TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Analysis: Law revision clears path for universities, SMEs to mine

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sat, February 8, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Analysis: Law revision clears path for universities, SMEs to mine University of Indonesia campus in Depok, West Java. (Wikimedia Commons/Ilham Kuniawan Gumilang)

T

he House of Representatives agreed to table the revision of the Coal and Mineral Mining Law as an initiative bill on Jan. 23, after a discussion in the Legislation Body (Baleg) which took place until midnight on the last day of the House recess. The revision is considered necessary to accommodate the Constitutional Court ruling that allows entities outside business players, such as higher education institutions and small and medium enterprises (SMEs), to engage in mining business.

During the final months of his term, former president Joko ‘’Jokowi’’ Widodo signed Government Regulation No. 25/2024 in July 2024, paving the way for religious-based mass organizations to hold mining concessions, especially coal, as a source of funding to cover its operations.

The policy has sparked criticism as an effort to silence religious groups, which should exercise a checks-and-balance mechanism against the government, especially when it comes to policies that harm society. Critics have also warned that religious-based organizations lack the expertise and experience in the mining industry, putting their mining businesses at risk of causing environmental damage and facing the problems of governance and sustainability.

The regulation prompted the House to amend the law with an aim to provide a stronger legal basis to entities other than the business sector to manage mining concessions. Nevertheless, the revision was initiated by the Baleg, instead of Commission XII overseeing energy and mining affairs, in a bid to accelerate the process. All the eight political party factions in the House, including the quasi-opposition Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), approved the draft revision of the Coal and Mineral Mining Law as an initiative bill. Based on the procedure, the House requires the President’s agreement to start the deliberation of the bill.

Chairman of the Baleg, Bob Hasan of President Prabowo Subianto’s Gerindra Party defends the amendment as opening the opportunities for institutions to improve education quality and standards through revenues from the mining concessions they will operate. 

According to the draft amendment, universities must have a minimum accreditation of B to apply for mining business permits. However, many have criticized the swift formulation of the bill, which lacked transparency and public consultation. The legitimacy of the draft law is also in question because it was finalized during recess.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

According to the Center for Energy and Mining Law Studies (PUSHEP) director Bisman Bhaktiar, the Constitutional Court ruling stated that there were no constitutional issues regarding the regulation of mass organizations in obtaining mining locations. Hence, the justification for the revision has become even more questionable.

Popular

House slams human rights minister for 100 days of poor performance

House slams human rights minister for 100 days of poor performance
Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship is off to a disappointing start

Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship is off to a disappointing start
Govt works to return rapist Reynhard Sinaga home from UK

Govt works to return rapist Reynhard Sinaga home from UK

Related Articles

Analysis: Officials, corporations shift blame over Tangerang sea barrier

Analysis: International carbon trading at IDXCarbon seeks to revive sluggish market

Analysis: Prabowo gets a head start, at least on paper

Analysis: No party as VP Gibran marks first 100 days in office

Tax amnesty hailed as alternative to VAT hike

Related Article

Analysis: Officials, corporations shift blame over Tangerang sea barrier

Analysis: International carbon trading at IDXCarbon seeks to revive sluggish market

Analysis: Prabowo gets a head start, at least on paper

Analysis: No party as VP Gibran marks first 100 days in office

Tax amnesty hailed as alternative to VAT hike

Popular

House slams human rights minister for 100 days of poor performance

House slams human rights minister for 100 days of poor performance
Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship is off to a disappointing start

Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship is off to a disappointing start
Govt works to return rapist Reynhard Sinaga home from UK

Govt works to return rapist Reynhard Sinaga home from UK

More in Opinion

 View more
University of Indonesia campus in Depok, West Java.
Opinion

Analysis: Law revision clears path for universities, SMEs to mine
A representative (center) of investors listens to start-up entrepreneurs presenting their ideas at a start-up investor speed-dating session at the Tech in Asia conference in Jakarta on Oct. 9, 2019.
Academia

How investor biases can enable fraud in start-ups

Pramoedya Ananta Toer, one of Indonesia's world-renowned authors, signs one of his books on Dec. 19, 2000, during the launching of the English edition of Tales of Jakarta at a bookstore in Jakarta.
Editorial

In Pramoedya's footsteps

Highlight
House of Representatives lawmakers attend a plenary session at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Nov. 12, 2024.
Politics

Alarm at House's 'legislative overreach'
People walk amid collapsed buildings along Saftawi street in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip on February 5, 2025 during a ceasefire deal in the war between Israel and Hamas. Palestinian militant group Hamas lashed out on February 5, at President Donald Trump's shock proposal for the United States to take over the Gaza Strip and resettle its people in other countries, seemingly whether they want to leave or not.
Editorial

Trump’s ethnic cleansing plan
President Prabowo Subianto greets Red and White Cabinet members ahead of a plenary cabinet meeting at the Presidential Office in Jakarta on Jan. 22, 2025. At the meeting, the President appreciate the work of the cabinet members in the past three months since they took office in October 2024.
Politics

Prabowo hints at first reshuffle for underperforming ministers

The Latest

 View more
Opinion

Analysis: Law revision clears path for universities, SMEs to mine
Politics

Prabowo cracks down on troubled projects
Editorial

In Pramoedya's footsteps
Society

Free birthday health screening to begin on Feb. 10
Companies

Mayapada’s Batam hospital to be competitive with Singapore, Malaysia, claims CEO
Archipelago

Thousands of students stage protests after college enrollment issues
Politics

House slams human rights minister for 100 days of poor performance
Regulations

Industries urge govt to stay renewables course, despite US climate retreat
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Analysis: Law revision clears path for universities, SMEs to mine

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.