TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Will the United Nations survive Trump 2.0?

Actions by the US show that the Trump administration is not merely unhappy with certain international institutions. Rather, it is fundamentally opposed to any multilateral framework that even suggests equality among countries.

Jayati Ghosh (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Project Syndicate/New Delhi
Thu, March 13, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Will the United Nations survive Trump 2.0? People walk past the United Nations headquarters in New York on March 3, 2023. (AFP/Daniel Slim)

O

f all the geopolitical stunts Donald Trump has pulled since returning to the White House, the United States’ votes at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on March 4 stand out as some of the most revealing.

First, the US opposed a seemingly innocuous resolution establishing an “International Day of Peaceful Coexistence” and reaffirming the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Despite its symbolic nature, the US voted against the resolution, with representative Edward Heartney explaining that the US “rejects and denounces the Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development and the Sustainable Development Goals, and it will no longer reaffirm them as a matter of course.”

“Simply put,” he added, “globalist endeavors like Agenda 2030 and the SDGs lost at the ballot box.” Despite US opposition, the resolution ultimately passed with 162 countries voting in favor, two abstaining and only three, the US, Israel, and Argentina, voting against.

Later that day, the US doubled down by opposing UNGA resolutions calling for the establishment of an “International Day of Hope” and an “International Day for Judicial Well-Being.”

It was also the sole vote against a resolution reaffirming “the right of everyone to education,” which highlighted “the importance of equal opportunities for young people, including young women,” likely because it conflicted with a pillar of the Trump administration’s domestic agenda: dismantling diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

These moves may well foreshadow America’s withdrawal from the UN, something Elon Musk and other Trump supporters have urged.

Popular

Related Articles

International businesses can empower Indonesia's smallholder farmers

Musk, Ambani join hands in surprise Starlink India internet deal

Honeymoon ends for Trump on US financial markets

China’s Two Sessions: What I’ve learned and why it matters for Indonesia

Building resilience under high external pressures

Related Article

International businesses can empower Indonesia's smallholder farmers

Musk, Ambani join hands in surprise Starlink India internet deal

Honeymoon ends for Trump on US financial markets

China’s Two Sessions: What I’ve learned and why it matters for Indonesia

Building resilience under high external pressures

Popular

More in Opinion

 View more
A man unloads kernels of oil palm fruit from a pickup truck to sell at a market on July 10, 2024, in Sepaku, East Kalimantan.
Academia

International businesses can empower Indonesia's smallholder farmers
South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul (left) and Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya leave after a joint press conference following their meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul on Jan. 13, 2025.
Academia

Asian allies on edge: Japan and South Korea brace for uncertainty
People walk past the United Nations headquarters in New York on March 3, 2023.
Academia

Will the United Nations survive Trump 2.0?

Highlight
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati delivers a speech on May 20, 2024, on fiscal policy during a plenary session at the House of Representatives building in Senayan, Jakarta. In the medium-to-long term, fiscal policy should focus on socioeconomic transformation, the green economy and defense, Sri Mulyani explained during the session.
Economy

Dark cloud hangs over RI economy amid declining confidence in fiscal policy
Protesters demonstrate demanding justice for drug war victims, after the arrest of former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte, in Quezon City on March 11, 2025.
Editorial

Who's next after Duterte?
Troops attend a handover ceremony of defense ministry from previous minister Prabowo Subianto to his successor Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin at the Defense Ministry office in Jakarta on Oct. 22, 2024.
Politics

Govt proposes five more posts for military officers in TNI Law revision

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

OJK to up ante in 'finfluencer' clampdown with new rules
Society

50 Sekolah Rakyat for poor students to open this year
Archipelago

Bali to resume local TMD bus service in April
Culture

The New Yorker, a US institution, celebrates 100 years of goings on
Economy

Trump uncertainty brings risk of 'avoidable' recession
Europe

Doubts over climate funding as donors squeeze aid

Academia

International businesses can empower Indonesia's smallholder farmers
Tech

VinFast plans 100,000 EV charging stations in Indonesia
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Will the United Nations survive Trump 2.0?

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.