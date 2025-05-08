TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Beyond inflation: Paving the way for fairer toll road tariffs

When toll roads become increasingly vital to connectivity, reconciling tensions between the interests of toll road investors and operators vis-a-vis those of users is a contentious issue to address.

Fajar Hidayat (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, May 8, 2025

Traffic congestion is observed at Kilometer 150 of the Cikopo-Palimanan (Cipali) toll road in Mekarjaya, West Java, on April 5, 2024. (Antara/Aprillio Akbar)

I

ndonesia’s toll road sector is entering another adjustment cycle this year. Following the tariff hike for the Jakarta–Merak route on April 15, the Toll Road Regulatory Agency (BPJT) is preparing a series of regular tariff revisions across 19 toll sections in Java, Sumatra and Sulawesi, alongside non-regular hikes for three sections due to changes to their investment scopes.

Indonesia’s infrastructure strategy has paved toll roads as its mobility backbone, 3,020.5 kilometers are operational by 2025, with another 1,571 kilometers planned over the next five years. 

When toll roads become increasingly vital to connectivity, reconciling tensions between the interests of toll road investors and operators vis-a-vis those of users is a contentious issue to address.

Article 44 of Law No. 38/2004 on roads as amended by Law No. 2/2022 states that toll roads are part of the public road network that function as alternative routes. Under certain conditions, toll roads can serve as non-alternative routes. In reality, a growing number of toll roads have now become the main route despite the availability of non-toll arterial roads.

The transformation is most visible along the trans-Java toll road, the backbone of northern Java’s land connectivity, displacing the once-dominant Pantura’s arterial roads. The same applies for Cipularang and Padaleunyi (Jakarta–Bandung), Jakarta–Merak and Jakarta’s Outer Ring Road (Jakarta-Bogor-Depok-Tangerang-Bekasi) toll roads.

This shift signals the emergence of a seller’s market, potentially leading to toll operators becoming better off at the expense of consumers.

A seller’s market occurs when demand outpaces supply or available alternatives. This gives the supplier, in this case, the toll road operator, a strong position to set prices. In many key toll sections, that is the emerging situation today.

A voter casts his ballot in the general election at a polling station in Singapore on May 3, 2025. Polling stations opened on May 3 across Singapore as voters began casting their ballots in an election seen as the first real test for Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and his long-ruling People's Action Party.
Academia

What we can expect from Singapore as the PAP tightens grip
The Euro currency sign is seen in front of the former European Central Bank building on Dec. 11, 2024 in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany.
Academia

From dollar hegemony to euro opportunity?
Traffic congestion is observed at Kilometer 150 of the Cikopo-Palimanan (Cipali) toll road in Mekarjaya, West Java, on April 5, 2024.
Academia

Beyond inflation: Paving the way for fairer toll road tariffs

Army personnel march during an event marking the 79th anniversary of the Indonesian Military (TNI) in Banda Aceh, Aceh on Oct. 5, 2024.
Politics

Politics creep into military ranks
A man uses a smartphone while a television screen shows a live broadcast of Indonesia's 79th Independence Day celebrations from the future presidential palace in the future capital Nusantara (IKN), at his electrical recycling workshop in Jakarta on August 17, 2024.
Editorial

Protect the press
President Prabowo Subianto shakes hands with Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates before a meeting at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 7, 2025. In the meeting, Gates was offered advisory role in Danantara, Indonesia’s newly established sovereign wealth fund.
Companies

Govt courts Bill Gates for Danantara board to anchor philanthropy push

The Jakarta Post
