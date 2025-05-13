TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Southeast Asia must lead in fighting neglected tropical diseases

The fight against neglected tropical diseases is a fight for equity, productivity and long-term security. Southeast Asia can lead the way.

Tuck Seng Wong and Kang Lan Tee (The Jakarta Post)
The Conversation
Tue, May 13, 2025 Published on May. 12, 2025 Published on 2025-05-12T11:28:57+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Southeast Asia must lead in fighting neglected tropical diseases Tackling disease: A health worker carries buckets filled with mosquito eggs infected with Wolbachia bacteria on Oct. 4, 2024, in Kembangan district, West Jakarta. The Jakarta administration released the Wolbachia-infected mosquito eggs in an effort to control the spread of dengue in the city. (Antara/Rivan Awal Lingga)

N

eglected tropical diseases (NTDs) are a persistent public health threat, and tackling them is not just a moral obligation, but a smart investment.

NTDs are a group of infectious diseases that mainly affect poor people in tropical and subtropical regions. These diseases are called “neglected” because they have received less attention and fewer resources than other major health issues, despite affecting over a billion people worldwide.

NTDs disproportionately affect the poorest communities in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) where they lock people in cycles of poverty by hindering physical and cognitive development, reducing school attendance and limiting economic productivity.

Wealthier nations experience far lower rates of these diseases. Yet it’s in LMICs that cost-effective interventions like improved water, sanitation, hygiene and vector control can deliver the greatest return as these methods can be used to limit or eliminate insects that spread diseases to humans.

While vaccines are one of the most powerful tools for disease prevention, there are still no vaccines for most NTD. Progress has been slow, largely due to fragmented funding and limited investment in research. This gap continues to leave millions vulnerable.

To address this, we helped establish the UK-South East Asia Vaccine Manufacturing Research Hub (UK-SEA Vax Hub) in 2023 to reduce the burden of infectious diseases in LMICs, with a special focus on Southeast Asia. Its mission is to strengthen regional capacity in vaccine research, development and manufacturing. Dengue and rabies, both of which are persistent NTDs, are among its priorities.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The urgency of this work is underscored by the growing threat of dengue. Between 2015 and 2019, dengue cases rose by 46 percent in Southeast Asia. Countries like Indonesia, Myanmar and Thailand are among the most affected globally. This region accounts for more than half of the world’s dengue cases.

While vaccines are available, their use is limited by strict eligibility criteria based on age, infection history and local disease patterns. This leaves many people without protection.

What’s urgently needed are more effective, affordable and widely accessible vaccines. But vaccines alone won’t solve the problem. Combating dengue and other NTDs requires an integrated strategy, particularly in poor countries with limited health infrastructure.

To stop the spread of diseases like dengue, it’s not enough to just treat people or use vaccines. You also need to control the insects that carry and spread the disease; in this case, mosquitoes. That includes actions like removing standing water where mosquitoes breed, using insecticides or installing window screens and bed nets.

These interventions, driven by local action, are just as essential as biomedical advances. Together, they build a more sustainable and resilient defense against mosquito-borne diseases.

For decades, public health initiatives in low-income countries were largely funded by wealthy countries through development aid, international donors and philanthropic foundations. But with shifting global priorities and tightening budgets, it’s increasingly clear that this model is no longer sustainable.

Long-term health security must be led from within. That means a shift in mindset. Low-income countries must see themselves not just as aid recipients, but as innovators, implementers and investors in their own health futures.

This transition is already underway. The UK-SEA Vax Hub has evolved beyond its original research remit. By embedding its work within the broader regional health agenda, the hub is promoting government ownership and regional collaboration: Critical steps in building stronger, more self-reliant health systems.

While progress is promising, major challenges remain. One of the most pressing is the need to develop a new generation of public health leaders across Southeast Asia. We need people who can lead research and development, champion vaccine production and help shape policy based on local needs.

Another key challenge is regulatory. In a diverse region like Southeast Asia, varying national policies can slow innovation and emergency responses. Streamlining and harmonizing these systems is essential for responding quickly and effectively during future outbreaks or pandemics.

Southeast Asia has the potential to become a global hub for vaccine manufacturing. The region benefits from growing scientific and industrial capacity, relative political stability and a shared interest in tackling shared health threats. It also has a strong case to lead the fight against NTDs, which continue to disproportionately affect its populations.

Southeast Asia stands at a critical juncture. With strategic investment, regional leadership and cross-border collaboration, the region can protect its people, drive innovation and shape the future of global health.

The fight against NTDs is more than a public health challenge; it’s a chance for Southeast Asia to lead by example and redefine its role on the world stage.

---

Tuck Seng Wong is a professor of biomanufacturing and Kang Lan Tee is an associate professor, both at University of Sheffield. The article is republished under a Creative Commons license.

 

Popular

Prabowo seeks House support for stalled asset forfeiture bill

Prabowo seeks House support for stalled asset forfeiture bill
Hamas to release hostage as part of direct Gaza talks with US

Hamas to release hostage as part of direct Gaza talks with US
30 Indonesian 'pilgrims' nabbed in Jeddah for visa violation

30 Indonesian 'pilgrims' nabbed in Jeddah for visa violation

Related Articles

America's revised Greenland obsession

World War II in Europe: A war remembered – and repeated

Land mafia and the urgency of agrarian reform

From dollar hegemony to euro opportunity?

Jakarta administration warns of rising dengue fever cases

Related Article

America's revised Greenland obsession

World War II in Europe: A war remembered – and repeated

Land mafia and the urgency of agrarian reform

From dollar hegemony to euro opportunity?

Jakarta administration warns of rising dengue fever cases

Popular

Prabowo seeks House support for stalled asset forfeiture bill

Prabowo seeks House support for stalled asset forfeiture bill
Hamas to release hostage as part of direct Gaza talks with US

Hamas to release hostage as part of direct Gaza talks with US
30 Indonesian 'pilgrims' nabbed in Jeddah for visa violation

30 Indonesian 'pilgrims' nabbed in Jeddah for visa violation

More in Opinion

 View more
(Courtesy of Shutterstock).
Academia

Essay competition: ‘Rethinking work: Driving sustainable growth in the digital age’

Tackling disease: A health worker carries buckets filled with mosquito eggs infected with Wolbachia bacteria on Oct. 4, 2024, in Kembangan district, West Jakarta. The Jakarta administration released the Wolbachia-infected mosquito eggs in an effort to control the spread of dengue in the city.
Academia

Southeast Asia must lead in fighting neglected tropical diseases
Irreplaceable: A forest area with clove trees is seen from above on April 11 in Ternate, North Maluku.
Academia

Protecting forests through taxonomy for sustainable finance

Highlight
Indonesian Military (TNI) soldiers attend a ministerial handover ceremony at the Defense Ministry office in Jakarta on Oct. 22, 2024.
Politics

TNI security protection for AGO draws flak
Bill Gates, accompanied by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, views meal boxes during their visit to a school to inspect the free nutritious meals program in Jakarta on May 7, 2025.
Editorial

Q1 GDP? Don’t look back!
A sign for sovereign wealth fund Danantara Indonesia is seen in front of its headquarters in Jakarta on Feb. 28, 2025.
Regulations

Danantara's bond issuance plan prompts calls for transparency

The Latest

 View more
Middle East and Africa

Freed Israeli-American hostage leaves Gaza, Israel says no ceasefire
FEATURES

To live forever online
Art & Culture

‘Sunting’: A tribute to the women who shaped Indonesia
Academia

Essay competition: ‘Rethinking work: Driving sustainable growth in the digital age’

Asia & Pacific

Australia's Albanese Labor government sworn in for second term
Jakarta

Jakarta Police crack down on thuggery, street brawls
Academia

Southeast Asia must lead in fighting neglected tropical diseases
Economy

US, China agree to slash tariffs as Trump says will speak to Xi
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.