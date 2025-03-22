Beyond travel: Why food logistics matter during Idul Fitri

During peak holiday seasons such as Idul Fitri, Christmas and New Year, food supply chains face critical distribution challenges.
s the annual homecoming tradition of mudik (exodus) approaches, millions of people across Indonesia will embark on their journeys to reunite with family for Idul Fitri. This massive human migration will see a surge in mobility across various transportation hubs.
Roads, railways, airports and ferry crossings will be overwhelmed with travelers eager to return to their hometowns. Mudik is more than just a religious practice. It carries significant social and economic implications.
The government has implemented various regulations and preparations to ensure smooth and safe travel. However, while much attention is given to human mobility, the movement of food products during this period deserves equal scrutiny.
The supply chain does not pause for holidays, and disruptions to food logistics could have severe consequences for consumers, farmers and businesses alike. Food production remains a non-negotiable necessity, regardless of circumstances.
Unlike office workers who can work remotely, farmers must continue tending their fields to sustain food supplies. The plow must keep moving, and food must continue to be harvested, processed and distributed to meet the demand of millions.
Any disruption in the food supply chain, whether due to transportation bottlenecks or labor shortages, can lead to food shortages and price volatility. During peak holiday seasons such as Idul Fitri, Christmas and New Year, food supply chains face critical distribution challenges.
As historian Susanne Freidberg highlights in her book Fresh: A Perishable History (2009), food logistics have been reliant on transportation networks since the 19th century. Human and food mobility have always been interconnected.
