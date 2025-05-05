TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Analysis: Invisible VP Gibran under pressure, eclipsed by his father Jokowi

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, May 5, 2025 Published on May. 5, 2025 Published on 2025-05-05T00:15:53+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Analysis: Invisible VP Gibran under pressure, eclipsed by his father Jokowi President Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo (second from left) pays a visit to sneakers exhibition Jakarta Sneaker Day at Senayan City mall, Central Jakarta, with his eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka (third from left). (Courtesy of/Presidential palace)

V

ice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka is facing mounting pressure, mostly for underperformance, in the seven months since taking up the job. The latest sign of tension in his relationship with President Prabowo Subianto was when the latter asked former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo to represent him at last week’s funeral ceremony of Pope Francis in the Vatican. This is a job normally reserved for the VP. There was no explanation for why Prabowo gave the assignment to Jokowi, Gibran’s father and the country’s president from 2014 to 2024.

Further damaging Gibran’s public standing is a petition from a group of retired military officers demanding that Prabowo ditch his VP. Interestingly, Prabowo’s office responded to the call from his former military peers. Many other groups have made similar demands in the past, but they were largely ignored by the presidential office.

Gibran rarely makes the news today. He is seen, but infrequently heard. He appears often with Prabowo in many official functions, but never makes statements, with the spotlight always on the President. Without any clear assignment from Prabowo, Gibran lives up to the Indonesian popular description of vice presidents as nothing more than a “spare tire” for the president.

When Gibran makes news, it is almost always for the wrong reason.

The latest is a petition demanding his impeachment signed by more than 300 military officers who have retired from service with ranks of colonel and general. In other words, they are senior officers and were influential during their active years. Many served alongside 73-year-old Prabowo, who was dismissed from the military in 1998 for insubordination.

Prabowo could hardly afford to ignore their eight-point petition, which includes the demand for the dismissal of Gibran on the grounds that his nomination was illegal in the first place.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Gibran, now 37, did not meet the minimum legal age of 40 years to run for the high office, but the Constitutional Court, then chaired by his uncle Anwar Usman, bent electoral law at the last minute in 2023 to allow anyone who had held an elected office to run, irrespective of age. Gibran had served as the elected mayor of Surakarta, Central Java.

Popular

Decline in Indonesia’s press freedom alarming

Decline in Indonesia’s press freedom alarming
Govt suspends Sam Altman’s biometric identity project over legal concerns

Govt suspends Sam Altman’s biometric identity project over legal concerns
Jakartans rush to join ‘orange troops’ amid job scarcity

Jakartans rush to join ‘orange troops’ amid job scarcity

Related Articles

Analysis: Proposed P2SK law revision raises questions over BI’s independence

Analysis: Invisible VP Gibran under pressure, eclipsed by his father Jokowi

Analysis: District judge’s arrest for graft revives old political drama

Analysis: Shadow leadership, Jokowi’s attempt to cling to power

Jokowi leads delegation to offer Prabowo's tribute to Pope Francis

Related Article

Analysis: Proposed P2SK law revision raises questions over BI’s independence

Analysis: Invisible VP Gibran under pressure, eclipsed by his father Jokowi

Analysis: District judge’s arrest for graft revives old political drama

Analysis: Shadow leadership, Jokowi’s attempt to cling to power

Jokowi leads delegation to offer Prabowo's tribute to Pope Francis

Popular

Decline in Indonesia’s press freedom alarming

Decline in Indonesia’s press freedom alarming
Govt suspends Sam Altman’s biometric identity project over legal concerns

Govt suspends Sam Altman’s biometric identity project over legal concerns
Jakartans rush to join ‘orange troops’ amid job scarcity

Jakartans rush to join ‘orange troops’ amid job scarcity

More in Opinion

 View more
Students react to their teacher on April 14, 2025, at SMAN 70 Jakarta state senior high school in Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta.
Academia

Revising history to legitimize ruling regime
United States President Donald Trump delivers a speech on April 29 marking his 100th day in office at Macomb County Community College Sports Expo Center in Warren, Michigan.
Academia

One hundred days that shook US foreign policy
Making his way: A farmer harvests salt on March 17, 2024, in the Talise area of Palu, Central Sulawesi.
Academia

Red-White cooperatives neither essential, nor strategic for now

Highlight
A man and boy walk across a small bridge made by the community who lives along the river banks in Jakarta on Nov. 26, 2019.
Economy

GDP growth drops below 5% in Prabowo’s first quarter
Royal soldiers walk in front of the Kamandungan gate of the Surakarta Palace during a royal ceremony, recently.
Editorial

Monarchs within the Republic
Students stand at the ready in a military barrack while undergoing an intensive character and discipline training at a military education center in West Bandung regency, West Java on May 5, 2025. Hundreds of students from various regions across West Java who are found of involved in street brawls, motorbike gangs and addicted to online games undergo an intensive training led by Indonesian Military (TNI) personnel for at least 14 days.
Archipelago

Critics slam militaristic character training for ‘delinquents’ in West Java

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Revising history to legitimize ruling regime
Archipelago

Dedi Mulyadi's vasectomy proposal met with opposition
Archipelago

Semarang Police name five students suspects in chaotic May Day protest
Americas

Trump administration freezes future grants to Harvard
Academia

One hundred days that shook US foreign policy
Tech

OpenAI abandons plan to become for-profit company
Archipelago

Two endangered Sumatran tiger cubs born in sanctuary
Politics

Defense Ministry’s plan to jump into pharma draws ire
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Analysis: Invisible VP Gibran under pressure, eclipsed by his father Jokowi

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.