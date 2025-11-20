TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Why Indonesia’s EV future must be different: Lessons from Norway
Analysis: Indonesia's 5.04% growth: Real strength or a managed story?
ADB approves $470m loan to accelerate RI’s clean energy shift
Respiratory illness outbreak in Talang Mamak indigenous tribe begins to ease
Bali plans to ban private beaches as locals struggle to access shorelines

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Why Indonesia’s EV future must be different: Lessons from Norway
Analysis: Indonesia's 5.04% growth: Real strength or a managed story?
ADB approves $470m loan to accelerate RI’s clean energy shift
Respiratory illness outbreak in Talang Mamak indigenous tribe begins to ease
Bali plans to ban private beaches as locals struggle to access shorelines

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

How India and Bangladesh are reinforcing each other’s extremes

South Asia needs an honest reckoning with the dangerous symmetry that has emerged across its borders.

Arman Ahmed (The Jakarta Post)
ANN/The Daily Star/Dhaka
Thu, November 20, 2025 Published on Nov. 18, 2025 Published on 2025-11-18T15:07:22+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Security personnel stand guard on Nov. 17 as demonstrators attempt to demolish the residence of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh's first president and father of the country's fugitive prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, in Dhaka. Security personnel stand guard on Nov. 17 as demonstrators attempt to demolish the residence of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh's first president and father of the country's fugitive prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, in Dhaka. (AFP/Munir Uz Zaman)

W

hen Sheikh Hasina’s long reign finally ended in 2024, Bangladesh found itself at an uncertain crossroads not just of leadership but also of identity. The void she left behind has seen the familiar symbols of Islamic politics resurface with increasingly assertive confidence. What was once confined to the periphery of religious activism is now finding its way into mainstream political conversation. And while this development owes partly to fatigue with what some view as Hasina’s secular authoritarianism, it also carries the shadow of a larger regional transformation: the rise of Hindutva in India.

To understand this resurgence, one must first understand the paradox of Hasina’s secularism. During the course of her rule, the Awami League “transformed” secularism from an ideal of freedom into a rhetoric of control. It came to be associated with censorship, patronage and the systematic weakening of any political opposition. When power became synonymous with a single party, the moral authority of its secular project collapsed. Into that disillusionment stepped those who could offer moral clarity, or at least the illusion of it. Islamist groups, with their grassroots welfare networks and uncorrupted image, provided a counternarrative: faith as justice, religion as purity and politics as moral restoration. But this internal crisis has been quietly amplified by what has been happening across the border.

As India wraps itself in the saffron robe of majoritarian nationalism, the ideological heat radiates beyond its territory. Bangladesh is often receptive or vulnerable to Hindutva’s language of cultural supremacy, which asserts that India’s soul is “intrinsically” Hindu and that minorities must either adapt or fade. Here, it stirs both anger and anxiety. Each time an Indian leader invokes the term “Hindurashtra,” or a television channel in Delhi debates “Bangladeshi infiltrators,” the emotional boundary between the two nations hardens. And in that tightening, the call for Islamic identity in Bangladesh finds further strength.

For many young Bangladeshis, the contrast feels almost inevitable. If India is unashamedly Hindu, why should Bangladesh not be proudly Muslim? If our neighbors can blend faith with nationhood, why must we keep away from our own religious heritage? These are not militant questions; they are identity questions, but they are precisely the kind of questions that Islamist politics thrives on.

The danger is not in the question itself, but in the answers that populists are waiting to provide. The politics of reaction has long been a South Asian trait; we define ourselves by what we are not or what we stand against. In the 1970s, Bangladesh defined itself against Pakistan’s theocracy.

Today, it risks defining itself against India’s Hindutva. The two stances mirror each other more than either side would admit. Each claims to protect faith from persecution, and each uses that fear to consolidate power. The saffron in Delhi feeds off the green in Dhaka, and vice versa. The border has thus become a mirror reflecting their extremes.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Social media has intensified this cycle. Hindutva-linked accounts amplify stories of “Hindu persecution” in Bangladesh, often distorted or fabricated, to fuel outrage at home. In response, Islamist voices in Bangladesh share clips of Indian mobs attacking Muslims, portraying them as proof that secularism is a lie and that only an Islamic order can ensure dignity. Each side validates the other’s deepest suspicions in a digital duet of resentment.

None of this is to absolve Bangladesh of its responsibilities. The rise of Islamic politics here is rooted, to a large extent, in domestic discontent emanating from unemployment, inequality, corruption and the absence of credible secular leadership. But to ignore the external dimension is to miss half the story. Majoritarianism, like any ideology of exclusion, is contagious. When a community asserts religious supremacy, its neighbors feel compelled to do the same. In South Asia’s fragile mosaic, identity insecurity spreads faster than ideology itself.

The tragedy is that both nations once shared a vision of pluralism where faith coexisted with freedom, and culture transcended creed. Bengal’s history is full of saints, poets and reformers who championed a syncretic ethos that bound Hindu and Muslim communities in a shared cultural life. Today, however, the bridges built over centuries are being dismantled, and increasingly replaced by walls of rhetoric and flags of faith. But identity imposed by fear and intimidation is no identity at all.

For Bangladesh, the path ahead is delicate. It cannot afford to let the failure of one secular elite hand victory to another form of absolutism. Nor can it remain blind to the ways regional politics shape domestic sentiments. True secularism must be rebuilt from within through justice, accountability, principled politics and respect for faith, but without surrendering to it as a state.

For India, too, there is a warning. Hindutva’s triumphalism may rally votes, but it corrodes the region’s delicate balance. The more India defines itself by exclusion, the more it empowers its neighbors’ exclusionary politics in return. A Hindu India and an Islamist Bangladesh are not opposites; they are reflections of the same insecurity, dressed in different colors.

South Asia does not need another partition of the mind. What it needs is an honest reckoning with the dangerous symmetry that has emerged across its borders. Until both nations learn that faith cannot be the foundation of citizenship and that pride cannot replace pluralism, the crescent and the saffron will continue to glare at each other, serving neither nation’s future.

---

The writer is a research analyst specializing in geopolitics and international relations. The views expressed are personal.

 

Popular

Why Indonesia’s EV future must be different: Lessons from Norway

Why Indonesia’s EV future must be different: Lessons from Norway
Analysis: Indonesia's 5.04% growth: Real strength or a managed story?

Analysis: Indonesia's 5.04% growth: Real strength or a managed story?
ADB approves $470m loan to accelerate RI’s clean energy shift

ADB approves $470m loan to accelerate RI’s clean energy shift

Related Articles

Marcos Jr.’s battle for political survival

Prabowo doesn’t need to be another Soeharto

Stop the overreach

India orders drugmakers to meet global standards by January after cough syrup deaths

Bangladesh scraps plan to hire music teachers after Islamist anger

Related Article

Marcos Jr.’s battle for political survival

Prabowo doesn’t need to be another Soeharto

Stop the overreach

India orders drugmakers to meet global standards by January after cough syrup deaths

Bangladesh scraps plan to hire music teachers after Islamist anger

Popular

Why Indonesia’s EV future must be different: Lessons from Norway

Why Indonesia’s EV future must be different: Lessons from Norway
Analysis: Indonesia's 5.04% growth: Real strength or a managed story?

Analysis: Indonesia's 5.04% growth: Real strength or a managed story?
ADB approves $470m loan to accelerate RI’s clean energy shift

ADB approves $470m loan to accelerate RI’s clean energy shift

More in Opinion

 View more
Activists hold a banner that reads “Our future is not for sale” during the Great People's March rally in Belém on Nov. 15, 2025, held alongside the 30th UN Climate Change Conference (COP30) in Brazil.
Academia

Innovation, not mandates, will shape our climate future
Security personnel stand guard on Nov. 17 as demonstrators attempt to demolish the residence of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh's first president and father of the country's fugitive prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, in Dhaka.
Academia

How India and Bangladesh are reinforcing each other’s extremes
A Malaysian rescuer provides food to Rohingya migrant Iman Shorif (right), days after his boat carrying migrants from Myanmar capsized on Nov. 10 near the Malaysia-Thailand border, at a jetty in Langkawi, Malaysia.
Academia

Insurgency, control dynamics reshape Rohingya crisis

Highlight
People look at a pyroclastic flow during the eruption of Mount Semeru in Lumajang, East Java, on November 19, 2025.
Archipelago

Rescue workers evacuate stranded climbers after Semeru volcano erupts

Indonesian Navy chief of staff Adm. Muhammad Ali (right) leads other officers in saluting KRI Sultan Iskandar Muda which is leaving for Lebanon at the Military Sealift Command in North Jakarta on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024. The warship and its crew will serve under the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) Maritime Task Force (MTF) for one year as the Garuda Contingent XXVIII-P.
Editorial

A dangerous peace mission
Matt Thistlethwaite, Australia’s Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, at his office in Sydney on Nov. 17, 2025.
Economy

Infrastructure, renewables at center of Australia’s RI investment push

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Malaysia concludes 2025 chairmanship, strengthening ASEAN centrality
Americas

Larry Summers leaving positions at Harvard and OpenAI after Epstein emails
Economy

World's richest nations are pulling back from global development efforts: Study
Economy

Infrastructure, renewables at center of Australia’s RI investment push
Asia & Pacific

US clears sale of Javelin anti-tank system, Excalibur projectiles to India
Middle East and Africa

Human Rights Watch accuses Israel of war crimes in West Bank expulsions
Companies

Construction SOE merger to be concluded by December, govt says
Asia & Pacific

South Korea arrests crew members for negligence after ferry runs aground
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.