TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Myanmar’s quake exposes the junta’s most inhumane weapon: Silence

Any aid or infrastructure must be safeguarded from being exploited by the Myanmar military junta as tools of control.

Yuyun Wahyuningrum (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, April 8, 2025 Published on Apr. 7, 2025 Published on 2025-04-07T12:31:46+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Myanmar’s quake exposes the junta’s most inhumane weapon: Silence People take shelter in temporary tents set up outdoors in Mandalay on March 31, 2025, three days after the deadly Myanmar earthquake. Myanmar declared a week of national mourning on March 31 for the country's devastating earthquake, as the death toll passed 2,000 and hopes faded of finding more survivors in the rubble of ruined buildings. (AFP/Sai Aung Main)

O

n March 28, Myanmar was struck by a catastrophic 7.7-magnitude earthquake, the strongest ever recorded in the country. Entire communities across central Myanmar were leveled. More than 3,000 lives have been lost, with thousands more injured, missing or displaced.

Approximately 85 percent of houses have been destroyed in the affected areas. And with the monsoon season approaching, the urgency is even greater, threatening to compound the suffering of already devastated survivors.

In the face of such immense devastation, one would expect a coordinated, compassionate humanitarian response. Yet, the Myanmar military junta has turned this natural disaster into another front in its campaign of repression.

Reports indicate that the junta has obstructed international aid, enforced curfews that hinder rescue efforts and continued military airstrikes, even in quake-affected zones.

While foreign governments have extended support through emergency funding, rescue teams and life-saving supplies, these efforts are being choked by the military’s tight grip on aid distribution.

In Myanmar’s darkest moments, it has often been local civil society, ethnic organizations and religious institutions that step up, as seen during the deadly Cyclone Nargis in 2008 and the COVID-19 pandemic between 2020 and 2023. Today, they are once again among the few reliable sources of relief for desperate communities.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

However, they also have been systematically blocked.

Adding to the crisis, the junta has barred foreign media and restricted local journalists from accessing affected regions. This deliberate suppression of information raises questions about the junta’s transparency and accountability and conceals the true scale of the disaster and cripples the global response. Silencing those trying to document and communicate the tragedy is an attempt to control the narrative while people suffer in silence.

The military’s suppression of information is cruel. It constitutes a grave violation of the right to life and access to information. It denies people the chance to survive. It turns silence into suffering. It kills.

Compounding the catastrophe is the junta’s continued imposition of internet blackouts and communication restrictions across the most affected regions. More than 48 hours after the quake, connectivity remained down in many areas.

Amid a humanitarian emergency, this is not negligence, it is a calculated act of harm. Connectivity is not a luxury in such moments. It is a lifeline: for survivors trying to call for help, for responders coordinating rescues and for communities desperately seeking updates to protect themselves.

The junta, however, has chosen to deepen the silence. Social media platforms, independent news websites and VPN access remain blocked under a nationwide firewall introduced in 2024. This ongoing digital repression suffocates not only information but the very possibility of coordinated relief. It is a censorship weaponized against survival.

Since the coup, internet shutdowns have impacted over 100 townships, nearly a third of the country. Journalists have been arrested, killed and silenced. Independent media outlets have been shuttered. Today, in the face of a humanitarian disaster, these policies are not just oppressive, they are actively contributing to preventable deaths.

This is not merely a communications issue. It is a humanitarian emergency. The junta’s deliberate censorship during a national tragedy reveals a government more concerned with control than the survival of its people.

No ceasefire can conceal that reality. The regime’s refusal to restore digital access is a gross dereliction of responsibility and an affront to human dignity.

The international community must respond with urgency and clarity. Governments, United Nations agencies, humanitarian organizations and technology companies must pressure the junta to restore full internet access and end digital censorship.

Emergency relief must include connectivity solutions to bypass the blackout and empower local responders. Crucially, any aid or infrastructure must be safeguarded from being exploited by the military as tools of control.

In this context, the ASEAN Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights (AICHR) issued a press statement on April 2, underlining that all emergency response efforts must be grounded in human rights. The AICHR emphasized the importance of distributing humanitarian assistance equitably to all affected communities and areas, without discrimination or disruption. 

Upholding the principles of impartiality, humanity, neutrality and independence is not optional, it is essential. The statement also reminded stakeholders that human rights must remain central to every aspect of disaster response, even in complex political environments.

On April 2, the junta declared a temporary ceasefire to facilitate relief and reconstruction efforts, a rare move for a regime that has waged relentless war on its own people since seizing power in 2021.

The ceasefire, set to last until April 22, has been welcomed with cautious relief. Yet it remains deeply inadequate. For while the guns may be temporarily silent, the regime’s most insidious form of warfare, information blackouts, continues unabated.

A ceasefire that denies access to information is neither genuine nor adequate. The restoration of fundamental rights, communication, press freedom and humanitarian access, must be non-negotiable conditions of any peace effort.

Myanmar is not only reeling from the deadliest earthquake in its history, it is also enduring the compounded trauma of over four years of systematic violence, displacement and humanitarian neglect. Its people are suffocating under a regime that weaponizes silence in the face of suffering.

Symbolic gestures are no longer enough. The junta must be compelled to restore connectivity, end censorship and let the people be seen, heard and saved. The people of Myanmar need principled solidarity.

Let the light in, end the blackout.

***

The writer is executive director of ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR). The views expressed are personal.

Popular

Prabowo discusses US tariffs with Malaysian PM Anwar

Prabowo discusses US tariffs with Malaysian PM Anwar
Sapping rupiah raises inflation risk as imports cost more

Sapping rupiah raises inflation risk as imports cost more
Indonesia will not retaliate against Trump tariff: Airlangga

Indonesia will not retaliate against Trump tariff: Airlangga

Related Articles

Japan and ASEAN: Moving beyond symbolism to real strategic depth

Indonesia sends more aid, rescuers to Myanmar

Overlapping responsibilities loom over revised TNI Law

Water and the growth of Indonesia’s mining sector

UN slashes support for Rohingya refugees in Indonesia due to Trump cuts

Related Article

Japan and ASEAN: Moving beyond symbolism to real strategic depth

Indonesia sends more aid, rescuers to Myanmar

Overlapping responsibilities loom over revised TNI Law

Water and the growth of Indonesia’s mining sector

UN slashes support for Rohingya refugees in Indonesia due to Trump cuts

Popular

Prabowo discusses US tariffs with Malaysian PM Anwar

Prabowo discusses US tariffs with Malaysian PM Anwar
Sapping rupiah raises inflation risk as imports cost more

Sapping rupiah raises inflation risk as imports cost more
Indonesia will not retaliate against Trump tariff: Airlangga

Indonesia will not retaliate against Trump tariff: Airlangga

More in Opinion

 View more
Shadow boxing?: The shadow of a Philippine Army personnel is seen cast upon crates of relief items from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) for the victims of super typhoon Haiyan on Nov. 13, 2013, at Villamor Air Base in Manila.
Academia

Philanthropy in an era of declining development aid
A cargo ship full of shipping containers is seen at the port of Oakland as trade tensions escalate over United States tariffs, in Oakland, California, the US, on March 6, 2025.
Academia

The flawed logic of Trump’s ‘reciprocal tariffs’ and the impact on Indonesia
Demonstrators take part in the Hands Off! day of action against the administration of United States President Donald Trump and Elon Musk on April 05, 2025 on the National Mall in Washington, DC.
Academia

Trump’s tariffs: Decline of a superpower

Highlight
Cash only: A teller arranges stacks of United States dollar and rupiah bills on March 1, 2024 at a money changer in Jakarta.
Markets

Rupiah hits another new low as IDX reopens Tuesday
People line up for food aid being distributed in Sagaing on April 3, 2025, following the March 28 earthquake. The shallow 7.7-magnitude earthquake on March 28 flattened buildings across Myanmar, killing more than 3,000 people and making thousands more homeless.
Editorial

Myanmar quake's call
Coordinating Economic Minister Airlangga Hartanto speaks in a press conference following a meeting on Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) involving ambassadors from nine countries in the International Partners Group (IPG) on March 24, 2025.
Regulations

Govt seeks to import more US goods, avoid retaliation on tariffs

The Latest

 View more
Markets

Jakarta stocks dive after holiday break, triggering trading pause
Academia

Philanthropy in an era of declining development aid
Europe

Global temperatures at near historic highs in March
Academia

The flawed logic of Trump’s ‘reciprocal tariffs’ and the impact on Indonesia
Politics

Public participation in lawmaking needs more than just seminars
Markets

Japan leads Asian equity bounce, yields rise on trade optimism
Academia

Trump’s tariffs: Decline of a superpower
Markets

Trump threatens to hike China tariffs further as market plunge continues
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.