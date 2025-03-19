TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Signs of a US recession

While it appears unlikely that US GDP will contract in the first quarter, the economy could enter recession territory in the second or third quarter of 2025.

Dambisa Moyo (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Project Syndicate/London
Wed, March 19, 2025 Published on Mar. 18, 2025 Published on 2025-03-18T13:32:59+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Signs of a US recession Dim outlook: United States President Donald Trump delivers remarks on the jobs report on March 7 from the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC. (AFP/Getty Images/Anna Moneymaker)

T

he United States stock market’s downward trend appears to be continuing, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 down 4 percent and 6 percent, respectively, this year. And this is just one of many signals that should prompt any sensible business leader, investor or policymaker to start preparing for a US economic slowdown, or even a recession.

The first sign that a US economic slowdown may be imminent is worsening consumer sentiment. The University of Michigan’s index of consumer sentiment fell from 71.7 in January to 64.7 last month, its lowest level since November 2023.

Similarly, The Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index declined by seven points in February, to 98.3. More ominous, its Expectations Index, which reflects consumers’ short-term outlook for income, business and labor-market conditions, dropped 9.3 points to 72.9. Anything below 80 usually signals a recession ahead.

The second worrying sign for the US economy is a deteriorating manufacturing outlook. The ISM Manufacturing Index fell from 50.9 in January to 50.3 last month, below market expectations of 50.5. A key reason for the decline was a drop in the number of new orders, which partly reflects uncertainty over US tariffs, after three months of expansion.

Payroll figures, which are arguably among the most-watched market indicators (along with interest rates), are similarly bleak. Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 151,000 in February, which not only fell short of expectations (159,000) but also came in significantly below the monthly average over the previous 12 months (168,000).

At this rate, job creation may prove inadequate to support strong US growth in 2025, which the International Monetary Fund currently expects to reach 2.7 percent.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

A fourth sign that the US is headed toward a slump is that average weekly hours worked fell to a five-year low of 34.1 hours in January, and remained unchanged in February. This is consistent with a longer-term trend: Weekly hours worked have been declining steadily since April 2021, when they reached a post-pandemic peak of 35 hours.

Popular

Antigraft agency to summons Ridwan Kamil for questioning as witness in Bank BJB case

Antigraft agency to summons Ridwan Kamil for questioning as witness in Bank BJB case
Indonesia’s stock market plunges while others shine

Indonesia’s stock market plunges while others shine
Lawmakers hold secret, rushed deliberations of TNI bill

Lawmakers hold secret, rushed deliberations of TNI bill

Related Articles

'I'm still here, doing my job as minister', insists Sri Mulyani

Trump and Putin to discuss Ukraine this week

Oil prices jump; optimism over China's consumption stimulus boosts Asia shares

The ESG drive is virtually dead in the US. What about in Indonesia?

Trump declines to rule out 2025 US recession

Related Article

'I'm still here, doing my job as minister', insists Sri Mulyani

Trump and Putin to discuss Ukraine this week

Oil prices jump; optimism over China's consumption stimulus boosts Asia shares

The ESG drive is virtually dead in the US. What about in Indonesia?

Trump declines to rule out 2025 US recession

Popular

Antigraft agency to summons Ridwan Kamil for questioning as witness in Bank BJB case

Antigraft agency to summons Ridwan Kamil for questioning as witness in Bank BJB case
Indonesia’s stock market plunges while others shine

Indonesia’s stock market plunges while others shine
Lawmakers hold secret, rushed deliberations of TNI bill

Lawmakers hold secret, rushed deliberations of TNI bill

More in Opinion

 View more
Dim outlook: United States President Donald Trump delivers remarks on the jobs report on March 7 from the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC.
Academia

Signs of a US recession
Resilience through partnership: Leaders of ASEAN and China pose for a group photo on Oct. 10, 2024, after the ASEAN-China Summit as part of the 45th ASEAN Summit in Vientiane.
Academia

Why ASEAN-China unity is Asia's best defense against trade wars
Search and rescue officers use a raft on March 4, 2025, as they evacuate people from the flooded Pondok Gede Permai Housing Complex in Bekasi, West Java.
Academia

Building community resilience is key to flood response

Highlight
A woman walk beside stock prices at the Indonesia Stock Exchange in Jakarta on March 18, 2025.
Regulations

OJK eases buyback policy after stock market dive
Forestry Minister Raja Juli Antoni delivers a press statement after meeting President Prabowo Subianto at the State Palace on Feb. 3, 2025.
Editorial

Long live nepotism
Deputy finance minister Anggito Abimanyu (left), Deputy finance minister Suahasil Nazara (second left), Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati (second right) and Deputy finance minister Thomas Djiwandono (right) get ready for a press conference at the Finance Ministry's building in Jakarta on Mar. 13, 2025.
Politics

'I'm still here, doing my job as minister', insists Sri Mulyani

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

BI keeps rate on hold, banks on portfolio inflows to buoy rupiah
Society

Civil servant recruits remain wary despite earlier start dates
Archipelago

Prabowo instructs minister to begin giant seawall project
Politics

President Prabowo did not ask for TNI law amendment: Law Minister
Politics

Communications ministry faces graft probe over temporary data centers
Jakarta

Pramono to dedicate an island for stray cats
Economy

Bank of Japan holds rates and warns of trade uncertainty
Society

Cross-border mission rescues 554 trafficked Indonesians in Myanmar
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Signs of a US recession

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.