Jakarta Post
What Indonesia owes Timor-Leste

The memory of the independence struggle is still fresh in Timor-Leste and despite the bitterness of our shared history, perhaps it is time to bury the hatchet and for Indonesia to extend a hand of reconciliation, assistance and recognition to its future ASEAN neighbor.

Fadhil Haidar Sulaeman (The Jakarta Post)
Dili
Mon, May 19, 2025 Published on May. 18, 2025

What Indonesia owes Timor-Leste Timor-Leste Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao inspects an honor guard during a welcoming ceremony at the Malaysian prime minister office in Putrajaya on Dec. 2, 2024. (AFP/Pool/Vincent Thian)

F

or the people of Timor-Leste, May 20 is Independence Restoration Day: the day the United Nations officially handed over sovereignty after the Portuguese and Indonesian colonial periods, a time characterized by an enduring struggle for independence.

As my memory recalls, I have never seen either the Indonesian public or officials celebrate the day the Netherlands officially transferred sovereignty to Indonesia, only the Proclamation of Indonesian Independence on Aug. 17.

Indonesia’s Independence Day commemorations are vibrant and widespread on social media, often focusing on politicians' dress and the viral songs played during ceremonies. In Timor-Leste, the proclamation and restoration of independence are both national days.

Preparations are carried out with great emotion, because almost all state leaders have experienced the Indonesian era. Some fought as guerrillas and others as clandestine agents, gathering information. This fresh collective memory gives these ceremonies a solemn, virtuous meaning that is far from media spectacle.

These differences in tone highlight how each country’s historical journey uniquely shapes its expression of national pride.

Speaking of guerillas and clandestine agents, it seems their past actions still shape the Indonesian perception of Timor-Leste. Before I headed to Dili, several colleagues asked, “Are you sure about the security situation there?”

After living here for almost a year, I can say that Timor-Leste is safe. According to the latest Freedom House report, Timor-Leste is the freest country in Southeast Asia. The country also ranks third in the region on the corruption perception index, after Singapore and Malaysia.

Prabowo shuts down talk of running for a second term

Analysis: Prabowo's pledge to eliminate outsourcing met with scepticism

Waging peace amid perpetual conflicts

Indonesia, Brunei are one family, Prabowo says in visit

Concern grows over project to rewrite history

Prabowo shuts down talk of running for a second term

Analysis: Prabowo's pledge to eliminate outsourcing met with scepticism

Waging peace amid perpetual conflicts

Indonesia, Brunei are one family, Prabowo says in visit

Concern grows over project to rewrite history

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.