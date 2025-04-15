TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
The new UN debt initiative is different

As their debt burdens and debt-service costs soar, many developing countries are being forced to divert resources away from education, health care and climate mitigation.

Mahmoud Mohieldin, Paolo Gentiloni, Trevor Manuel and Yan Wang (The Jakarta Post)
Project Syndicate
Tue, April 15, 2025

Advancing solutions: United Nations headquarters is seen on Sept. 24, 2016, in New York City, the United States. (Shutterstock/Osugi)

E

conomic development requires financing that is affordable, accessible and has maturities matched to development outcomes. Yet, for most developing countries, none of the above apply. Instead, an escalating “debt disaster” is unfolding across much of the developing world, exacerbated by a series of cascading global crises.

The urgency of the current crisis cannot be overstated. Over half of the 68 countries eligible for the International Monetary Fund’s Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust (PRGT) are now facing debt distress, which is more than double the number in 2015.

But even this figure fails to capture the scale of the problem, as many countries outside the PRGT framework are also grappling with crippling debt burdens and liquidity challenges.

Between 2017 and 2023, developing countries’ average debt-service costs surged by nearly 12 percent per year, more than double the growth rate of their exports and remittance earnings. Consequently, external debt sustainability deteriorated in two-thirds of developing countries over this period, including in 37 of 45 African countries with available data.

Despite their unsustainable debt burdens, many countries are reluctant to default, owing to inefficient debt-resolution mechanisms and prohibitively high political and economic costs.

As a result, indebted countries prioritize their creditor obligations over their own development, as ballooning debt-service payments crowd out vital investments in infrastructure and human capital, stifling growth and delaying climate action. Today, 3.3 billion people live in countries that spend more on debt servicing than health care and education, the vast majority of them in middle-income economies.

If left unaddressed, current liquidity constraints could quickly morph into a full-blown solvency crisis. Urgent intervention is therefore needed to avert a wave of defaults and put indebted countries on the path to economic independence.

Advancing solutions: United Nations headquarters is seen on Sept. 24, 2016, in New York City, the United States.
The new UN debt initiative is different
Stronger together: New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon delivers a speech on Feb. 26 during the ASEAN Future Forum 2025 at the Melia Hotel in Hanoi.
New horizons for ASEAN-New Zealand ties
Technicians and residents of Naisau village in East Nusa Tenggara work together to install solar panels in January 2024.
Cleantech can’t afford to be caught in crossfire of trade wars

A woman holds money as people shop for Idul Fitri celebration at the Tanah Abang textile market in Jakarta on April 3, 2024.
Consumer confidence sinks to five-month low as economic anxiety grows
Indonesian president Prabowo Subianto (right) sits with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Antalya, Turkey on April 11, 2025.
For humanitarian reasons only
Illustration of a judge handing down sentence in a court.
Judges who acquitted palm oil firms of corruption arrested

The Jakarta Post
