Why Idul Fitri is a moment of joy for Catholics, too

Several vehicles pass through the one-way traffic system at the Cikampek Utama Toll Gate in Karawang, West Java, on March 27, 2025. Traffic on the Cikopo-Palimanan toll road remained smooth on the fourth day ahead of Idul Fitri, thanks to the implementation of the one-way traffic scheme, which spans from KM 70 of the Cikampek Toll Road to KM 188 of the Cipali Toll Road. (Antara/Fauzan)

I dul Fitri is slated to fall on March 31 and April 1, based on the Indonesian calendar. On this Islamic holiday, which marks the end of the Ramadan fasting month, Indonesian Muslims and citizens of other faiths, guided by an inclusive spirit, will say to each other a sentence full of blessings, "Happy Idul Fitri. Please forgive me physically and mentally!" Then, communally, we can say, "Happy Idul Fitri. Let's Forgive Each Other!"

Indeed, this expression is profound because it shares the joy of Idul Fitri and, at the same time, shows the humility to forgive each other in the spirit of reconciliation.

In Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim-majority country, this is a time for celebration, reflection and renewal.

Let me explore the context of Idul Fitri in Indonesia, especially from a Catholic perspective, highlighting its unique cultural, social and religious significance.

In Indonesia, the holiday is a time for families and friends to reunite and strengthen social bonds. Unsurprisingly, millions of Indonesians join the mudik (exodus) to their hometowns to celebrate the holiday with their extended family members and friends, share stories and exchange gifts.

Mudik has become an annual ritual for Indonesians. The state facilitates the colossal movement of people by improving road infrastructure and providing extra train cars, flights and ships.

Viewpoint Every Thursday Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Idul Fitri in Indonesia is also a time for social reconciliation and forgiveness. Indonesians often use this occasion to settle disputes, apologize for past mistakes and strengthen relationships. This emphasis on social harmony and forgiveness reflects the importance of community and mutual respect in Indonesian culture.