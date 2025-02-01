What climate spending really costs the world

The real cost of inefficient climate policy is that it distracts resources and attention from other priorities.

A cross the world, public finances are stretched dangerously thin. Per person growth continues dropping while costs are climbing for pensions, education, healthcare, and defense. These urgent priorities could easily require an additional 3-6 percent of gross domestic product (GDP).

Yet green campaigners are loudly calling for governments to spend up to 25 percent of our GDP choking growth in the name of climate change. If climate Armageddon were imminent, they would have a point.

The truth is far more prosaic. Two major scientific estimates of the total global cost of climate change have been published recently.

These are not individual studies which can vary. Instead, they are meta-studies based on the entirety of the peer-reviewed literature. One is authored by one of the most cited climate economists, Richard Tol; the other is by the only climate economist to win the Nobel prize, William Nordhaus.

The studies suggest that a 3-degree Celsius temperature increase by the end of the century—slightly pessimistic based on current trends—will have a global cost equivalent to between 1.9 percent and 3.1 percent of global GDP. To put this into context, the UN estimates that by the end of the century, the average person will be 450 percent as rich as he or she is today. Because of climate change, it will feel like “only” 435-440 percent as rich as today.

Why is this so different from the impression we have been given in the media? Alarmist campaigners and credulous journalists fail to account for the simple fact that people are remarkably adaptable and tackle most climate problems at low cost.

Take food: Climate campaigners warn we’ll starve, but research shows that instead of a 51 percent increase in food availability by 2100 if there were no climate change, we are on-track for “only” a 49 percent increase.

Or weather disasters: they killed half a million people annually in the 1920s, whereas the last decade saw fewer than 9,000 fatalities each year. The 97.5 percent reduction in mortality is because people are more resilient when they’re richer and can access better technology.

Extremist climate campaigners and far-left politicians reveal their true colors when they push for “de-growth” to cut emissions. Making people worse off and reversing gains against extreme poverty would be a tragic mistake, making it harder to address all our other problems.

More responsible politicians “only” want to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. But this approach still means slowing growth in the name of climate change, by forcing businesses and individuals to use less-efficient green energy instead of fossil fuels. The total costs would be enormous: $15-$37 trillion each year throughout the century, equivalent to 15-37 percent of global GDP today.

Given wealthier OECD countries will foot most of this bill, the price-tag will be the equivalent to each person in the rich world paying north of $10,000 every year. Not only will this be politically impossible, but the benefit will be a far smaller 1 percent of GDP across the century.

The real cost of inefficient climate policy is that it distracts resources and attention from other priorities. Europe offers an abject lesson. Twenty-five years ago, the European Union proclaimed that with massive investments in R&D throughout the economy, it would become “the most competitive and the most dynamic knowledge-based economy in the world.” It abjectly failed: innovation spending hardly budged and the EU is now far behind the United States, South Korea, and even China.

Not focusing on innovation has stunted Europe. The Euro area has seen anemic annual growth over the past decade of just over 1 percent per person. For the two trillion euros it has spent on symbolic climate policy, the EU could have lived up to its own innovation spending targets for two decades.

Investment in innovation could have made the EU and the world 60 trillion euros richer in the long run, generating 500-times more benefits than its symbolic climate policy benefits. Crucially, it would have allowed the EU more leeway to tackle other key challenges like pensions, education, healthcare, and defense.

The rest of the world needs to pay heed to Europe’s example, and stop wasting money on bad climate policies.

***

The writer is president of the Copenhagen Consensus, a visiting fellow at Stanford University's Hoover Institution, and the author of False Alarm and Best Things First.