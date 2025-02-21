TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

US tariffs won’t easily derail euro zone recovery

The euro zone is showing early signs of an economic recovery that is unlikely to be derailed by the tariffs the Donald Trump administration has threatened thus far.

Joachim Klement (The Jakarta Post)
Reuters
Fri, February 21, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
US tariffs won’t easily derail euro zone recovery Still flying high: European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters on June 5, 2020, in Brussels. (Reuters/Yves Herman)

T

he euro zone is showing early signs of an economic recovery that is unlikely to be derailed by the tariffs the Donald Trump administration has threatened thus far. But that doesn’t mean European policymakers can let their guard down.

Many investors and economists believe the euro zone will continue to be stuck with low growth in 2025. The consensus among economists is for the bloc’s real gross domestic product (GDP) growth to hover around +1 percent in 2025, only a little higher than the +0.7 percent achieved in 2024 and well below the United States’ expected +2 percent pace.

This assumes the region’s struggling manufacturing sector, which was the main drag on growth in 2024, will continue to sputter due to high energy costs and a lack of demand, particularly from China.

But this pessimism may be overdone. The Early Cycle Indicator, Panmure Liberum’s proprietary indicator, has been showing early signs of an economic recovery in recent months. This indicator has historically signaled shifts in GDP and earnings growth of European manufacturing companies about nine to twelve months in advance.

Importantly, the European economic powerhouses of Germany and France are showing tentative indications that growth is accelerating.

The main driver of this improvement is the recovery in new export orders in manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) surveys. Export demand has become a key swing factor in euro zone growth, as exports amounted to 51 percent of GDP in 2023. Other factors pointing in the right direction are stabilizing inventory levels and improving investment intentions.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Unfortunately, the manufacturing PMI surveys don’t tell us where this export demand is coming from. Does it reflect recovering demand in China, accelerated orders from the US in anticipation of tariffs or rising demand among European trading partners?

Hence, we can’t definitely posit how sustainable this recovery will be. Higher US demand would likely taper off once tariffs are implemented, while a sustained recovery in Chinese export demand could be a game changer.

But what we can say with some certainty is that Europe’s recovery is likely to be tested by rising global trade tensions, as the Trump administration ramps up its efforts to impose tariffs on the European Union. The US runs a goods trade deficit of roughly €155 billion (US$161.7 billion) with the bloc, according to the World Bank, making the EU a prime target.

The worry for investors is that these tariffs could reignite European inflation and curtail growth at this vulnerable stage in the region’s recovery.

But most of the tariffs put forward thus far should not have a significant direct impact on Europe.

The newly announced 25 percent tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to the US certainly should not hurt much. European exports of steel to the US have averaged roughly €3 billion over the last decade, and aluminum exports were similarly modest. Together, they account for only around 2 percent of total goods exports from the EU to the US, according to the World Bank.

While the European steel and aluminum industries will face declining export revenues if these tariffs are implemented, the euro zone overall will hardly feel the impact.

Similarly, Trump’s call for reciprocal tariffs should not be material for Europe in aggregate. Reciprocal tariffs ensure charges on goods imported into the US from a given country are set at the same rates that the country assesses on imports of US goods.

The latest data from 2022 shows that the average tariff imposed on EU goods coming into the US was 3.6 percent, while the average tariff rate on goods going in the opposite direction was 4.5 percent.

However, the concern grows markedly when zeroing in on individual products. European cars exported to the US are subject to a 2.5 percent tariff, while US cars face a 10 percent charge in the EU. And even though European car makers like Mercedes-Benz and BMW have US plants, the high-margin, high-end cars are built in Europe. The same is true for Porsche, which has no manufacturing sites in the US.

Food and beverages manufacturers will also feel the pinch if Trump follows through, as they would face a four percentage point increase in US tariffs.

However, in the grand scheme of things, most of these tariffs will hardly register. According to my models, leveling the tariffs between the EU and the US will reduce EU GDP by only 0.02 percent and increase inflation by 0.01 percent. In other words, there should be virtually no impact at all.

So what type of tariffs could derail the European recovery? For that, Trump would need to follow through on his campaign promise to impose 20 percent blanket tariffs.

If this were applied to all EU goods, models indicate that GDP growth in the bloc could fall by 0.9 percentage points and inflation could rise by 0.2 percentage points. This would clearly change the economic outlook and likely push the EU back into recession.

Additionally, if Trump imposes significantly higher tariffs on China, EU manufacturers would likely suffer since the knock-on effects to the Chinese economy could cause Chinese export demand to decline.

For now, however, Trump’s tariff threats seem to be a lot of bark and with fairly little bite.

---

The writer is an investment strategist at independent investment bank Panmure Liberum.

 

Popular

Lights out for civil servants as President Prabowo cuts budgets

Lights out for civil servants as President Prabowo cuts budgets
Danantara and the specter of Malaysia’s 1MDB Scandal

Danantara and the specter of Malaysia’s 1MDB Scandal
Prabowo sees major protests early in presidency

Prabowo sees major protests early in presidency

Related Articles

China pushes Thailand to act on scam centers

US, Russia forge ahead on peace talks, without Ukraine

Trump keeps tariffs drumbeat going, with autos targeted next

The dark side of European Union deregulation

How bold climate action can help Indonesia achieve growth target

Related Article

China pushes Thailand to act on scam centers

US, Russia forge ahead on peace talks, without Ukraine

Trump keeps tariffs drumbeat going, with autos targeted next

The dark side of European Union deregulation

How bold climate action can help Indonesia achieve growth target

Popular

Lights out for civil servants as President Prabowo cuts budgets

Lights out for civil servants as President Prabowo cuts budgets
Danantara and the specter of Malaysia’s 1MDB Scandal

Danantara and the specter of Malaysia’s 1MDB Scandal
Prabowo sees major protests early in presidency

Prabowo sees major protests early in presidency

More in Opinion

 View more
Still flying high: European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters on June 5, 2020, in Brussels.
Academia

US tariffs won’t easily derail euro zone recovery
A motorist passes a group of boys playing a mobile game on individual devices on Jan. 21 in an alleyway in Jakarta.
Academia

How 'we-mode' built civilization, and why it’s at risk
Boxed in: Cars and motorcycles throng a road heading to the Semanggi underpass in Jakarta on Oct. 10, 2023. Police are considering applying the odd-even traffic policy on motorcycles as part of the city’s efforts to reduce air pollution.
Academia

Boost road safety for people, planet and prosperity

Highlight
The Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chair Megawati Soekarnoputri delivers a speech during the party's 52nd anniversary in Jakarta on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025.
Politics

PDI-P regional heads to skip Prabowo's retreat in Magelang
A number of elected regional heads attended the inauguration ceremony at the Presidential Palace complex, Jakarta, on Thursday, February 20, 2025. President Prabowo Subianto inaugurated 961 regional heads consisting of 33 governors and 33 deputy governors, 363 regents, 362 deputy regents, 85 mayors, and 85 deputy mayors in the ceremony.
Editorial

Diversity within unity
Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) officials escort Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto (center) during a press briefing at the antigraft body headquarters in Jakarta on Feb. 20, 2025. The KPK arrest Hasto who is named suspect for alleged bribery and obstruction of justice in a case against then General Elections Commission (KPU) commissioner Wahyu Setiawan that involves fellow PDI-P politician Harun Masiku, who is still at large.
Politics

KPK detains Hasto as PDI-P looks to fight back

The Latest

 View more
Companies

Toyota eyes Indonesia as Global South manufacturing hub, Hashim says
Politics

Punk band Sukatani removes viral song from streaming services
Politics

PDI-P regional heads to skip Prabowo's retreat in Magelang
Europe

Pope had a good night, got up and had breakfast, Vatican says
Asia & Pacific

Australia concerned over China navy 'live fire' drills off east coast
Companies

OJK strips state-owned insurer Jiwasraya of business license
Economy

EU seeks more US gas, renewable energy to replace Russian supplies
Academia

US tariffs won’t easily derail euro zone recovery
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.