TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Sexual violence still haunts Indonesian women

The national movement to end sexual violence has, to a large degree, centered women as both the primary victims and agents of change.

Ramita Paraswati (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, April 22, 2025 Published on Apr. 21, 2025 Published on 2025-04-21T11:13:47+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Sexual violence still haunts Indonesian women Police officers stand guard at the National Police's Internal Affairs Division's Transnational Crime Center (TNCC) building in Jakarta on March 17, 2025 during an ethical hearing against former Ngada Police chief Adj. Sr. Comr. Fajar Widyadharma Lukman Sumaatmaja. The National Police ethics commission (KKEP) dishonorably discharged Fajar after finding him guilty of ethical violations for molesting children as well as recording and spreading the footage on the internet and misusing drugs. (Antara/Fauzan)

A

pril is remembered everywhere in Indonesia as the month of women's emancipation and should be a time for soul-searching. While the nation recalls the struggle for gender equality of Raden Ajeng Kartini, the women's empowerment icon, it also recounts the epidemic and institutionalized violence that continues to haunt women.

Despite progressive legislation and initiatives, including the National Action Plan for the Prevention and Addressing of Violence against Women and Children (RAN P3AKS), recent high-profile evidence points to structural and psychological gaps in the safety and protection of Indonesian women.

Ironically, the most secure spaces, such as universities, schools, places of worship, police offices and hospitals, have become “perfect places” for sexual violence.

In one of Indonesia's leading universities, a professor, Edy Meiyanto, was found guilty of sexually harassing his female student. In Jombang, East Java, a pesantren (Islamic boarding school), which is supposed to be a place for young Muslims to look for a moral compass, a kyai (pesantren head) was convicted of sexually abusing his students.

More recently, a regional police chief was arrested for sexual exploitation of children. Even the medical field has not been spared, as evident in the case of a physician who is facing justice for alleged sexual assault of his patients under the guise of treatment.

These are not isolated stories. They are indicative of a larger crisis. They refer to the limits of policy without cultural transformation, warning us that legal frameworks cannot function in a vacuum lacking accountability, awareness and synchronized enforcement.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The RAN P3AKS, with its rightful emphasis on prevention, response, empowerment and participation, is a step in the right direction. But the follow-through has been patchy.

Popular

Pope Francis has died, Vatican says in video statement

Pope Francis has died, Vatican says in video statement
Russian air force plan in Indonesia draws controversy

Russian air force plan in Indonesia draws controversy
Carrying the torch, lighting new paths: Women and leadership

Carrying the torch, lighting new paths: Women and leadership

Related Articles

A more coherent Thai policy on Myanmar

Garut Police arrest ob-gyn for alleged sexual abuse of patients

Ex-Ngada Police chief fired over sexual abuse, drug use

Femicide: The final stage of violence in patriarchal society

Pramono to introduce regulation for special needs education

Related Article

A more coherent Thai policy on Myanmar

Garut Police arrest ob-gyn for alleged sexual abuse of patients

Ex-Ngada Police chief fired over sexual abuse, drug use

Femicide: The final stage of violence in patriarchal society

Pramono to introduce regulation for special needs education

Popular

Pope Francis has died, Vatican says in video statement

Pope Francis has died, Vatican says in video statement
Russian air force plan in Indonesia draws controversy

Russian air force plan in Indonesia draws controversy
Carrying the torch, lighting new paths: Women and leadership

Carrying the torch, lighting new paths: Women and leadership

More in Opinion

 View more
Police officers stand guard at the National Police's Internal Affairs Division's Transnational Crime Center (TNCC) building in Jakarta on March 17, 2025 during an ethical hearing against former Ngada Police chief Adj. Sr. Comr. Fajar Widyadharma Lukman Sumaatmaja. The National Police ethics commission (KKEP) dishonorably discharged Fajar after finding him guilty of ethical violations for molesting children as well as recording and spreading the footage on the internet and misusing drugs.
Academia

Sexual violence still haunts Indonesian women
Worse for wear: Women in burka look through a pile of donated clothes on Jan. 14, 2020, outside al-Hol camp in al-Hasakeh, northeast Syria, which provides shelter for the stranded wives and children of former Islamic State fighters.
Academia

Indonesia’s dilemma: Gaza’s victims welcome, but our own are forgotten
President Prabowo Subianto welcomes seven senior journalists at his private residence in Hambalang, Bogor, West Java, on April 6, 2025.
Academia

From command to conversation: Fixing Prabowo’s public communications problems

Highlight
Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin (left) and Foreign Minister Sugiono and their Chinese counterparts Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Defense Minister Dong Jun attend a press briefing after the first meeting of China-Indonesia joint foreign and defense ministerial dialogue at the Diaoyutai State Guest House on April 21, 2025 in Beijing, China.
Asia and Pacific

RI, China close ranks at maiden two-plus-two meeting under Prabowo
Three Surabaya District Court judges arrested by the Attorney General's Office (AGO), Erintuah Damanik (center), Mangapul (left) and Heru Hanindyo, arrive for detention at the East Java High Prosecutor's Office on Oct. 24, 2024. The judges were arrested on suspicion of accepting bribes in exchange for the acquittal of defendant Gregorius Ronald Tannur on murder charges.
Editorial

Judging our judges

A general view of boxes of battery cells stored for shipment at the battery manufacturing plant at PT HLI Green Power, Indonesia's first electric vehicle battery cell manufacturer, in Karawang, West Java, on August 28, 2024. Rows of robotic arms move with precision to assemble nickel-based battery cells on the production line at Indonesia's inaugural electric vehicle battery plant, the first in Southeast Asia.
Companies

Ministry lambasts LG for exiting battery project in Indonesia

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Govt flaunts critical minerals in trade talks with US
Americas

US ambassador to Indonesia concludes 9-month tenure

Society

Journalists say no to special housing subsidy
Politics

Prabowo demands unity amid rumors of divided loyalties among his ministers
Markets

Govt vows to trade with China as usual despite US-China trade war
Society

Officials, Catholic leaders send condolences for Pope Francis’ passing
Tech

BI takes diplomatic route on US gripe over QRIS
Europe

Cardinals to meet after death of Pope Francis, plan for funeral
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Sexual violence still haunts Indonesian women

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.