Opposing US tariffs without burning bridges

Coordinating Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto (second left) waves to journalists as he leaves the stage along with Deputy Investment and Downstream Minister Todotua Pasaribu (left), National Economic Council (DEN) deputy head Mari Elka Pangestu (second right) and Second Deputy Foreign Minister Arrmanatha Nasir (right) during a press briefing on April 14, following a meeting about United States tariff negotiations held at Airlangga's office in Jakarta.

President Prabowo Subianto has been strangely silent and has yet to issue a specific public communication addressing the US tariff rise or laying out a strategy for its resolution.

I n today’s fragile global economy, the way leaders communicate matters just as much as the policies they pursue. With the United States announcing steep tariffs and a sweeping list of restrictions affecting key global players, many world leaders have stepped forward to express disagreement. What’s remarkable is not just their opposition, but how they have chosen to communicate it.

Leaders around the world have all voiced concern over the implications of the new US tariff regime, but they have done so with strategic precision by sending messages that are as thoughtful as they are strong. Their messaging strategies reveal a shared principle: Assertiveness without antagonism.

Public communication becomes not just a reflection of policy, but a tool of diplomacy in its own right.

In his April 16 keynote address at the S. Rajaratnam Lecture, Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong spoke directly to the tensions sparked by the US tariffs. “We should avoid a scenario where actions taken in the name of de-risking lead to a damaging spiral of tit-for-tat responses,” he said.

His message was clear that Singapore is not naive about the stakes, but the response must be measured, constructive and globally minded. His calm tone, strategic word choice and inclusive framing stood out, especially in contrast to more reactionary language often heard in times of economic conflict.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen described the US tariffs as “unjustified trade restrictions” and announced “firm but proportionate” countermeasures. Despite taking a strong stance, she remained composed and deliberate.

In an interview with Die Zeit, she reflected on the broader shift in global relations, saying, “The West as we knew it no longer exists. Her words captured the underlying disappointment but not despair as a tone of realism with resilience.