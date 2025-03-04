TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Protecting children in the age of artificial intelligence

In essence, there can be no substitute for an educated and literate public with a discerning and critically analytical mind, as well as to have cognitive and affective means to protect itself from transgressions.

Vitit Muntarbhorn (The Jakarta Post)
ANN/Bangkok
Tue, March 4, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Protecting children in the age of artificial intelligence Visitors walk past an Amazon exhibition booth during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China, on July 5, 2024. (AFP/-)

T

he age of artificial intelligence is very much here. The term “generative AI” is now commonplace, with the public fascinated that AI can actively produce content such as written and audio creations. In fact, the world is moving toward artificial general intelligence (AGI), whereby robots will be able to match and even outdo human intelligence. It is important, therefore, that its relationship with children (under 18 years) invites reflection and precaution.

On the one hand, AI can bring great benefits, building on the strengths of existing digitalization. It can be a useful educational tool, such as to help children who face learning difficulties or disabilities. It is a technology of connectivity and helps to facilitate communication and information dissemination.  

On the other hand, AI also brings risks. It might be a tool of exploitation, such as in relation to sexual abuse and exploitation. It is a technology of alienation used for bullying, hate speech, discrimination and violence. It is an instrument of stress, replete with addiction and superficial self-validation. It is emerging as an instrument of human subjection and dejection, especially when and where it controls human lives, perhaps absolutely.

How then is the world community to handle that ambivalence? The international guiding framework is the Convention on the Rights of the Child and its General Comment No.25 on children’s rights in the digital environment, highlighting child protection.

In reality, implementation is open to a variety of orientations, bearing in mind that both AI and related responses are in a state of flux.

On one front, there is the two-track situation whereby a general approach is contrasted with a more specific approach in handling the relationship between AI and children. The former is exemplified by various laws and guidelines of a general nature, such as to protect children’s privacy and safety and to highlight AI transparency, especially to help explain the pros and cons of AI to children.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The more specific approach is to target various sectors for action. Twenty-five years ago, the United States Online Privacy Child Protection Act offered a preview. It imposed a condition related to minimum age; children under 13 years old cannot consent to have their data revealed. In 2025, California opted for an additional, specific intervention. Its recent Patients Communications’ law stipulates that healthcare facilities using AI must adopt clear disclaimers when there is AI-generated content. The possibility of contacting human healthcare providers must also be available.

On another front, there is the contrasting vision between ethical guidelines of a persuasive nature concerning AI utilization and the prescriptive approach of binding regulations with consequential accountability in the case of violations.  The ethical approach has emerged from several international agencies and it highlights basic principles, such as “Do No Harm”, safety and security, privacy and data protection, responsibility and accountability, transparency and explainability of AI’s functions.

The prime example of the prescriptive approach is the European Union’s AI Act, which came into force in 2025.  There is a list of prohibited practices.  Social profiling, where data might be used to discriminate against people, is forbidden. Subliminal targeting of children’s emotions as a kind of manipulation is prescribed. The collection of real-time biometric data for surveillance purposes is not allowed, although there might be some leeway in regard to national security. With lesser risks, the business sector is called upon to have codes of  conduct as a kind of  self-regulation for policing itself, subject to linking up with the EU supervisory system as a whole.

Globally, certain realities are inevitable. Where there is illegal content, such as the sexual abuse or sexual exploitation of children, national laws already prohibit such practices and they automatically apply to AI-related actions. However, there might be differences in regard to whether children appearing in AI-generated content are real children or merely digitally generated.

From another dimension, there is the issue of how to deal with harmful content that is not illegal. For example, the mere fact that X hates Y is not necessarily illegal in international law or national law.  Other actions may thus be required.  At present, the digital industry, especially its developers and deployers, have already adopted some tools through self-regulation to moderate content and take down harmful content, at times with and through filtering. This might also cover various forms of bullying and grooming of children, which might otherwise lead to discrimination or violence.

The key lies with digital and AI literacy so that the public is able to enjoy the benefits of technology safely, securely, “smartly” and sustainably. This can be helped by the AI industry ensuring that its members are AI literate from the angle of  assessing the risks as part of  due diligence and mitigating them.

In essence, there can be no substitute for an educated and literate public with a discerning and critically analytical mind, as well as to have cognitive and effective means to protect itself from transgressions.

Urgently, families need to have options for “digital detox”. This would enable parents to work with children to safeguard some spaces at home that are free from technology.  There need to be periods of human interaction without technology, together with leisure time together as humans.

Human activities such as pro bono help for disadvantaged groups need to be nurtured, to generate the warmth of empathy, which no technology can replace.

Hence, the community needs “Top Tips for Digital Detox” now !

---

The writer is a professor emeritus in the Faculty of Law at Chulalongkorn University.

Popular

Prabowo’s plan to include religious groups in Danantara gets mixed reactions

Prabowo’s plan to include religious groups in Danantara gets mixed reactions
Basuki says bigger powers at play in Pertamina scandal

Basuki says bigger powers at play in Pertamina scandal
Resolving the misguided perceptions of deforestation for sustainable growth

Resolving the misguided perceptions of deforestation for sustainable growth

Related Articles

Protecting children in the age of artificial intelligence

Meta plans paid subscription service for chatbot Meta AI

AI to replace 4,000 jobs at DBS, Southeast Asia's largest bank

Will we squander the AI opportunity?

Fragmented AI governance: How should Indonesia navigate its policy?

Related Article

Protecting children in the age of artificial intelligence

Meta plans paid subscription service for chatbot Meta AI

AI to replace 4,000 jobs at DBS, Southeast Asia's largest bank

Will we squander the AI opportunity?

Fragmented AI governance: How should Indonesia navigate its policy?

Popular

Prabowo’s plan to include religious groups in Danantara gets mixed reactions

Prabowo’s plan to include religious groups in Danantara gets mixed reactions
Basuki says bigger powers at play in Pertamina scandal

Basuki says bigger powers at play in Pertamina scandal
Resolving the misguided perceptions of deforestation for sustainable growth

Resolving the misguided perceptions of deforestation for sustainable growth

More in Opinion

 View more
United States President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House on Feb. 3, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Academia

Donald Trump’s self-fulfilling crisis
Visitors walk past an Amazon exhibition booth during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China, on July 5, 2024.
Academia

Protecting children in the age of artificial intelligence
Then-defense Minister and president-elect Prabowo Subianto (right) and Australia's Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles shake hands after signing the Australia-Indonesia Defence Cooperation Agreement (DCA) at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java, on Aug. 29, 2024. The pact, which includes provisions for joint drills and deployments to each country, was signed during Marles' visit to Indonesia this week.
Academia

Business, investor cooperation key for Indonesia-Australia relationship

Highlight
Stacks of US lumber are stamped 'Made In USA' and available for sale at Home Depot on March 3, 2025 in Pasadena, California, US. President Donald Trump announced that 25 percent tariffs on both Canada and Mexico will begin tomorrow. Some 50 percent of imported lumber comes to the US from Canada and lumber futures hit a two and a half year high today.
Economy

Trade wars erupt as Trump hits Canada, Mexico, China with steep tariffs
President Prabowo Subianto (center) shakes hands with former president Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo during the launch of a sovereign wealth fund known as Daya Anagata Nusantara, or Danantara, in Jakarta on February 24, 2025.
Editorial

Favoritism for Danantara
A worker watches as trucks load up raw nickel near Sorowako, South Sulawesi on Jan. 8, 2014.
Companies

Govt appoints defense minister’s brother to head mining holding MIND ID

The Latest

 View more
Companies

Consumers flee to rival brands, fueled by Pertamina scandal
Science & Tech

LA Times adds AI-generated counterpoints to opinion pieces
Jakarta

Hundreds evacuated as torrential rains flood Greater Jakarta
Companies

Qatar firm exploring potential $1 billion investment in VinFast
Companies

Thai lawsuit targets Charoen Pokphand Foods over invasive fish impact
Markets

IDX postpones short selling rules amid market turmoil
Sports

PSSI suggests Jakarta International Stadium for international matches
Jakarta

Flooding in South, East, West Jakarta affects over 1,200 people
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.