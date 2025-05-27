TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Humanity is at risk; Indonesia can lead the way

The UK supports Indonesia’s efforts to curb emmisions, develop affordable and reliable energy and protect its natural wealth for its people and industries, as well as the overall well-being of the planet.

Rachel Kyte (The Jakarta Post)
London
Tue, May 27, 2025

Fog blankets trees on June 20, 2020, at Gunung Leuser National Park in Subulussalam, Aceh. (AFP/Chaideer Mahyuddin)

The science has not changed. The impacts of climate change are being felt everywhere.

Last year was the hottest year on record at 1.54 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels. Every fraction of a degree higher will make the impacts worse in our lifetimes: we can expect rising sea levels, more intense and frequent heat waves, heavy rainfall and droughts, all of which threaten health, livelihoods, food supplies and biodiversity.

Our collective ambition as a community of nations is at an inflection point. In Paris in 2015, we agreed on climate goals to secure a safe and prosperous future, which continue to unite countries worldwide.

The Paris Agreement connects the United Kingdom and Indonesia on a deeper level: As our aspirations are tied together, so are we brought closer. Our pathway to net-zero is about achieving economic and social prosperity in harmony with the chemistry of the planet. Continuing to upset the balance will be increasingly ruinous for all countries.

As Indonesia pursues its growth ambitions, its successes are profoundly important to our global goals. As one of the largest economies, curbing emissions while delivering affordable energy to its people and industry is fundamental, not only to Indonesia’s prosperity but also globally.

Indonesia is one of the most biodiverse countries, with some of the most important tropical forests and marine ecosystems on Earth. Finding ways to support these ecosystems is at the heart of Indonesia’s plan for growth, but also for achieving the global targets for nature. On top of this, it is blessed with extraordinary mineral resources that are essential for green technologies and Indonesia’s economic well-being.

For all these reasons, the UK will build up its partnership with Indonesia. We are linked as we both pursue our energy security, clean energy development and the livable planet. We are invested in your success, for your sake as well as ours.

Russia and Ukraine complete largest prisoner swap

Luhut confirms Jakarta-Surabaya high-speed rail project will continue

Critical op-ed retraction tests freedom of expression

Russia and Ukraine complete largest prisoner swap

Luhut confirms Jakarta-Surabaya high-speed rail project will continue

Critical op-ed retraction tests freedom of expression

Fog blankets trees on June 20, 2020, at Gunung Leuser National Park in Subulussalam, Aceh.
Humanity is at risk; Indonesia can lead the way
