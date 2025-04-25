TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
New mining royalty structure’s implications for investment

The introduction of higher royalties is a double-edged sword for direct investment.

Illinia Ayudhia Riyadi (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, April 25, 2025

Excavators transfer soil to transport trucks on July 28, 2023, at a nickel mine operated by nickel mining company Vale Indonesia in Sorowako, South Sulawesi. (AFP/Hariandi Hafid)

I

n a significant policy shift, the government has recently announced an increase in mining royalties through Government Regulation (PP) No. 19/2025. This move, aimed at bolstering state revenues to fund President Prabowo Subianto's ambitious policy initiatives, has sparked considerable debate within the industry.

The new royalty structure, which replaces the previous flat levies with a variable rate dependent on commodity prices, is expected to have far-reaching implications for direct investment in Indonesia, particularly in the construction of smelters and the broader downstream industry.

The revised royalty rates represent a progressive scheme where the levies vary based on global market prices.

For instance, the royalty on nickel ore production now ranges from 14 percent to 19 percent, depending on price levels set by the government. Lower-grade ore processed into battery-grade nickel will face a smaller 2 percent royalty, incentivizing domestic processing and value addition.

This dual approach pressures raw ore exporters while rewarding domestic refiners, aligning with Indonesia's long-term goal of enhancing its downstream industrial capabilities.

Additionally, the new regulation also adjusts royalty rates for other key minerals: Tin ore (3 to 6 percent), copper ore (4 to 7 percent), silver (3.25 percent) and bauxite ore (3 to 5 percent), as well as gold (3.75 to 5 percent), depending on the Mineral Reference Price (HMA).

Coal royalties are also progressive, based on calorific value and the Coal Reference Price (HBA). In addition to the increased royalty rates, the regulation also maintains provisions for land rent and exploration rent/levies.

Related Articles

A more coherent Thai policy on Myanmar

Cleantech can’t afford to be caught in crossfire of trade wars

Danantara to start investing by the end of this month

Mining firms urge govt to delay royalty hike amid US tariff pressure

Govt looks to hike royalties for several mining products

Popular

Govt turns down Malaysian request to buy Indonesian rice

Govt turns down Malaysian request to buy Indonesian rice
South Korea GDP unexpectedly contracts, reinforcing rate cut chances

South Korea GDP unexpectedly contracts, reinforcing rate cut chances
Norway sovereign wealth fund posts negative return of $39.7 billion

Norway sovereign wealth fund posts negative return of $39.7 billion

More in Opinion

 View more
A small river bisects an area in Jakarta, with modern high-rises and a green space on one side and a densely populated neighborhood on the other, in this aerial photograph taken on May 21, 2022.
Academia

Addressing urban challenges by protecting indigenous peoples
The EU's Green Deal aims to dramatically reduce greenhouse gas emissions, create high-paying jobs and ensure that clean air, clean water and healthy food are available as basic human rights.
Academia

Why ASEAN should push for a trade pact with the EU
Excavators transfer soil to transport trucks on July 28, 2023, at a nickel mine operated by nickel mining company Vale Indonesia in Sorowako, South Sulawesi.
Academia

New mining royalty structure’s implications for investment

Highlight
Trade Minister Budi Santoso (left), Coordinating Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto (second left), deputy investment and downstream minister Todotua Pasaribu (middle), National Economic Council deputy head Mari Elka Pangestu (second right) and deputy foreign minister Arrmanatha Nasir (right) get ready to brief the press after a meeting about the US tariffs negotiation held at Airlangga's office in Jakarta on April 14, 2025.
Regulations

Indonesia wants 'fair and square' trade in US tariff talks
Illustration.
Editorial

Pressing on
President Prabowo Subianto gets off the presidential plane after landing at the Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in Jakarta on April 15, 2025, following his foreign visits to five Middle Eastern countries to discuss about various issues with their respective leaders.
Regulations

Prabowo greenlights rice export amid rising production

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

US 'appreciates' Indonesia’s proposal on bilateral trade
Society

Govt orders closure of open dumping sites
Economy

Local EV production slumps amid imports

Europe

Indonesian entourage for Pope Francis funeral arrives in Rome
Asia & Pacific

Indian and Pakistani troops exchange fire in Kashmir
Asia & Pacific

Indonesian Embassy in Cambodia sees surge in online scam victims, fatalities
Markets

Transport minister asks airlines to buy rejected Boeing planes from China
Asia & Pacific

Indian army chief in Kashmir as tension with Pakistan rising
