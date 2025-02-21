TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Boost road safety for people, planet and prosperity

Global leaders must take urgent, concerted action to end road carnage.

Abdessamad Kayouh and Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
Marrakech, Morocco
Fri, February 21, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Boost road safety for people, planet and prosperity Boxed in: Cars and motorcycles throng a road heading to the Semanggi underpass in Jakarta on Oct. 10, 2023. Police are considering applying the odd-even traffic policy on motorcycles as part of the city’s efforts to reduce air pollution. (Antara/Suci Nurhaliza)

I

f you had to guess the leading cause of death for children and young people globally, what would you say? Malaria? Pneumonia? Suicide? They’re all up there, but no, it’s road crashes.

Cars have been around for over 120 years, and we know how to prevent these tragedies. Yet road crashes still claim more than two lives every minute, and nearly 1.2 million lives every year. 

If these deaths were caused by a virus, it would be called a pandemic and the world would scramble to develop vaccines to prevent them. And yet reducing road deaths has long been overlooked, misunderstood and underfunded. 

People will always make mistakes on the roads, but we have proven solutions that ensure our transport systems can absorb these errors in a way that significantly reduces the risk of death. 

As part of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the UN Decade of Action for Road Safety 2021-2030, the world has set an ambitious target of halving road deaths worldwide by 2030. 

Just 10 countries—including some hard-hit low and middle-income countries—managed to reduce road deaths by more than 50 percent in a decade, and more than 30 countries are close behind. This shows that the target can be met but it is nowhere near enough. We need urgent action.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Key to meeting this goal is the decision to design and build our transport systems for people—not for motor vehicles—and to make safety paramount in all decisions and actions. This is especially important for the most vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, cyclists and motorcycle riders, who are often left dangerously exposed. 

Advancing road safety is crucial in itself, but it is also key to sustainable development overall. 

The world is going through an unprecedented wave of motorization. More than a billion vehicles are on the roads. This is unsustainable, so we must focus on moving people, not cars, motorbikes and trucks. 

Transport accounts for one quarter of global carbon emissions, and fuels congestion in our cities. Yet when mobility is made safe and accessible, people choose the greener options of public transport, walking and cycling.

Designing cities around sustainable transport—with cycling lanes, pedestrian zones, and accessible public transport—also strengthens communities by making spaces safer and more liveable, while improving access to adequate housing and basic services for all.

Road deaths can cost countries around 3 to 5 percent of GDP, and ensuring more people can move safely to their jobs, schools and vital services drives development. 

Safe, accessible and affordable transport also breaks down barriers to jobs, schools and opportunities for disadvantaged groups. This helps ensure everyone can reach their potential.

The same holds true for gender equality, and in some countries up to 80 percent of women report suffering harassment on public transport, so we must make transport safe for women and girls.

Road safety is everyone’s business and to succeed we need a range of sectors to be involved. 

Urban planners and engineers must ensure safety is built into infrastructure. Academia and civil society can generate evidence. The media can dig deeper into what works, what doesn’t and why. 

The private sector has tremendous influence. Businesses can contribute to safe and sustainable mobility by applying proven principles and practices throughout their value chains. They must only sell vehicles that meet United Nations safety standards.

Yet the role of government is paramount. Governments must provide strategic and well-coordinated approaches, strong policy and legal frameworks that enforce safety standards and safe behaviors, and sufficient funding. Law enforcement and education are also key.

This vision is right at the heart of the Global Plan for the United Nations Decade of Action for Road Safety 2021-2030, which offers a blueprint for governments to reduce road deaths.

Road safety is a crisis that has gone on far too long. No road deaths are necessary or acceptable.

Yet it is also much more than that. Safe and sustainable mobility can power a better future for us all.

***

Abdessamad Kayouh is Moroccan transport and logistics minister. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is director general of World Health Organization. The article was also signed by 15 other UN officials.

 

Popular

Lights out for civil servants as President Prabowo cuts budgets

Lights out for civil servants as President Prabowo cuts budgets
Danantara and the specter of Malaysia’s 1MDB Scandal

Danantara and the specter of Malaysia’s 1MDB Scandal
Prabowo sees major protests early in presidency

Prabowo sees major protests early in presidency

Related Articles

Most countries miss UN deadline for new climate targets

School meals provide food for thought, fuel for development

House member proposes lifetime validity for driver's licenses, registration certificates

Human rights defenders show courage in a time of crisis

Authorities warn ‘mudik’ travelers of extreme weather

Related Article

Most countries miss UN deadline for new climate targets

School meals provide food for thought, fuel for development

House member proposes lifetime validity for driver's licenses, registration certificates

Human rights defenders show courage in a time of crisis

Authorities warn ‘mudik’ travelers of extreme weather

Popular

Lights out for civil servants as President Prabowo cuts budgets

Lights out for civil servants as President Prabowo cuts budgets
Danantara and the specter of Malaysia’s 1MDB Scandal

Danantara and the specter of Malaysia’s 1MDB Scandal
Prabowo sees major protests early in presidency

Prabowo sees major protests early in presidency

More in Opinion

 View more
Still flying high: European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters on June 5, 2020, in Brussels.
Academia

US tariffs won’t easily derail euro zone recovery
A motorist passes a group of boys playing a mobile game on individual devices on Jan. 21 in an alleyway in Jakarta.
Academia

How 'we-mode' built civilization, and why it’s at risk
Boxed in: Cars and motorcycles throng a road heading to the Semanggi underpass in Jakarta on Oct. 10, 2023. Police are considering applying the odd-even traffic policy on motorcycles as part of the city’s efforts to reduce air pollution.
Academia

Boost road safety for people, planet and prosperity

Highlight
The Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chair Megawati Soekarnoputri delivers a speech during the party's 52nd anniversary in Jakarta on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025.
Politics

PDI-P regional heads to skip Prabowo's retreat in Magelang
A number of elected regional heads attended the inauguration ceremony at the Presidential Palace complex, Jakarta, on Thursday, February 20, 2025. President Prabowo Subianto inaugurated 961 regional heads consisting of 33 governors and 33 deputy governors, 363 regents, 362 deputy regents, 85 mayors, and 85 deputy mayors in the ceremony.
Editorial

Diversity within unity
Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) officials escort Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto (center) during a press briefing at the antigraft body headquarters in Jakarta on Feb. 20, 2025. The KPK arrest Hasto who is named suspect for alleged bribery and obstruction of justice in a case against then General Elections Commission (KPU) commissioner Wahyu Setiawan that involves fellow PDI-P politician Harun Masiku, who is still at large.
Politics

KPK detains Hasto as PDI-P looks to fight back

The Latest

 View more
Companies

Toyota eyes Indonesia as Global South manufacturing hub, Hashim says
Politics

Punk band Sukatani removes viral song from streaming services
Politics

PDI-P regional heads to skip Prabowo's retreat in Magelang
Europe

Pope had a good night, got up and had breakfast, Vatican says
Asia & Pacific

Australia concerned over China navy 'live fire' drills off east coast
Companies

OJK strips state-owned insurer Jiwasraya of business license
Economy

EU seeks more US gas, renewable energy to replace Russian supplies
Academia

US tariffs won’t easily derail euro zone recovery
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.