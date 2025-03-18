TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Analysis: State revenue nosedives, fueling speculation over Sri Mulyani’s exit

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, March 18, 2025 Published on Mar. 17, 2025 Published on 2025-03-17T11:17:12+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Analysis: State revenue nosedives, fueling speculation over Sri Mulyani’s exit Sri Mulyani Indrawati (JP/Donny Fernando) (JP/Donny Fernando)

A

fter a month-long silence, the Finance Ministry has finally released the state budget (APBN) performance report for January, in tandem with the February 2025 report. The delay had already stirred speculation about internal tensions within the ministry, including persistent rumors of Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati’s possible resignation.

When the report was finally published, it revealed troubling news, a sharp drop in January’s state revenue to just Rp 157.32 trillion (US$10.02 billion), a steep fall of 28.3 percent from Rp 219.31 trillion recorded in the same month last year. A key driver of this shortfall was a massive slump in tax revenue, which fell by a staggering 41.9 percent from Rp 152.89 trillion in January 2024 to just Rp 88.89 trillion this year. This plunge led to a budget deficit of around Rp 23.45 trillion, or approximately 0.1 percent of the country’s GDP.

The poor revenue performance triggered what the government referred to as “APBN efficiency measures”, resulting in a Rp 8.99 trillion budget cut in February, around 17 percent of the initially allocated Rp 53.19 trillion. Despite these efforts to rein in spending, the January and February APBN still recorded a realized deficit of Rp 31.2 trillion, or 0.13 percent of GDP. 

In response, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani emphasized during a press conference that the 2025 state budget had been designed to accommodate a deficit of up to 2.35 percent of GDP. In her view, the figures from the first two months, while troubling, were still within the “safety zone.” 

Still, the severity of the revenue drop and the widening deficit have raised serious questions about the government’s fiscal direction. They have also drawn fresh attention to tensions within the Finance Ministry itself. Sri Mulyani had previously warned of the need to boost state revenue to safeguard fiscal sustainability. Up until late 2024, she had strongly advocated for raising value added tax (VAT) from 11 percent to 12 percent, a move justified by the long-term need to strengthen the budget and reduce reliance on debt. 

That plan, however, was abruptly reversed. Just days before the new VAT rate was set to take effect in January 2025, President Prabowo Subianto announced a last-minute adjustment to the tax harmonization law implementation, stipulating that the VAT hike would apply only to luxury goods such as yachts, jets and high-end residences, while the rest of the economy would remain taxed at 11 percent. 

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The announcement came so late that some businesses had already implemented the 12 percent VAT rate, later issuing refunds to customers who had overpaid.  

Popular

Jokowi’s influence casts shadow on Prabowo administration

Jokowi’s influence casts shadow on Prabowo administration
Lawmakers hold secret, rushed deliberations of TNI bill

Lawmakers hold secret, rushed deliberations of TNI bill
Antigraft agency to summons Ridwan Kamil for questioning as witness in Bank BJB case

Antigraft agency to summons Ridwan Kamil for questioning as witness in Bank BJB case

Related Articles

Analysis: State revenue nosedives, fueling speculation over Sri Mulyani’s exit

Analysis: Cronyism reawakens as Prabowo caves in to top tycoons

Analysis: Indonesia launches first bullion banks to retain more value domestically

State revenue nosedives in January and February

Analysis: Forestry task force formed amid Rp 300t in unpaid palm oil fines

Related Article

Analysis: State revenue nosedives, fueling speculation over Sri Mulyani’s exit

Analysis: Cronyism reawakens as Prabowo caves in to top tycoons

Analysis: Indonesia launches first bullion banks to retain more value domestically

State revenue nosedives in January and February

Analysis: Forestry task force formed amid Rp 300t in unpaid palm oil fines

Popular

Jokowi’s influence casts shadow on Prabowo administration

Jokowi’s influence casts shadow on Prabowo administration
Lawmakers hold secret, rushed deliberations of TNI bill

Lawmakers hold secret, rushed deliberations of TNI bill
Antigraft agency to summons Ridwan Kamil for questioning as witness in Bank BJB case

Antigraft agency to summons Ridwan Kamil for questioning as witness in Bank BJB case

More in Opinion

 View more
European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels on June 5, 2020.
Academia

Kremlin’s fertilizer cash stream is blind spot in EU sanctions
British-US influencer Andrew Tate arrives handcuffed and escorted by police at a courthouse in Bucharest on Feb. 1, 2023 to hear the court decision on his appeal against pre-trial detention for alleged human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal group.
Academia

The manosphere thrives on old-style sexism, money just helps
A man walks past a poster for artificial intelligence (AI) at the Frankfurt Book Fair on Oct. 16, 2024, the first day of the world's biggest book fair, held in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.
Academia

Europe must break free from its digital dependence

Highlight
Indonesian Military (TNI) high-ranking officers salute during the force's leadership meeting at the TNI headquarters in Jakarta on Jan. 31, 2025.
Politics

TNI Law revision crosses democratic red line
Law Minister Supratman Andi Agtas speaks to journalists during a press briefing in Jakarta on Jan. 29, 2025 about the citizenship of Paulus Tannos, an Indoensian businessman named suspects in the e-ID corruption case. The minister reasserts Paulus' Indonesian citizenship, solidifying the law enforcement institutions' authority to arrest and extradite him from Singapore.
Editorial

Extradition or escape?
Smoke signs: Smoke billows out of chimneys in nickel smelting plants on July 7, 2024 at the Indonesia Weda Bay Industrial Park (IWIP) in Lelilef village, Central Halmahera regency, North Maluku.
Regulations

Coal, nickel miners demand govt to bury planned mining royalties hike

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

Cobalt produced by China's Lygend in Indonesia skirts Trump tariffs
Academia

Kremlin’s fertilizer cash stream is blind spot in EU sanctions
Society

Indonesia begins repatriating freed Myanmar scam centre workers
Academia

The manosphere thrives on old-style sexism, money just helps
Politics

Supreme Court needs nearly 2,000 more judges
Academia

Europe must break free from its digital dependence
Companies

APRIL Group Reports Progress in Sustainability Agenda at Midway Point to 2030
Academia

Indigenous peoples’ rights: The ASEAN paradox
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Analysis: State revenue nosedives, fueling speculation over Sri Mulyani’s exit

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.