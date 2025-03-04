TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

How Danantara would change Indonesian fiscal landscape

There have been worries about the independence, integrity and credibility of Danantara. There is also skepticism about Danantara’s ability to operate independently of political influences.

Winarno Zain (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, March 4, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
How Danantara would change Indonesian fiscal landscape A security guard walks near the building housing the sovereign wealth fund known as Daya Anagata Nusantara, or Danantara, on Feb. 24 in Jakarta. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

O

ne day after Danantara, Indonesia’s new sovereign wealth fund, was launched by President Prabowo Subianto on  Feb. 24, the financial market responded with a brutal sell-off, one that we have not witnessed for several years.

The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) and the rupiah fell sharply. The JCI dropped 163 points or 2.2 percent. The drop continued and by the end of the week reached 480 points, or 7.1 percent. Share prices of some state-owned enterprises (SOEs) that would be taken over by Danantara plunged steeply such as Bank Rakyat Indonesia (-14.5  percent), Bank Mandiri (-8.5  percent) and Telkom (-9.6  percent). The rout in the JCI was reminiscent of the one during the Global Financial Crisis (GFC) in 2008.

The United States Federal Reserve monetary policy and the degradation of Indonesian listed companies in the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) played parts in the plunge of the JCI, but the major factor was the fear of the market of the impact of Danantara establishment over Indonesia’s fiscal stance.

As President Prabowo’s priority programs start rolling out this year, the government budget is undergoing significant changes that would affect the structure of its spending as well as revenues in the 2025 fiscal year.

The government has decided to reallocate Rp 308 trillion (US$18.6 billion) from its 2025 budget into President Prabowo’s priority programs. Out of these, Rp 100 trillion would be used to pay for the cost of the free nutritious meal program for school children. The rest will most likely go to Danantara that will eventually take over and manage Indonesian SOEs assets estimated to be worth US$983 billion.

Government revenue would decrease further when the dividend from SOEs, which is estimated at Rp 85 trillion in 2024 and Rp 90 trillion in 2025, will be taken over by Danantara.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Instead of being spent to support immediate economic activities by the Finance Ministry, these SOEs dividends would be invested by Danantara to get a long term gain (or losses), risking the erosion of fiscal prudence.

Popular

Prabowo’s plan to include religious groups in Danantara gets mixed reactions

Prabowo’s plan to include religious groups in Danantara gets mixed reactions
Basuki says bigger powers at play in Pertamina scandal

Basuki says bigger powers at play in Pertamina scandal
Govt vows to assist laid off Sritex workers after company ceases operations

Govt vows to assist laid off Sritex workers after company ceases operations

Related Articles

Business, investor cooperation key for Indonesia-Australia relationship

How Danantara would change Indonesian fiscal landscape

Philippines-US defence arrangements to stay intact, ambassador says

Is bullion banking Indonesia’s golden opportunity?

Hashim signals govt to keep saving $20b from budget over next five years

Related Article

Business, investor cooperation key for Indonesia-Australia relationship

How Danantara would change Indonesian fiscal landscape

Philippines-US defence arrangements to stay intact, ambassador says

Is bullion banking Indonesia’s golden opportunity?

Hashim signals govt to keep saving $20b from budget over next five years

Popular

Prabowo’s plan to include religious groups in Danantara gets mixed reactions

Prabowo’s plan to include religious groups in Danantara gets mixed reactions
Basuki says bigger powers at play in Pertamina scandal

Basuki says bigger powers at play in Pertamina scandal
Govt vows to assist laid off Sritex workers after company ceases operations

Govt vows to assist laid off Sritex workers after company ceases operations

More in Opinion

 View more
Then-defense Minister and president-elect Prabowo Subianto (right) and Australia's Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles shake hands after signing the Australia-Indonesia Defence Cooperation Agreement (DCA) at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java, on Aug. 29, 2024. The pact, which includes provisions for joint drills and deployments to each country, was signed during Marles' visit to Indonesia this week.
Academia

Business, investor cooperation key for Indonesia-Australia relationship
Screens are seen at the InaTEWS earthquake and tsunami monitoring room at the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) headquarters in Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, on Sept. 30, 2024. The BMKG ensures that the agency issues a disaster warning within three minutes of the first detection.
Academia

AI in public sector: A call for digital transformation
Evolving financial landscape: A man opens a digital bank app on July 4, 2024, in Jakarta.
Academia

Reshaping Indonesia’s financial conglomerates: A new playbook for titans

Highlight
Workers assemble electric motorbikes at the Alva Manufacturing Facility in Cikarang, West Java, in an undated handout photograph.
Economy

Manufacturing activity hits 11-month high ahead of Ramadan
President Prabowo Subianto (center) shakes hands with former president Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo during the launch of a sovereign wealth fund known as Daya Anagata Nusantara, or Danantara, in Jakarta on February 24, 2025.
Editorial

Favoritism for Danantara
High School student in Indonesia wearing typical white grey uniform while pose writing, take exam or studying.
Society

Government to roll out new exams for high school students this year

The Latest

 View more
Companies

LG raises public awareness of fabric waste through ‘Better Life When We Recycle’ drive
Academia

Business, investor cooperation key for Indonesia-Australia relationship
Europe

Trump halts all US military aid to Ukraine
Academia

AI in public sector: A call for digital transformation
Economy

Trump and TSMC announce $100 billion plan to build five new US factories
Academia

Reshaping Indonesia’s financial conglomerates: A new playbook for titans
Academia

How Danantara would change Indonesian fiscal landscape
Archipelago

Bodies of 2 Puncak Jaya climbers flown back to Jakarta
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

How Danantara would change Indonesian fiscal landscape

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.