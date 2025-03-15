JI: The art of disbandment and the politics of 'wait-and-see'

Indonesia’s legal system does not prohibit former terrorists from running for office, and some JI members have already tried to enter local politics.
hen Jamaah Islamiyah (JI) publicly declared its dissolution in Bogor, West Java in mid-2024, counterterrorism analysts found themselves at a crossroads. Was this a genuine ideological shift, a strategic deception or merely a symbolic gesture to appease authorities?
Eight months on, the jury is still out. While I am inclined to believe that JI’s move is genuine—for now—it is also a tactical maneuver. In the world of Islamist movements, strategy is often cloaked in layers of religious justification, political maneuvering and, let us be honest, a fair bit of realpolitik.
Para Wijayanto, the man behind JI’s latest incarnation, has instructed members to avoid domestic violence—not because they have suddenly embraced Gandhi’s principles, but because it is no longer a strategically viable option. However, the possibility of participating in armed conflicts overseas remains open.
In other words, the battleground has merely shifted. This pragmatic move allows JI to maintain its networks and credibility without attracting unnecessary scrutiny from Indonesian authorities.
For those who argue that JI has a history of bouncing back from near extinction—such as after the arrest of then-leader Zarkasih in 2007—I would say this time is different. Why? First, because leadership matters, and Para is playing the long game. Second, Indonesian authorities, particularly the National Police’s Densus 88 counterterrorism squad, are more open to allowing this disbandment to proceed—not out of naivete, but because it is politically expedient.
In a democratic system, law enforcement agencies must also score political points, and dismantling JI as a terrorist organization looks good on paper.
One of the most theatrical moments of this saga was the December 2024 gathering in Surakarta, Central Java, where thousands of JI members publicly pledged allegiance to the Indonesian state. But does a public oath signify genuine commitment?
