TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Home Ministry wants to evaluate CFD because it often turns into pop-up markets
Danantara to pour Rp 1.5t into buying farmers’ sugar
Consumer confidence inches up as Indonesians expect better times ahead
Massive TNI restructuring prompts militarization, budget concerns
Govt gives Danantara legal shield for loss-cutting decisions

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Home Ministry wants to evaluate CFD because it often turns into pop-up markets
Danantara to pour Rp 1.5t into buying farmers’ sugar
Consumer confidence inches up as Indonesians expect better times ahead
Massive TNI restructuring prompts militarization, budget concerns
Govt gives Danantara legal shield for loss-cutting decisions

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

From tariff talks to conflict resolutions: Negotiators in demand?

Complex issues are often oversimplified for headlines, and the popular focus on making "deals" instead of "agreements" highlights a short-term, transactional mindset.

Marty Natalegawa (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, August 12, 2025 Published on Aug. 11, 2025 Published on 2025-08-11T14:15:24+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A general view shows diplomats attending the 32nd ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) on July 11 during the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' meeting and related meetings at the Convention Centre in Kuala Lumpur. A general view shows diplomats attending the 32nd ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) on July 11 during the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' meeting and related meetings at the Convention Centre in Kuala Lumpur. (AFP/Mohd Rasfan)

I

n today's fragmented and divisive world, demands for skilled negotiators, those steeped in diplomacy and dialogue as statecraft, should be at a premium. 

After all, a perfect storm is brewing: global politics are becoming increasingly fraught, and common global issues are being weaponized. Open conflicts are flaring up in places like Europe and the Middle East, while other regions, such as East Asia, face renewed risks of unintended conflict due to miscalculations over long-standing disputes.

Even Southeast Asia, long marked by the absence of open conflict between ASEAN member states, was recently reminded of the dangers of complacency and the need to continuously nurture a culture of peace.

Cross-border issues, such as the climate crisis, demand a cooperative global response, yet nations are unable to look past their immediate interests. A proverbial diplomatic traffic jam confronts us as countries scramble to reach “a deal” to stave off tariff wars.

With true statesmanship, these fraught conditions would be an ideal opportunity for diplomats and negotiators to thrive, demonstrating their unique skills in managing international relations, bridging differences and forging consensus tactfully and respectfully.

Unfortunately, the opposite seems to be happening. Diplomacy is facing headwinds as countries increasingly turn inward, seemingly oblivious to the fact that national goals cannot be achieved in a vacuum. Instead, they require a keen awareness of external dynamics and how they affect a country's objectives.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Furthermore, multilateral institutions are facing a critical test of their relevance and credibility. They are often seen as disconnected from shifting power dynamics. Complex issues are often oversimplified for headlines, and the popular focus on making "deals" instead of "agreements" highlights a short-term, transactional mindset.

Popular

Home Ministry wants to evaluate CFD because it often turns into pop-up markets

Home Ministry wants to evaluate CFD because it often turns into pop-up markets
Danantara to pour Rp 1.5t into buying farmers’ sugar

Danantara to pour Rp 1.5t into buying farmers’ sugar
Consumer confidence inches up as Indonesians expect better times ahead

Consumer confidence inches up as Indonesians expect better times ahead

Related Articles

ASEAN turns 58 amid calls for unity in uncertain world

RI races to finalize US trade deals before Aug. 7 tariffs take effect

Europe and Southeast Asia champion multipolar global order

Medical collegia, professionalism and the threat of an overreaching state

India-Pakistan conflict a bilateral matter, no need for international mediation

Related Article

ASEAN turns 58 amid calls for unity in uncertain world

RI races to finalize US trade deals before Aug. 7 tariffs take effect

Europe and Southeast Asia champion multipolar global order

Medical collegia, professionalism and the threat of an overreaching state

India-Pakistan conflict a bilateral matter, no need for international mediation

Popular

Home Ministry wants to evaluate CFD because it often turns into pop-up markets

Home Ministry wants to evaluate CFD because it often turns into pop-up markets
Danantara to pour Rp 1.5t into buying farmers’ sugar

Danantara to pour Rp 1.5t into buying farmers’ sugar
Consumer confidence inches up as Indonesians expect better times ahead

Consumer confidence inches up as Indonesians expect better times ahead

More in Opinion

 View more
A Taiwan Coast Guard ship (front) and a Chinese Coast Guard ship (back) sail on April 1 in waters off the Matsu Islands in Taiwan.
Academia

Between giants: Taiwan’s precarious path forward
Travelers stroll through Terminal 3 of Soekarno-Hatta International Airport on March 21, 2024, in Tangerang, Banten.
Academia

What’s behind the rise of new airlines in Indonesia?
A teller counts United States dollar and rupiah bills on March 1, 2024, at a money changer in Jakarta.
Academia

Strengthening sovereignty through local currency resilience

Highlight
Culture Minister Fadli Zon (center) listens to statements from lawmakers during a meeting with House Commission X at the Parliament Complex in Senayan, Jakarta, on July 2, 2025.
Politics

Delay triggers fresh demands to scrap history rewrite
The company logo of Swedish music streaming giant Spotify is pictured on a smartphone in Berlin on January 23, 2023.
Editorial

Music should not be free
The total number of royalty distributed this year is about Rp 1.69 billion (US$116,857.58), collected from the use of musical works in karaoke places, restaurants, television, malls, hotels, and other entertainment centers.
Regulations

Businesses urge small-firm, ambience exemptions in royalty charges

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

Japan at a nuclear crossroads, 80 years on
Companies

Agrinas CEO quits, blasts govt, Danantara over ‘neglect’
Europe

Talks for landmark plastic pollution treaty grind on
Americas

Trump sends troops to US capital, mulls wider crackdown
Academia

Between giants: Taiwan’s precarious path forward
Economy

Trump signs order to extend China tariff truce by 90 days
Academia

What’s behind the rise of new airlines in Indonesia?
Archipelago

East Java moves to regulate controversial horeg sound systems amid backlash
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

From tariff talks to conflict resolutions: Negotiators in demand?

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.