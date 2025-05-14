TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Why an American Pope?

Though inherently a religious process guided by a divine hand and absent of political interventions, the election of a new pope reflects the state of the world, as history has shown.

Harold James and Montagu James (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Project Syndicate/Princeton and Providence, United States
Wed, May 14, 2025 Published on May. 13, 2025 Published on 2025-05-13T14:03:38+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Why an American Pope? Pope Leo XIV leads the Regina Caeli prayer on May 11, 2025, from the central balcony of Saint Peter's Basilica in the Vatican. (Reuters/Marko Djurica)

F

or centuries, papal elections were also diplomatic wrangles, with the great city-states of Italy (Milan, Florence and Naples) and then the great powers of Europe (Spain, France and the Holy Roman Empire) tussling for influence and aiming to install a proxy pontiff.

But the pomp, secrecy and mystique of the process (all on display in the 2024 film Conclave) are designed to show that a divine hand is guiding the outcome. This is no ordinary political event.

By the 20th century, countries no longer campaigned openly for “their own” pope, but politics was still a major factor. The last time a political leader vetoed a papal candidate was in 1903, when the aged Habsburg emperor Franz Joseph, a living relic of a bygone age, blocked the leading candidate. Yet despite the absence of political interventions in the process, the choice of pontiff was still seen to reflect not only points of theology but also the state of the world.

Consider Benedict XV, who was elected just after the outbreak of World War I. Though he was sidelined at the Treaty of Versailles, his call for a “Papal peace” resulted in the Vatican negotiating directly with Franz Joseph’s successor.

Eugenio Pacelli represented an even more striking case of an attempt to respond to dangerous political doctrines. By the 1930s, Nazi Germany had begun to pose a profound challenge to civilization and to Christianity. Pacelli knew Germany well, having been nuncio to Bavaria during the 1919 communist revolution and then witnessing the Nazis’ rise. As Pope Pius XII, he sought to wrestle with the German problem but ultimately left a deeply troubling legacy; probably because he was convinced that confronting Nazi ideology publicly would have undermined his ability to protect Catholics across Europe.

In 2025, anyone thinking about the broader economic or political context of papal selection might believe that Africa is most relevant. Not only does the continent have the world’s fastest-growing population, but it is also one region where Catholicism is strengthening its hold. Hence, during the recent humanitarian crisis in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo Besungu came to be considered papabile.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

But the Holy Spirit – or was it realpolitik? – decided that the situation in the United States, with its increasingly popular perversion of religion, may pose the gravest threat to the faith.

Popular

Thirteen dead after blast during military ammunition disposal

Thirteen dead after blast during military ammunition disposal
Govt considers restricting cassava, tapioca imports

Govt considers restricting cassava, tapioca imports
Nearly 700 buildings in Jakarta lacking fire safety equipment

Nearly 700 buildings in Jakarta lacking fire safety equipment

Related Articles

Cambodia, China begin largest-ever military drills

Protecting forests through taxonomy for sustainable finance

Middle powers in the US-China trade war

US, Chinese officials start Geneva talks on easing trade war

Buddhists and Catholics work together to promote peace

Related Article

Cambodia, China begin largest-ever military drills

Protecting forests through taxonomy for sustainable finance

Middle powers in the US-China trade war

US, Chinese officials start Geneva talks on easing trade war

Buddhists and Catholics work together to promote peace

Popular

Thirteen dead after blast during military ammunition disposal

Thirteen dead after blast during military ammunition disposal
Govt considers restricting cassava, tapioca imports

Govt considers restricting cassava, tapioca imports
Nearly 700 buildings in Jakarta lacking fire safety equipment

Nearly 700 buildings in Jakarta lacking fire safety equipment

More in Opinion

 View more
People lay flowers at the eternal flame in front of the Museum of the Great Patriotic War, also known as the Victory Museum, at Poklonnaya Hill in western Moscow on May 8, 2025.
Academia

Letter to the editor: Russian ambassador responds
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (right) and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer arrive to deliver a news conference in Geneva on May 12, providing details of “substantial progress“ following a two-day closed-door meeting between US and China which, according to top officials, was aimed at ending a devastating tariff war.
Academia

US-China trade deal is no cause for celebration
Pope Leo XIV leads the Regina Caeli prayer on May 11, 2025, from the central balcony of Saint Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
Academia

Why an American Pope?

Highlight
Australia's Governor General Sam Mostyn shows a selfie to Australia's re-elected Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (center) and his cabinet members after a swearing-in ceremony at Government House in Canberra on May 13, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

Prabowo, Albanese to strengthen ties in Jakarta visit
Haj pilgrims walk to the departure terminal at the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Banten, on May 1, 2025, ahead of their flights to Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz in Medina, Saudi Arabia. Nearly 400 pilgrims from Jakarta becomes the first group of pilgrims to fly to Saudi Arabia, marking the start of the 2025 haj season for more than 200,000 Indonesian pilgrims.
Editorial

Look inward for haj fixes
Laboring in the street: Workers participate in a May Day rally in Jakarta on Tuesday. They demanded a raise in the minimum wage and the abolishment of outsourcing.
Regulations

Outsourcing ban won’t fix job market, employers say

The Latest

 View more
Jakarta

Pramono targets over 1,000 ‘rusunawa’ units by next year to ease housing backlog
Companies

Amman extends Batu Hijau copper, gold mine’s life until 2030
Europe

Climate change increasing risk of pregnancy problems: Study
Asia & Pacific

Cambodia, China begin largest-ever military drills
Companies

Businesses defend age limit for job applications as govt plans to scrap them
Americas

Latin America mourns world's 'poorest president' Mujica, dead at 89
Americas

China, Colombia sign Belt and Road cooperation pact
Tech

Protection racket? Asian semiconductor giants fear looming tariffs
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Why an American Pope?

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.