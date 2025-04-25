New mining royalty structure’s implications for investment

The introduction of higher royalties is a double-edged sword for direct investment.
n a significant policy shift, the government has recently announced an increase in mining royalties through Government Regulation (PP) No. 19/2025. This move, aimed at bolstering state revenues to fund President Prabowo Subianto's ambitious policy initiatives, has sparked considerable debate within the industry.
The new royalty structure, which replaces the previous flat levies with a variable rate dependent on commodity prices, is expected to have far-reaching implications for direct investment in Indonesia, particularly in the construction of smelters and the broader downstream industry.
The revised royalty rates represent a progressive scheme where the levies vary based on global market prices.
For instance, the royalty on nickel ore production now ranges from 14 percent to 19 percent, depending on price levels set by the government. Lower-grade ore processed into battery-grade nickel will face a smaller 2 percent royalty, incentivizing domestic processing and value addition.
This dual approach pressures raw ore exporters while rewarding domestic refiners, aligning with Indonesia's long-term goal of enhancing its downstream industrial capabilities.
Additionally, the new regulation also adjusts royalty rates for other key minerals: Tin ore (3 to 6 percent), copper ore (4 to 7 percent), silver (3.25 percent) and bauxite ore (3 to 5 percent), as well as gold (3.75 to 5 percent), depending on the Mineral Reference Price (HMA).
Coal royalties are also progressive, based on calorific value and the Coal Reference Price (HBA). In addition to the increased royalty rates, the regulation also maintains provisions for land rent and exploration rent/levies.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.