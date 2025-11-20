TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Why Indonesia’s EV future must be different: Lessons from Norway
Analysis: Indonesia's 5.04% growth: Real strength or a managed story?
ADB approves $470m loan to accelerate RI’s clean energy shift
Respiratory illness outbreak in Talang Mamak indigenous tribe begins to ease
Bali plans to ban private beaches as locals struggle to access shorelines

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Why Indonesia’s EV future must be different: Lessons from Norway
Analysis: Indonesia's 5.04% growth: Real strength or a managed story?
ADB approves $470m loan to accelerate RI’s clean energy shift
Respiratory illness outbreak in Talang Mamak indigenous tribe begins to ease
Bali plans to ban private beaches as locals struggle to access shorelines

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Innovation, not mandates, will shape our climate future

World leaders need to focus on technological innovations that will help pull developing countries out of the massive amount of carbon they emit, away from costly investments prioritizing carbon reductions by rich countries, which contribute just 13 percent of global emissions.

Bjorn Lomborg (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Copenhagen
Thu, November 20, 2025 Published on Nov. 19, 2025 Published on 2025-11-19T09:25:43+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Activists hold a banner that reads “Our future is not for sale” during the Great People's March rally in Belém on Nov. 15, 2025, held alongside the 30th UN Climate Change Conference (COP30) in Brazil. Activists hold a banner that reads “Our future is not for sale” during the Great People's March rally in Belém on Nov. 15, 2025, held alongside the 30th UN Climate Change Conference (COP30) in Brazil. (AFP/Ivan Pisarenko)

A

s the COP30 climate conference wraps up in Brazil's Amazonian hub of Belém, activists are dispersing after two weeks of rainforest photo ops, protest disruptions and impassioned speeches on slashing carbon emissions. But participants sidestepped the stark reality: The actions of Western nations hold diminishing sway over the trajectory of global warming.

For decades now, Western governments, especially in Europe, prioritized carbon cuts over higher economic growth, spending trillions of dollars to convince consumers to adopt electric cars and accept more expensive, less reliable wind and solar power. All these expensive efforts are barely making a dent.

The global decarbonization rate, measured as carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions over GDP, has remained roughly constant since the 1960s, with no change after the 2015 Paris Agreement. Global emissions have skyrocketed, reaching a new record high in 2024. Despite this, climate campaigners are unrealistically demanding that the world quadruple its decarbonization rate.

Why are emissions still increasing when the European Union and the United States spent more than US$700 billion in 2024 on green investments like solar panels, wind turbines, batteries, hydrogen, electric cars and power grids? Because rich world emissions matter very little for climate change in the 21st century.

While the West dominated emissions in previous centuries, the vast amount of future emissions will come from China, India, Africa, Brazil, Indonesia and many other countries clambering out of poverty. One recent scenario shows that with current policies, just 13 percent of CO2 emissions over the rest of this century will come from the mostly rich, Western countries of the OECD.

The West’s pledge of achieving net zero by 2050 will cost hundreds of trillions of dollars and do little. Most likely, the policy will simply shift more energy-intensive production to the rest of the world with little overall impact on emissions, just as we have seen electric car battery manufacturing shift to China’s coal-powered economy.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

If rich countries try to fix this problem with carbon border taxes, the costs will escalate further for both rich and poor countries while robbing the poor of the opportunity for export-driven growth.

Popular

Why Indonesia’s EV future must be different: Lessons from Norway

Why Indonesia’s EV future must be different: Lessons from Norway
Analysis: Indonesia's 5.04% growth: Real strength or a managed story?

Analysis: Indonesia's 5.04% growth: Real strength or a managed story?
ADB approves $470m loan to accelerate RI’s clean energy shift

ADB approves $470m loan to accelerate RI’s clean energy shift

Related Articles

Urgent call to turn the tide on coastal displacement

Nusantara’s sunken ground

Climate justice: From rhetoric to real responsibility

How social protection can accelerate climate action

New government lending scheme potential ‘risk’ for fiscal discipline

Related Article

Urgent call to turn the tide on coastal displacement

Nusantara’s sunken ground

Climate justice: From rhetoric to real responsibility

How social protection can accelerate climate action

New government lending scheme potential ‘risk’ for fiscal discipline

Popular

Why Indonesia’s EV future must be different: Lessons from Norway

Why Indonesia’s EV future must be different: Lessons from Norway
Analysis: Indonesia's 5.04% growth: Real strength or a managed story?

Analysis: Indonesia's 5.04% growth: Real strength or a managed story?
ADB approves $470m loan to accelerate RI’s clean energy shift

ADB approves $470m loan to accelerate RI’s clean energy shift

More in Opinion

 View more
Activists hold a banner that reads “Our future is not for sale” during the Great People's March rally in Belém on Nov. 15, 2025, held alongside the 30th UN Climate Change Conference (COP30) in Brazil.
Academia

Innovation, not mandates, will shape our climate future
Security personnel stand guard on Nov. 17 as demonstrators attempt to demolish the residence of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh's first president and father of the country's fugitive prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, in Dhaka.
Academia

How India and Bangladesh are reinforcing each other’s extremes
A Malaysian rescuer provides food to Rohingya migrant Iman Shorif (right), days after his boat carrying migrants from Myanmar capsized on Nov. 10 near the Malaysia-Thailand border, at a jetty in Langkawi, Malaysia.
Academia

Insurgency, control dynamics reshape Rohingya crisis

Highlight
People look at a pyroclastic flow during the eruption of Mount Semeru in Lumajang, East Java, on November 19, 2025.
Archipelago

Rescue workers evacuate stranded climbers after Semeru volcano erupts

Indonesian Navy chief of staff Adm. Muhammad Ali (right) leads other officers in saluting KRI Sultan Iskandar Muda which is leaving for Lebanon at the Military Sealift Command in North Jakarta on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024. The warship and its crew will serve under the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) Maritime Task Force (MTF) for one year as the Garuda Contingent XXVIII-P.
Editorial

A dangerous peace mission
Matt Thistlethwaite, Australia’s Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, at his office in Sydney on Nov. 17, 2025.
Economy

Infrastructure, renewables at center of Australia’s RI investment push

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Malaysia concludes 2025 chairmanship, strengthening ASEAN centrality
Americas

Larry Summers leaving positions at Harvard and OpenAI after Epstein emails
Economy

World's richest nations are pulling back from global development efforts: Study
Economy

Infrastructure, renewables at center of Australia’s RI investment push
Asia & Pacific

US clears sale of Javelin anti-tank system, Excalibur projectiles to India
Middle East and Africa

Human Rights Watch accuses Israel of war crimes in West Bank expulsions
Companies

Construction SOE merger to be concluded by December, govt says
Asia & Pacific

South Korea arrests crew members for negligence after ferry runs aground
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Innovation, not mandates, will shape our climate future

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.