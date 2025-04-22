Sexual violence still haunts Indonesian women

Police officers stand guard at the National Police's Internal Affairs Division's Transnational Crime Center (TNCC) building in Jakarta on March 17, 2025 during an ethical hearing against former Ngada Police chief Adj. Sr. Comr. Fajar Widyadharma Lukman Sumaatmaja. The National Police ethics commission (KKEP) dishonorably discharged Fajar after finding him guilty of ethical violations for molesting children as well as recording and spreading the footage on the internet and misusing drugs. (Antara/Fauzan)

The national movement to end sexual violence has, to a large degree, centered women as both the primary victims and agents of change.

A pril is remembered everywhere in Indonesia as the month of women's emancipation and should be a time for soul-searching. While the nation recalls the struggle for gender equality of Raden Ajeng Kartini, the women's empowerment icon, it also recounts the epidemic and institutionalized violence that continues to haunt women.

Despite progressive legislation and initiatives, including the National Action Plan for the Prevention and Addressing of Violence against Women and Children (RAN P3AKS), recent high-profile evidence points to structural and psychological gaps in the safety and protection of Indonesian women.

Ironically, the most secure spaces, such as universities, schools, places of worship, police offices and hospitals, have become “perfect places” for sexual violence.

In one of Indonesia's leading universities, a professor, Edy Meiyanto, was found guilty of sexually harassing his female student. In Jombang, East Java, a pesantren (Islamic boarding school), which is supposed to be a place for young Muslims to look for a moral compass, a kyai (pesantren head) was convicted of sexually abusing his students.

More recently, a regional police chief was arrested for sexual exploitation of children. Even the medical field has not been spared, as evident in the case of a physician who is facing justice for alleged sexual assault of his patients under the guise of treatment.

These are not isolated stories. They are indicative of a larger crisis. They refer to the limits of policy without cultural transformation, warning us that legal frameworks cannot function in a vacuum lacking accountability, awareness and synchronized enforcement.

The RAN P3AKS, with its rightful emphasis on prevention, response, empowerment and participation, is a step in the right direction. But the follow-through has been patchy.