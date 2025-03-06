TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

ASEAN coalition of willing matters as regional tensions rise

As Trump is pushing the EU to finally get serious about a common defense, a Taiwan crisis will force ASEAN to rise as a geopolitical power. 

Simone Galimberti (The Jakarta Post)
Kathmandu
Thu, March 6, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
ASEAN coalition of willing matters as regional tensions rise A vessel from the Taiwan Coast Guard (front) monitors a China Coast Guard ship on Dec. 12, 2024, while patrolling waters a few nautical miles from Taiwan's northeastern coast. (AFP/Taiwan Coast Guard)

A

“coalition of the willing” has emerged from the emergency summit organized by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in London in the aftermath of the shameful meeting between United States President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

It is still unclear what such a coalition, made up of the UK, some European Union governments and perhaps Canada and Turkey, will exactly do. Yet, the mission and overarching goal looks daunting: Guaranteeing peace in Ukraine.

There are many unknowns between now and such a possible ceasefire, and then a future, lasting peace, and in such a volatile environment, anything can happen. One seemingly insurmountable challenge is the fact that Russia has already indicated that it will not accept European boots on the ground in Ukraine.

At the same time, the long-term implications for the Asia-Pacific of what is unfolding in Europe and the “transatlantic” relationships remain unclear.

There is always the possibility of a military skirmish in the South China Sea and even a possible conflict if Beijing decides to take Taiwan by force, although the best scenario is so far maintaining the status quo.

Finalizing the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea would certainly help. But as explained by Jaime Naval at the University of Philippines Diliman in an essay for the East Asia Forum in November last year, the task is more and more “elusive”.  

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

In real terms, upholding the status quo means less interference by Beijing but also less provocation from Taipei and Washington. The recent live drills conducted by China’s navy off the coasts of Australia sent a message that, if triggered, Beijing will respond in kind.

As the US State Department recently erased a reference on its website to the official position that America does not support an independent Taiwan, Beijing is going to unleash its temper and will not back down. That is why it is pertinent to ask what positions ASEAN members will take in a conflict over Taiwan.

Certainly they will do whatever they can to avoid such a scenario, playing the role of mediators and finally, they will be forced to show real unity, leveraging their common weight and not just in economic and trade terms.

As Trump is pushing the EU to finally get serious about a common defense, a Taiwan crisis will force ASEAN to rise as a geopolitical power. But will ASEAN be up to the task? Will unity and cohesion among its members prevail?

I harbor skepticism toward the capacities of ASEAN to elevate itself to meet its endless potential.

Maybe it is a sort of “tough love” toward a great political project of regional integration. Mine, after all, is a disillusionment being continuously fed by the endless missed opportunities caused by a weak leadership and poor foresight.

Ron Huisken, an associate professor at Australian National University, in an essay for the CSCAP Security Outlook 2024, tries to provide a framework for ASEAN to become a guarantor of a rules-based order in the region.

To be capable of ensuring this framework in which rivalries between the two big powers are managed, ASEAN must become more assertive in the geopolitical realm. Assertive ASEAN must certainly learn to navigate the formidable challenges that the whole Asia Pacific might face.

And while ASEAN can seize the momentum, an incapacity to translate aspiration into strategic and tactical actions is also imaginable. See the Myanmar crisis, where even a “united” ASEAN approach to solve the conflict proved to be an utter failure.

ASEAN might not disintegrate even if stressed and shaken by an unconscionable war over Taiwan. Yet, it is very conceivable that it would lose, step by step, whatever semblance of relevance it still holds.

That is why establishing deeper ties among certain ASEAN members could make sense. On the one hand, the rationale behind this approach would explain a redoubling of efforts to make ASEAN appear credible and trustworthy, not only to Beijing and Washington but to its citizens.

And we know the leaders of these two capitals have a unique appreciation for strength projection.

But on the other hand, one must build bridges among likeminded members. For example, Malaysia and the Philippines, at least on paper, are more aligned to democratic principles, and soon-to-be member Timor-Leste should come closer, possibly bringing in also Indonesia and Thailand. Singapore, with its vast untapped democratic potential, could join the subgroup.

Ideally this could be what the Europeans call a “multi-speed” EU as such a sub-bloc could even be designed, at least officially, as part of ASEAN.

But this more democratic and progressive layer of nations could also start formulating a common approach more informally, even if the move would be an object of criticism by other member states.

Then we have the Quad, the informal group made up of Australia, India, Japan and the US. It would make sense to expand it to South Korea and the Philippines, especially if the group gets formalized as an alliance of free nations working together beyond the defense sector.

But a more intriguing option would be a new regional East Asian architecture composed of Japan, South Korea, the Philippines and Australia.

The Quad might remain as informal and loose as it is now, but a new East Asia community of nations that would resemble the European Economic Community, the predecessor of the EU, might be an alluring option.

Then the democratic ASEAN front in whatever format chosen could be a strong partner of this new community of nations or even join it.

China will not be supportive of any of these hypotheses, but it is too big a power to be worried about new alliances in the region. A self-confident China should keep looking at the wider world as it has started doing with the Belt and Road initiative. 

After all, no one in the wider Asia-Pacific has a strategic interest or the capacities to confront and militarily antagonize China. Not even the US can gain from a confrontation with China.

Will ASEAN evolve, disintegrate or end up suffering from stunting? For sure, the next years are going to be an interesting time for the Asia-Pacific, hopefully with no war.

A Southeast Asian “coalition of the willing” could make the difference and help in this regard.

***

The writer is a freelance columnist focusing on human rights, regional integration and youth in the Asia-Pacific.

Popular

Hundreds evacuated as torrential rains flood Greater Jakarta

Hundreds evacuated as torrential rains flood Greater Jakarta
Flooding in South, East, West Jakarta affects over 1,200 people

Flooding in South, East, West Jakarta affects over 1,200 people
Bali refuses to take more electricity from power plants in Java

Bali refuses to take more electricity from power plants in Java

Related Articles

China hits US soybean firms, halts log imports as it retaliates against Trump tariffs

Business, investor cooperation key for Indonesia-Australia relationship

Philippines-US defence arrangements to stay intact, ambassador says

How future KUHAP can help Indonesia fight cybercrime

It’s better for PM Anwar to delay release of ASEAN Vision

Related Article

China hits US soybean firms, halts log imports as it retaliates against Trump tariffs

Business, investor cooperation key for Indonesia-Australia relationship

Philippines-US defence arrangements to stay intact, ambassador says

How future KUHAP can help Indonesia fight cybercrime

It’s better for PM Anwar to delay release of ASEAN Vision

Popular

Hundreds evacuated as torrential rains flood Greater Jakarta

Hundreds evacuated as torrential rains flood Greater Jakarta
Flooding in South, East, West Jakarta affects over 1,200 people

Flooding in South, East, West Jakarta affects over 1,200 people
Bali refuses to take more electricity from power plants in Java

Bali refuses to take more electricity from power plants in Java

More in Opinion

 View more
United States President Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky meet in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on Feb. 28, 2025.
Academia

America is gone, Europe must replace it
A vessel from the Taiwan Coast Guard (front) monitors a China Coast Guard ship on Dec. 12, 2024, while patrolling waters a few nautical miles from Taiwan's northeastern coast.
Academia

ASEAN coalition of willing matters as regional tensions rise
Activists take part in the Global Climate Strike in Jakarta on Sept. 27, 2024.
Academia

Lack of justice in Indonesia’s climate plan may backfire

Highlight
A drone view shows a flooded residential area following heavy rains in Bekasi, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.
Archipelago

‘Paralyzed’ Bekasi scrutinized for poor urban planning, disaster mitigation
(Left to right, first row) President Prabowo Subianto, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum attend the opening session of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on November 18, 2024.
Editorial

A new world disorder
King coal: Barges piled high with coal are seen in the waters of Samarinda, East Kalimantan, on Aug. 16, 2022. The government has decided to allow religious groups to operate coal mines.
Regulations

Govt’s bid to hike coal export prices faces global market backlash

The Latest

 View more
Tech

Malaysia discussing response to US chip tariffs with companies
Companies

Suppliers for Nike, other brands axe 3,500 Tangerang workers
Companies

Eramet keen to work with Danantara on downstream investment: Minister
Asia & Pacific

Cooling La Nina expected to be 'short-lived': UN
Companies

Minister pledges oversight for Sritex compensation claims
Americas

Trump to order US Education Department abolished
Asia & Pacific

United States withdrawing from JETP, sources say
Academia

America is gone, Europe must replace it
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.