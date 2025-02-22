The future of journalism in the age of artificial intelligence

A man walks past a banner with an artificial intelligence sign at the Frankfurt book fair on Oct. 16, 2024, on the first day of the world's biggest book fair in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany. (AFP/Kirill Kudryavtsev)

The Indonesian Press Council has recently introduced a regulation providing guidelines for the use of AI in journalistic work.

T he role of the press in a democratic ecosystem is being increasingly tested as artificial intelligence continues to reshape the news industry.

On one hand, AI offers efficiency and innovation in news production. On the other hand, it poses serious risks to information credibility. Its misuse can create opportunities for misinformation and disinformation. This potentially erodes public trust in the media.

Against this complex backdrop, the Indonesian Press Council has recently introduced Regulation No. 1/2025 providing guidelines for the use of AI in journalistic work. This regulation seeks to balance AI adoption with the core principles of journalism.

But how effective will these rules be in addressing the real challenges facing journalism in Indonesia?

The regulation makes it clear that AI should not replace human journalists but serve only as a tool under human control throughout the news production process. Article 2, Paragraph (2) establishes this as a fundamental safeguard to prevent AI misuse that could blur the line between fact and fabrication.

The regulation also mandates that news organizations verify AI-generated information before publication (Article 3). This is a proactive measure to curb factual errors. However, the challenge lies in how newsrooms, often under pressure and with limited resources, will implement this verification process effectively.

In this context, the Paris Charter on AI and Journalism highlights that media outlets remain fully responsible for all published content, including material generated or influenced by AI. Verification, therefore, is not just a best practice but a legal obligation. This responsibility extends to ensuring the accuracy and reliability of AI-generated content, particularly in fast-paced news environments.