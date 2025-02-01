The century of Pramoedya and the existentialism of humanity

Literary giant: Pramoedya Ananta Toer, one of the world’s most renowned Indonesian authors, signs a copy of the English edition of Tales from Djakarta, originally published in 1999 as Cerita Dari Jakarta, during the launch of the short story collection on Dec. 19, 2000, at a bookstore in Jakarta. (AFP/Weda)

N ext week we commemorate the centenary of Pramoedya Ananta Toer's birth. Born on Feb. 6, 1925, in Blora, Central Java, Pram, as he is widely known, was a maestro and a distinguished figure in Indonesian literature, whose legacy is difficult to overlook in the annals of history. He wrote not only to narrate but to inspire action. In each of his works, he infused critique, love and aspirations, and transformed literature into a tool of struggle and a medium for reflection.

In this centennial celebration, we remember Pram not only as a literary figure, intellectual or a member of Lekra, a cultural group linked to the now-outlawed Indonesian Communist Party (PKI), but also as a beacon of truth amid the vicissitudes of time.

Through the Buru Quartet (1980-1988), This Earth of Mankind, Child of All Nations, Footsteps and House of Glass, Pramoedya weaves narratives about the structural inequalities faced by indigenous and marginalized communities under an oppressive sociopolitical and cultural system.

Minke, the protagonist born from Pram's imagination, symbolizes resistance against colonialism and feudalism in Indonesia. Minke teaches us to question and think beyond boundaries, asserting that “freedom does not come without awareness, and awareness is the beginning of revolution.”

Furthermore, Pram did not merely portray physical resistance against colonizers but also ideological and intellectual resistance that delves into issues of identity, human rights and social consciousness.

Pram's literary efforts extended beyond these themes. In his novel The Girl from the Coast (1962), he exposed the patriarchal power structures that discriminate against women. The titular character, a village girl forced into marriage with a nobleman, symbolizes millions of women whose rights are violated in the name of tradition. He wrote with profound empathy and the courage to challenge outdated and rigid norms.

In Arus Balik (Reverse Flow, 1985), readers are invited to reflect on the history of “Dipantara”, which once flourished between the 13th and 14th centuries among the great kingdoms of the world, only to be betrayed. Pram illustrates how foreign forces and betrayals by fellow countrymen led to the downfall of the Nusantara civilization at that time, and perhaps even now. Through this work, he reminds us that history is a mirror; a nation that fails to learn from its past is bound to repeat the same mistakes.