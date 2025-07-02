TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Indonesian islanders lose ground as islets put on sale
Thailand's political chaos: what happens next?
Govt imports over 1,500 dairy cows to boost milk production
France, Germany and UK condemn 'threats' against UN nuclear watchdog head
The global problem of over tourism, and why Bali is at a tipping point

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Indonesian islanders lose ground as islets put on sale
Thailand's political chaos: what happens next?
Govt imports over 1,500 dairy cows to boost milk production
France, Germany and UK condemn 'threats' against UN nuclear watchdog head
The global problem of over tourism, and why Bali is at a tipping point

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Medical collegia, professionalism and the threat of an overreaching state

The autonomy of medical collegia is vital for maintaining professional standards to ensure the delivery of reliable, quality health services in Indonesia.

Iqbal Mochtar (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Doha
Wed, July 2, 2025 Published on Jun. 30, 2025 Published on 2025-06-30T18:14:02+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Medical collegia, professionalism and the threat of an overreaching state Doctors from Jember Pulmonary Hospital and Surabaya’s Dr. Soetomo General Regional Hospital perform their first joint neurosurgery on a patient with a brain aneurysm on May 27, 2023, at the lung hospital in Jember, East Java. (Antara/Jember General Hospital)

W

henever a physician steps into an operating room to perform a medical procedure, society trusts them with confidence, believing they have completed years of thorough education, rigorous hands-on training and fair evaluation. This trust isn't arbitrary, it is underpinned by a system of professional quality assurance that, though often overlooked, plays a vital behind-the-scenes role: the collegium.

For many years, Indonesian collegia have functioned as critical institutions, safeguarding the integrity and competence of medical professionals. These are academic and scientific bodies formed by peer groups within each medical specialty to establish and maintain competency benchmarks.

Yet this essential mechanism now faces an existential threat from recent policy changes, specifically Health Law No. 17/2023 and Government Regulation No. 28/2024, which significantly curtail the autonomy of collegia and could lead to their eventual absorption into government bureaucracy.

A collegium serves as a professional consortium of medical experts tasked with shaping specialized education, defining competency standards, managing national certification processes and accrediting teaching hospitals. In Indonesia, numerous collegiums represent various medical branches such as internal medicine, surgery and pediatrics.

These bodies operate in tandem with the Indonesian Medical Council (KKI), which is legally mandated to protect the public by upholding professional standards. This cooperative structure ensures a balance: The government oversees systems while the profession upholds quality.

However, with the enactment of the 2023 Health Law, this balance has shifted drastically. Collegia are no longer formally recognized as independent institutions. Instead, they have been repositioned under the direct authority of the Health Ministry, their members appointed by the minister. This is not merely an organizational adjustment; it represents a fundamental power shift that threatens the profession’s academic independence.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Deprofessionalization occurs when a profession loses the ability to govern itself, particularly the capacity to set, monitor and enforce its own standards. When such responsibilities are transferred to political entities instead of being managed by qualified experts, the profession risks becoming a tool of control rather than a guardian of competence.

Popular

Indonesian islanders lose ground as islets put on sale

Indonesian islanders lose ground as islets put on sale
Thailand's political chaos: what happens next?

Thailand's political chaos: what happens next?
Govt imports over 1,500 dairy cows to boost milk production

Govt imports over 1,500 dairy cows to boost milk production

Related Articles

Death of 12 year-old sparks calls for national health insurance reform

Fadli’s May rapes denial and the rise of New Order part II

Nuclear technology without integrity is a risk, not progress

Judging our judges

Govt to dispatch 400,000 migrant workers, boost upskilling

Related Article

Death of 12 year-old sparks calls for national health insurance reform

Fadli’s May rapes denial and the rise of New Order part II

Nuclear technology without integrity is a risk, not progress

Judging our judges

Govt to dispatch 400,000 migrant workers, boost upskilling

Popular

Indonesian islanders lose ground as islets put on sale

Indonesian islanders lose ground as islets put on sale
Thailand's political chaos: what happens next?

Thailand's political chaos: what happens next?
Govt imports over 1,500 dairy cows to boost milk production

Govt imports over 1,500 dairy cows to boost milk production

More in Opinion

 View more
A customer uses a smartphone on May 6, 2024, to scan a Quick Response Indonesia Standard (QRIS) code to complete a digital transaction at Klojen Market in Malang, East Java.
Academia

Strategic imperatives for restoring Indonesia’s global competitiveness

Doctors from Jember Pulmonary Hospital and Surabaya’s Dr. Soetomo General Regional Hospital perform their first joint neurosurgery on a patient with a brain aneurysm on May 27, 2023, at the lung hospital in Jember, East Java.
Academia

Medical collegia, professionalism and the threat of an overreaching state
A worker prepares meal packages for the free nutritious meal program on Feb. 12 in the kitchen of an Islamic boarding school in Kudus regency, Central Java.
Opinion

Analysis: Free meals program: The devil is in the implementation

Highlight
Oodles of growth: Workers produce noodles on Jan. 14, 2023 at a factory in Surabaya, East Java. Indonesia must double its average manufacturing growth of 4.5 percent to become a high-income country.
Economy

Indonesian manufacturing slows down as demand fizzles further
Residents walk through tidal flooding in Muara Angke, North Jakarta, on June 25, 2025) The Jakarta Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) has urged communities living along the city’s northern coast to remain alert for potential tidal flooding triggered by the super new moon phenomenon, which is expected to last until June 29, 2025.
Editorial

To rescue or abandon Java?
Cargo trucks park in a line at a container terminal at Tanjung Priok Port in North Jakarta in this undated photograph.
Economy

Indonesia posts $4.3b surplus in May on strong exports of CPO, steel

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Minister asks S. Korea to investigate the death of Indonesian migrant worker
Politics

Prabowo praises police work despite criticism over violence
Academia

Strategic imperatives for restoring Indonesia’s global competitiveness

Economy

Indonesian manufacturing slows down as demand fizzles further
Politics

House grills foreign minister over empty ambassador post in US
Academia

Medical collegia, professionalism and the threat of an overreaching state
Opinion

Analysis: Free meals program: The devil is in the implementation
Society

New school admissions stumble over old problems
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Medical collegia, professionalism and the threat of an overreaching state

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.