

Financing Indonesian free meals program through waqfs

Food safety concerns linger amid free meals rollout after recent poisoning cases

Food poisoning mars second week of free meals rollout

Related Article

Prabowo apologizes for delay in free meals distribution

School meals provide food for thought, fuel for development

Financing Indonesian free meals program through waqfs

Food safety concerns linger amid free meals rollout after recent poisoning cases

Food poisoning mars second week of free meals rollout

Popular

Indonesia launches international carbon exchange

Indonesia launches international carbon exchange
Jakarta ‘never heard’ of Trump’s plan to relocate Gazans to Indonesia

Jakarta ‘never heard’ of Trump’s plan to relocate Gazans to Indonesia
Facing palm oil nonsense

Facing palm oil nonsense

More in Opinion

 View more
Triumphant: A member of the LGBTQ community celebrates after the Thai parliament passed the final senatorial vote on the same sex marriage bill in Bangkok on June 18, 2024.
Academia

What next after same sex marriage in Thailand?
Strengthening connections: (Left to right, front) United States President Joe Biden, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, along with President Prabowo Subianto (center, back), and France's President Emmanuel Macron (right, back) are pictured in a group photo after attending the meeting on Sustainable Development and Energy Transition at the G20 Leaders' Meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Nov. 19, 2024.
Academia

Time to shift India-Indonesia ties into the next gear
An aerial view shows farmers harvesting rice in Singosari, Malang, East Java, on Sept. 25, 2024. The Agriculture Ministry is optimistic about meeting domestic food needs by the end of 2024 through accelerated planting and optimized land use for rice and corn across Indonesia.
Academia

Agroforestry: A sustainable path to food self-sufficiency

Highlight
Students eat meals from the free nutritious meals program at a school in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Monday, January 6, 2025.
Economy

Govt considers additional funding for free meals program
Cashing in: Retirees line up to cash their monthly pension fund in Jakarta on Feb. 15, 2011.
Editorial

Underlying pension problems
Cabinet ministers under President Prabowo Subianto take their oaths during a swearing-in ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on October 21, 2024.
Politics

Missteps, lack of coordination loom over ‘bloated’ cabinet

The Latest

 View more
Tech

eFishery reportedly inflated revenue by millions of dollars
Regulations

How e-commerce transactions, utility bills affect credit scores: OJK
Archipelago

Rescuers search for survivors as Central Java landslide kills at least 17
Regulations

RI to earmark Rp 48 trillion for IKN development for next five years
Americas

Prabowo congratulates Trump on inauguration
Politics

Indonesia, France likely to sign agreement over repatriation of death row convict
Markets

China and Hong Kong stocks tumble on Trump's tariff threats
Academia

What next after same sex marriage in Thailand?
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Prabowo’s future with millennials and Gen Z hinges on free meals

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!