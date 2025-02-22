TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

The future of journalism in the age of artificial intelligence

The Indonesian Press Council has recently introduced a regulation providing guidelines for the use of AI in journalistic work.

Arif Perdana and Ika Idris (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sat, February 22, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
The future of journalism in the age of artificial intelligence A man walks past a banner with an artificial intelligence sign at the Frankfurt book fair on Oct. 16, 2024, on the first day of the world's biggest book fair in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany. (AFP/Kirill Kudryavtsev)

T

he role of the press in a democratic ecosystem is being increasingly tested as artificial intelligence continues to reshape the news industry.

On one hand, AI offers efficiency and innovation in news production. On the other hand, it poses serious risks to information credibility. Its misuse can create opportunities for misinformation and disinformation. This potentially erodes public trust in the media.

Against this complex backdrop, the Indonesian Press Council has recently introduced Regulation No. 1/2025 providing guidelines for the use of AI in journalistic work. This regulation seeks to balance AI adoption with the core principles of journalism.

But how effective will these rules be in addressing the real challenges facing journalism in Indonesia?

The regulation makes it clear that AI should not replace human journalists but serve only as a tool under human control throughout the news production process. Article 2, Paragraph (2) establishes this as a fundamental safeguard to prevent AI misuse that could blur the line between fact and fabrication.

The regulation also mandates that news organizations verify AI-generated information before publication (Article 3). This is a proactive measure to curb factual errors. However, the challenge lies in how newsrooms, often under pressure and with limited resources, will implement this verification process effectively.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

In this context, the Paris Charter on AI and Journalism highlights that media outlets remain fully responsible for all published content, including material generated or influenced by AI. Verification, therefore, is not just a best practice but a legal obligation. This responsibility extends to ensuring the accuracy and reliability of AI-generated content, particularly in fast-paced news environments.

Popular

Punk band Sukatani removes viral song from streaming services

Punk band Sukatani removes viral song from streaming services
KPK detains Hasto as PDI-P looks to fight back

KPK detains Hasto as PDI-P looks to fight back
'Dark Indonesia' protests erupt nationwide with students taking to streets

'Dark Indonesia' protests erupt nationwide with students taking to streets

Related Articles

The future of journalism in the age of artificial intelligence

US tariffs won’t easily derail euro zone recovery

The gold standard in AI and reserve currencies

Whither journalism, whither democracy?

'I pleaded guilty to journalism,' Wikileaks' Assange

Related Article

The future of journalism in the age of artificial intelligence

US tariffs won’t easily derail euro zone recovery

The gold standard in AI and reserve currencies

Whither journalism, whither democracy?

'I pleaded guilty to journalism,' Wikileaks' Assange

Popular

Punk band Sukatani removes viral song from streaming services

Punk band Sukatani removes viral song from streaming services
KPK detains Hasto as PDI-P looks to fight back

KPK detains Hasto as PDI-P looks to fight back
'Dark Indonesia' protests erupt nationwide with students taking to streets

'Dark Indonesia' protests erupt nationwide with students taking to streets

More in Opinion

 View more
A man walks past a banner with an artificial intelligence sign at the Frankfurt book fair on Oct. 16, 2024, on the first day of the world's biggest book fair in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany.
Academia

The future of journalism in the age of artificial intelligence
Unsung hero: The heir of national hero Abdul Chalim (left) receives congratulations from then president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo during a ceremony to mark National Heroes Day at the State Palace in Jakarta on Nov. 10, 2023.
Academia

Prabowo and the question of national heroism: Who deserves the title?
The Scarborough Shoal, a disputed territory in the South China Sea west of the Philippines’ main island of Luzon that is claimed by China, appears beneath tufts of clouds during aerial reconnaissance on Feb. 18, 2025.
Academia

Greater global uncertainty: How ASEAN will continue thriving

Highlight
Protesters attend a demonstration against President Prabowo Subianto's government, calling for various demands, including reviews of government budget cuts and the free nutritious meal program for schools in front of a police barricade in Jakarta on February 21, 2025.
Politics

'Dark Indonesia' protests against Prabowo's cutbacks enter fifth day
Students and activists of the Committee for the Release of Papuan Political Prisoners hold a rally on Monday at the Supreme Court in Central Jakarta. As part of Indonesia’s spin-off movement #PapuanLivesMatter, which was spurred by the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement around the world, the protesters demanded the release of the seven Papuan activists standing trial on treason charges at the Balikpapan District Court in East Kalimantan. JP/Dhoni Setiawan
Editorial

Pardon not for all
The Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chair Megawati Soekarnoputri delivers a speech during the party's 52nd anniversary in Jakarta on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025.
Politics

PDI-P beats war drum against Prabowo administration

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

Trump aid cut imperils water scheme in scorching Pakistan city
Europe

'History will not forgive' failure to seal pandemic deal: WHO chief
Society

GARUDA program set to empower 100,000 civil servants with AI skills
Companies

Boeing's chief aerospace safety officer set to retire, memo shows
Archipelago

Govt buildings in Central Java town vandalized amid punk song controversy
Middle East and Africa

Arab leaders meet in Saudi Arabia to hash out Gaza plan
Asia & Pacific

Global watchdog removes Philippines from money laundering 'grey list'
Europe

Pope Francis not yet cured, but not in danger of death, doctor treating him says
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

The future of journalism in the age of artificial intelligence

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.